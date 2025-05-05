Residential complex Premium residential complex with parks and picturesque roof garden, close to metro, Al Furjan, Dubai, UAE

  1. Realting.com
Premium residential complex with parks and picturesque roof garden, close to metro, Al Furjan, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$928,586
18/05/2025
$928,586
17/05/2025
$925,161
16/05/2025
$925,778
14/05/2025
$933,231
13/05/2025
$923,279
11/05/2025
$921,288
10/05/2025
$924,366
09/05/2025
$916,858
08/05/2025
$913,521
07/05/2025
$916,680
14/04/2025
$912,569
13/04/2025
$913,104
12/04/2025
$916,503
11/04/2025
$937,221
10/04/2025
$941,040
09/04/2025
$945,762
08/04/2025
$945,175
06/04/2025
$945,735
05/04/2025
$937,120
04/04/2025
$949,636
;
11
ID: 14428
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2346737
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Trussardi Residences is an 11-storey tower with a magnificent architectural design that combines the emphasised modernity of Dubai with classic Italian aesthetics.

The Residences are fully furnished with exclusive pieces from the Trussardi Casa collection, complementing the unique interiors.

Facilities and equipment in the house

More Info: 26-metre panoramic swimming pool, 7 parks including a rooftop garden, sports courts, yoga areas, gym, 200-metre running track, branded restaurant and café, library, lounge areas, beauty salon and spa, private pool with apartments, air disinfection system

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located next to a metro station, close to JBR Beach, Ain Dubai and Dubai Marina.

Al Furjan is one of the most popular residential neighbourhoods in Dubai. It is notable for its picturesque surroundings and proximity to major shopping and leisure centres.

Al Furjan is also renowned for its relaxed family atmosphere. The area provides easy access to the city's major motorways and is in close proximity to key attractions such as Dubai Marina, Bluewaters and Palm Jumeirah. Al Furjan will be a great choice for those looking for a modern community with good transport accessibility.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

