Residential complex Premium residential complex with parks and picturesque roof garden, close to metro, Al Furjan, Dubai, UAE

Trussardi Residences is an 11-storey tower with a magnificent architectural design that combines the emphasised modernity of Dubai with classic Italian aesthetics.

The Residences are fully furnished with exclusive pieces from the Trussardi Casa collection, complementing the unique interiors.

Facilities and equipment in the house

More Info: 26-metre panoramic swimming pool, 7 parks including a rooftop garden, sports courts, yoga areas, gym, 200-metre running track, branded restaurant and café, library, lounge areas, beauty salon and spa, private pool with apartments, air disinfection system

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located next to a metro station, close to JBR Beach, Ain Dubai and Dubai Marina.

Al Furjan is one of the most popular residential neighbourhoods in Dubai. It is notable for its picturesque surroundings and proximity to major shopping and leisure centres.

Al Furjan is also renowned for its relaxed family atmosphere. The area provides easy access to the city's major motorways and is in close proximity to key attractions such as Dubai Marina, Bluewaters and Palm Jumeirah. Al Furjan will be a great choice for those looking for a modern community with good transport accessibility.