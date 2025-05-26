Show property on map Show properties list
Flats and Apartments for Monthly Rent in United Arab Emirates

24 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
La Voile is in the prestigious Port De La Mer area, offering easy access to the beach and va…
$35,393
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Experience waterfront living at its finest with this spacious, stylish 2-bedroom apartment i…
$20,419
per month
Apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Move into this stylish fully furnished studio in Elsee III by Pantheon, JVC. Offering modern…
$16,063
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 127 m²
Experience waterfront living at its finest with this spacious, stylish 2-bedroom apartment i…
$32,671
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Welcome to Rehan Apartments, Aljada Community, located in Sharjah. The unit is designed to m…
$24,503
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Welcome to Binghatti Onyx, a stunning residential tower nestled in the heart of Jumeirah Vil…
$23,142
per month
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 16/30
Only annual rent - 85,000 AED!Fully furnished and equipped apartments in the residential com…
$1,928
per month
Apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
The Solo 1 is a contemporary residential building located within the East Village district o…
$1,307
per month
2 room apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 room apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 24/41
Luxury apartment in the premium complex Binghatti ONYX! Kitchen set, household appliances, s…
$1,815
per month
2 room apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 room apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 12/30
Only annual rent - 110,000 AED! Apartments in the 91-storey residential complex Elite Reside…
$2,495
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Stylish 1BR apartment in LIVA, Town Square – featuring modern finishes, open-plan living, an…
$19,058
per month
2 room apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 room apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 4/32
only annual rent - 150,000 AED!Apartments with modern design in the Banyan Tree complex in t…
$3,403
per month
2 room apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 room apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 10/38
Only annual rent - 70,000 AED!1 bedroom apartment in the elite residential complex Binghatti…
$1,588
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Socio Tower is a residential masterpiece by EMAAR. A fresh, hip, and colorful social hub tha…
$23,142
per month
Designer Studio in Meydan – Live in Luxurious Comfort in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Designer Studio in Meydan – Live in Luxurious Comfort
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 3/9
Designer Studio in Meydan – Live in Luxurious Comfort 📍 Azizi Riviera – A Location That I…
$1,780
per month
2 room apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 room apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 18/21
Only annual rent - 300,000 AED!Long term rental apartments in the uniquely designed complex …
$6,806
per month
3 room apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 room apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 5/18
AVAILABLE ONLY MONTHLY!2+1 apartments in the Socio residential complex in the multifunctiona…
$3,062
per month
3 room apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 room apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 5/18
Only annual rent — 140,000 AED!Stylish 2+1 apartments in residential complex Socio Tower in …
$3,176
per month
2 room apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 room apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 10/38
Only annual rent - 80,000 AED! Fully furnished and equipped apartments in the elite resident…
$1,815
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Azizi Riviera blends Mediterranean charm with modern living. It offers scenic walks, stunnin…
$21,781
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Experience luxury living in this stylish 1-bedroom residence at the iconic DAMAC Towers by P…
$39,477
per month
Apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Azizi Riviera 48 blends French Mediterranean and modern design, featuring 69 mid-rise buildi…
$14,974
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Binghatti Amber at JVC is an elegant 23-storey residential tower in the heart of Dubai's sou…
$23,686
per month
3 room apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 room apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 10/18
Only annual rent - 155,000 AED!Spacious apartment in the luxurious residential complex Socio…
$2,949
per month
