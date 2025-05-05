  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  Residential complex Prestigious apartments in the new green complex Ghaf Woods, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$327,743
18/05/2025
$327,743
17/05/2025
$326,532
16/05/2025
$326,751
14/05/2025
$329,383
13/05/2025
$325,870
11/05/2025
$325,167
10/05/2025
$326,254
09/05/2025
$323,605
08/05/2025
$322,427
07/05/2025
$323,539
14/04/2025
$322,085
13/04/2025
$322,274
12/04/2025
$323,478
11/04/2025
$330,787
10/04/2025
$332,135
09/04/2025
$333,805
08/04/2025
$333,597
06/04/2025
$333,792
05/04/2025
$330,752
04/04/2025
$335,173
;
13
Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Ghaf Woods is an elegant composition of 11 clusters, each with a unique charm and character. Discover a home within a forest community that invites togetherness and communal living. This complex emanates a synergy, beautifully blending contrasting ideas into one incredible living space. Blurring the boundaries between nature and home, welcome to a calming, soothing experience.

The complex offers excellent infrastructure - a swimming pool, a cascade garden, a children's playground, a children's pool, a large lawn, a fitness center, a therapeutic garden and much more. Residents will also have easy access to nearby restaurants and shops, bike and running paths, sports grounds, a skate park, a school and a mosque.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai is an international hub of real estate, business, culture and more, in the United Arab Emirates. The city is located on the coast with many attractions and activities and is within an eight-hour flight for two thirds of the world’s population. With its rich culture and attractions, Dubai is one of the most popular destinations in the world with wealth, trade and commerce flowing through the city. More than ever, Dubai is a location of prime investment opportunities, as it continues to grow and flourish as a global market for enterprise. The city provides a safe, friendly environment, a strong economy, modern infrastructure, and high living standards. The population continues to grow as the quality of life is one of the best in the world. Additionally, Dubai’s tax-free status enhances investment appeal. With the largest population of all the emirates, the city is an epicenter for innovation and technological advancements.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

