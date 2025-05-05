Residential complex Prestigious apartments in the new green complex Ghaf Woods, Dubai, UAE

Ghaf Woods is an elegant composition of 11 clusters, each with a unique charm and character. Discover a home within a forest community that invites togetherness and communal living. This complex emanates a synergy, beautifully blending contrasting ideas into one incredible living space. Blurring the boundaries between nature and home, welcome to a calming, soothing experience.

The complex offers excellent infrastructure - a swimming pool, a cascade garden, a children's playground, a children's pool, a large lawn, a fitness center, a therapeutic garden and much more. Residents will also have easy access to nearby restaurants and shops, bike and running paths, sports grounds, a skate park, a school and a mosque.

Location and nearby infrastructure

