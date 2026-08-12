Lands for sale in UAE

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Land Plots in United Arab Emirates

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10 properties total found
Plot of land in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Plot of land
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Sale of land for the construction of a private residence.Infrastructure of the area:Golf Pla…
$6,81M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Plot of land in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Plot of land
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Business Bay, corner plot , next to main road Plot size : 47,000 sqft GFA : 860,000 sqft  …
$155,00M
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Plot of land in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Plot of land
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
La Mer - exclusive land plot for the villa in Jumeirah First:Elite location in one of the mo…
$20,15M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Plot of land in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Plot of land
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Pearl Jumeirah - exclusive waterfront plot for a luxury villa:A rare offer in one of the mos…
$9,53M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Plot of land in Al Faqa', United Arab Emirates
Plot of land
Al Faqa', United Arab Emirates
Arabian Hills - land plot for a residential villa:Exclusive lot of 20,634 sq.ft.Infrastructu…
$503,744
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Plot of land in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Plot of land
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 1 011 m²
Nad Al Sheba Gardens - land for construction:Rare offer: corner section 10,879 sq.ft.Infrast…
$3,85M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Plot of land in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Plot of land
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Al Reem Island is a world-class waterfront development comprising several residential, comme…
$11,67M
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Plot of land in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Plot of land
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Planning to own a plot in Abu Dhabi, UAE that lays down the canvas on which you can create t…
$290,487
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Plot of land in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Plot of land
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Area 562 m²
Planning to own a plot in Abu Dhabi, UAE that lays down the canvas on which you can create t…
$337,172
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Plot of land in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Plot of land
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Area 14 184 m²
Residential plot for sale. Large plot. Premium location. Great for living. Live next to p…
$25,88M
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