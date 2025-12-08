  1. Realting.com
Off-Plan Apartments in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

Mina Al arab
13
Al jazeera heritage village
4
Residential complex " W Hotels & Residences Al Marjan Island " by Dalands Holding & Marriott International
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,28M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 21
W Hotels & Residences Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah A Landmark Collaboration by Dalands Holding & Marriott International W Hotels & Residences Al Marjan Island marks the debut of the W Hotels brand's first branded residential development on the UAE coastline, overlooking the upcomin…
Developer
DC Constructions (DD.CO.DE)
Residential complex Nura
Residential complex Nura
Residential complex Nura
Residential complex Nura
Residential complex Nura
Show all Residential complex Nura
Residential complex Nura
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
from
$217,835
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 21
Nura is a modern coastal residence with panoramic views and resort infrastructure in Mina Al Arab by RAK Properties!Nura is a new premium residential complex from RAK Properties located in Downtown Mina, inside the large-scale coastal community of Mina Al Arab in Ras Al Khaimah. The project …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Apartment building Apartments with Post-Handover Payment Plan on Al Marjan
Apartment building Apartments with Post-Handover Payment Plan on Al Marjan
Apartment building Apartments with Post-Handover Payment Plan on Al Marjan
Apartment building Apartments with Post-Handover Payment Plan on Al Marjan
Apartment building Apartments with Post-Handover Payment Plan on Al Marjan
Show all Apartment building Apartments with Post-Handover Payment Plan on Al Marjan
Apartment building Apartments with Post-Handover Payment Plan on Al Marjan
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$350,485
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 15
Beachfront Apartments with Post-Handover Payment Plan on Al Marjan Island Al Marjan Island is a stunning man-made archipelago in Ras Al Khaimah, stretching 4.5 kilometers into the Arabian Gulf and offering over 7 kilometers of white-sand beaches and 23 kilometers of waterfront promenade. Com…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Karon PhuketKaron Phuket
Apartment building Luxury Apartments Near Wynn Casino on Al Marjan Island
Apartment building Luxury Apartments Near Wynn Casino on Al Marjan Island
Apartment building Luxury Apartments Near Wynn Casino on Al Marjan Island
Apartment building Luxury Apartments Near Wynn Casino on Al Marjan Island
Apartment building Luxury Apartments Near Wynn Casino on Al Marjan Island
Show all Apartment building Luxury Apartments Near Wynn Casino on Al Marjan Island
Apartment building Luxury Apartments Near Wynn Casino on Al Marjan Island
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,18M
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 20
Beachfront Apartments Near Wynn Casino on Al Marjan Island Al Marjan Island is a stunning man-made archipelago located in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, stretching over 4.5 kilometers into the Arabian Gulf and covering an area of 2.7 million square meters. Designed as a world-class waterfront destinat…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building JW Marriott Penthouses
Apartment building JW Marriott Penthouses
Apartment building JW Marriott Penthouses
Apartment building JW Marriott Penthouses
Apartment building JW Marriott Penthouses
Show all Apartment building JW Marriott Penthouses
Apartment building JW Marriott Penthouses
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,22M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Experience a unique lifestyle at this exclusive 3 Bedroom Duplex Penthouse, located on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, JW Marriott Residences. The United Arab Emirates is a place where diversity, luxury and endless opportunities converge, creating a cosmopolitan atmosphere. Al Marjan Isl…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Apartment building Anantara Residences
Apartment building Anantara Residences
Apartment building Anantara Residences
Apartment building Anantara Residences
Apartment building Anantara Residences
Show all Apartment building Anantara Residences
Apartment building Anantara Residences
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
from
$800,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Anantara, renowned for its Thai-inspired luxury hospitality, partners with RAK Properties, the Emirates’ leading developer for over two decades, to introduce an exclusive collection of waterfront residences in Mina, Ras Al Khaimah. This collaboration blends Anantara’s signature elegance with…
Agency
PSI Real Estate LLC
Residential complex EDGE
Residential complex EDGE
Residential complex EDGE
Residential complex EDGE
Residential complex EDGE
Show all Residential complex EDGE
Residential complex EDGE
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
from
$205,479
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Modern apartment in the EDGE project in Ras Al Khaimah! For life and investment! High rental income - from 10% in $! We will provide an investor catalog! Interest-free installments after handing over the keys! Completion date - Q2 2027 Amenities: ice skating rink, bar, swimming pool, g…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Apartment building Moonstone Missoni Octa
Apartment building Moonstone Missoni Octa
Apartment building Moonstone Missoni Octa
Apartment building Moonstone Missoni Octa
Apartment building Moonstone Missoni Octa
Show all Apartment building Moonstone Missoni Octa
Apartment building Moonstone Missoni Octa
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$350,964
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Moonstone at Al Marjan Island, the newest creation by Durar Properties, is a 16-story marvel offering 1 to 4 bedroom apartments and villas. The G+2 podium and 16-floor branded residential tower represent the pinnacle of luxury with 200 residential units and 4 commercial spaces. It seamlessly…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Residential complex High Capital Appreciation Potential with Wynn Resort opening nearby. RAK Skai
Residential complex High Capital Appreciation Potential with Wynn Resort opening nearby. RAK Skai
Residential complex High Capital Appreciation Potential with Wynn Resort opening nearby. RAK Skai
Residential complex High Capital Appreciation Potential with Wynn Resort opening nearby. RAK Skai
Residential complex High Capital Appreciation Potential with Wynn Resort opening nearby. RAK Skai
Show all Residential complex High Capital Appreciation Potential with Wynn Resort opening nearby. RAK Skai
Residential complex High Capital Appreciation Potential with Wynn Resort opening nearby. RAK Skai
Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$434,833
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
SKAI by RAK Properties – Branded Luxury on the Shores of Mina Al Arab. Ultra-Premium Waterfront Residences in Ras Al Khaimah. 1–2 Bedroom Apartments & Penthouses | Branded Residences | Q4 2028 Completion Project Overview: SKAI by RAK Properties is a groundbreaking branded residen…
Agency
Grupo Terranova Real Estate Ltd
Apartment building Apartments with Zaha Hadid-inspired design on Al Marjan Island
Apartment building Apartments with Zaha Hadid-inspired design on Al Marjan Island
Apartment building Apartments with Zaha Hadid-inspired design on Al Marjan Island
Apartment building Apartments with Zaha Hadid-inspired design on Al Marjan Island
Apartment building Apartments with Zaha Hadid-inspired design on Al Marjan Island
Show all Apartment building Apartments with Zaha Hadid-inspired design on Al Marjan Island
Apartment building Apartments with Zaha Hadid-inspired design on Al Marjan Island
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,96M
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 19
Zaha Hadid-Inspired Seafront Apartments with Installments on Al Marjan Island Al Marjan Island is a stunning man-made archipelago in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, extending 4.5 kilometers into the Arabian Gulf and covering an area of 2.7 million square meters. Comprising four coral-s…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex Ellington Views I
Residential complex Ellington Views I
Residential complex Ellington Views I
Residential complex Ellington Views I
Residential complex Ellington Views I
Show all Residential complex Ellington Views I
Residential complex Ellington Views I
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$582,693
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 18
Apartments in the new residential complex Ellington Views I! With panoramic views of Al Marjan Island, Al Hamra Golf Course and Al Hamra Water Canal! High yield - from 6.8%! Suitable for living and investment! Interest-free installments! Amenities: infinity pool, beach club, mini golf and g…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Apartment building Apartments with Zaha Hadid-inspired design on Al Marjan Island
Apartment building Apartments with Zaha Hadid-inspired design on Al Marjan Island
Apartment building Apartments with Zaha Hadid-inspired design on Al Marjan Island
Apartment building Apartments with Zaha Hadid-inspired design on Al Marjan Island
Apartment building Apartments with Zaha Hadid-inspired design on Al Marjan Island
Show all Apartment building Apartments with Zaha Hadid-inspired design on Al Marjan Island
Apartment building Apartments with Zaha Hadid-inspired design on Al Marjan Island
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$707,956
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 19
Zaha Hadid-Inspired Seafront Apartments with Installments on Al Marjan Island Al Marjan Island is a stunning man-made archipelago in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, extending 4.5 kilometers into the Arabian Gulf and covering an area of 2.7 million square meters. Comprising four coral-s…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building Address Residences al Marjar Islands by Emaar
Apartment building Address Residences al Marjar Islands by Emaar
Apartment building Address Residences al Marjar Islands by Emaar
Apartment building Address Residences al Marjar Islands by Emaar
Apartment building Address Residences al Marjar Islands by Emaar
Show all Apartment building Address Residences al Marjar Islands by Emaar
Apartment building Address Residences al Marjar Islands by Emaar
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$758,631
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
These properties are elegant and sophisticated, and they belong to the residential complex "Adress Residences at Al Marjan Island". This complex is the newest creation of the acclaimed Developer "Emaar Properties" in Ras Al Khaimah emirate. Experience the pinnacle of luxury and coastal li…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Residential complex MASA
Residential complex MASA
Residential complex MASA
Residential complex MASA
Residential complex MASA
Residential complex MASA
Residential complex MASA
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$235,949
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 12
Apartments on the seashore for life and investment! The windows offer a gorgeous panoramic view of the sea! Installment without interest! High rental income - 10%! We will provide an investor catalog! Rental income per month - $1000 Amenities: swimming pools, including a separate pool for c…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Apartment building Luxury Apartments on Al Marjan Island with Payment Plan
Apartment building Luxury Apartments on Al Marjan Island with Payment Plan
Apartment building Luxury Apartments on Al Marjan Island with Payment Plan
Apartment building Luxury Apartments on Al Marjan Island with Payment Plan
Apartment building Luxury Apartments on Al Marjan Island with Payment Plan
Show all Apartment building Luxury Apartments on Al Marjan Island with Payment Plan
Apartment building Luxury Apartments on Al Marjan Island with Payment Plan
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,03M
The year of construction 2026
Beachfront Apartments with Post-Handover Payment Plan for 5 Years on Al Marjan Island Nestled on the pristine shores of Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah’s iconic man-made archipelago, this waterfront project offers an exclusive beachfront lifestyle surrounded by crystal-clear waters and worl…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex Manta Bay
Residential complex Manta Bay
Residential complex Manta Bay
Residential complex Manta Bay
Residential complex Manta Bay
Show all Residential complex Manta Bay
Residential complex Manta Bay
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$328,767
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 10
Premium residential complex Manta Bay on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah! Apartments for life and investment! Rental income - from 6%! Fully furnished apartments! Interest-free installments! Due date - 4 quarters. 2026 Amenities: several swimming pools; fully equipped gym, sauna, hammam…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Oceano
Residential complex Oceano
Residential complex Oceano
Residential complex Oceano
Residential complex Oceano
Show all Residential complex Oceano
Residential complex Oceano
Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$520,548
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 17
Area 66–149 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Real estate in Dubai with full legal support. Assistance in the transfer of funds. Free selection of real estate. - Commission for our Customers 0% ( the commission is paid by the developer ); - Free real estate management; - Interest-free installment for up to 7 years; - Only experienced br…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
66.0
520,548
Apartment 2 rooms
149.0
1,15M
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Seaside Sophistication at Mina Al Arab / RAK Mirasol
Residential complex Seaside Sophistication at Mina Al Arab / RAK Mirasol
Residential complex Seaside Sophistication at Mina Al Arab / RAK Mirasol
Residential complex Seaside Sophistication at Mina Al Arab / RAK Mirasol
Residential complex Seaside Sophistication at Mina Al Arab / RAK Mirasol
Show all Residential complex Seaside Sophistication at Mina Al Arab / RAK Mirasol
Residential complex Seaside Sophistication at Mina Al Arab / RAK Mirasol
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
from
$435,006
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Mirasol by RAK Properties – Seaside Sophistication at Mina Al Arab. Waterfront Luxury Living in Ras Al Khaimah’s Most Prestigious Community. 1, 2, & 3 Bedroom Apartments and Penthouses | Handover: Q2 2028 Project Overview: Mirasol is a new coastal landmark by RAK Properties, loca…
Agency
Grupo Terranova Real Estate Ltd
Residential complex Ellington Views 2
Residential complex Ellington Views 2
Residential complex Ellington Views 2
Residential complex Ellington Views 2
Residential complex Ellington Views 2
Show all Residential complex Ellington Views 2
Residential complex Ellington Views 2
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$524,336
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 8
Apartments with panoramic views of the beach! Interest-free installments! Income from 10% in $! A wonderful apartment for living, investment and rent! The Ellington Views 2 complex is located in Ras al Khaimah. Infrastructure: beach club, swimming pool, indoor golf simulator, fitness s…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Apartment building Furnished Apartments with Installments in Al Marjan Island
Apartment building Furnished Apartments with Installments in Al Marjan Island
Apartment building Furnished Apartments with Installments in Al Marjan Island
Apartment building Furnished Apartments with Installments in Al Marjan Island
Apartment building Furnished Apartments with Installments in Al Marjan Island
Show all Apartment building Furnished Apartments with Installments in Al Marjan Island
Apartment building Furnished Apartments with Installments in Al Marjan Island
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,15M
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 10
Gianfranco Ferré Branded Apartments with Installments in Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah Al Marjan Island is a stunning man-made archipelago in Ras Al Khaimah, stretching gracefully into the Arabian Gulf and offering a world-class blend of leisure, luxury, and lifestyle. Comprising four cor…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex Sora Beach Residences
Residential complex Sora Beach Residences
Residential complex Sora Beach Residences
Residential complex Sora Beach Residences
Residential complex Sora Beach Residences
Show all Residential complex Sora Beach Residences
Residential complex Sora Beach Residences
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$756,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 18
Luxury apartments in the Sora Beach Residences residential complex on Al Marjan Island! First coastline! Developed infrastructure! A few steps from the future casino in Ras Al Khaimah! Due to its location near the casino and the flow of world stars, the apartments will have a high income fro…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex s vidom na Persidskiy zaliv i ost Al Marjan
Residential complex s vidom na Persidskiy zaliv i ost Al Marjan
Residential complex s vidom na Persidskiy zaliv i ost Al Marjan
Residential complex s vidom na Persidskiy zaliv i ost Al Marjan
Residential complex s vidom na Persidskiy zaliv i ost Al Marjan
Residential complex s vidom na Persidskiy zaliv i ost Al Marjan
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$494,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 18
The project is located in the elite community of Al Hamra Village in Ras Al Khaimah. The complex consists of 622 apartments, luxury studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments, located in five mid-rise buildings and 19 exclusive 4-bedroom townhouses, each with 3 floors. All residences will offer brea…
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Apartment building Furnished Apartments with Installments in Al Marjan Island
Apartment building Furnished Apartments with Installments in Al Marjan Island
Apartment building Furnished Apartments with Installments in Al Marjan Island
Apartment building Furnished Apartments with Installments in Al Marjan Island
Apartment building Furnished Apartments with Installments in Al Marjan Island
Show all Apartment building Furnished Apartments with Installments in Al Marjan Island
Apartment building Furnished Apartments with Installments in Al Marjan Island
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$3,17M
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 10
Gianfranco Ferré Branded Apartments with Installments in Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah Al Marjan Island is a stunning man-made archipelago in Ras Al Khaimah, stretching gracefully into the Arabian Gulf and offering a world-class blend of leisure, luxury, and lifestyle. Comprising four cor…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building Apartments with Post-Handover Payment Plan on Al Marjan
Apartment building Apartments with Post-Handover Payment Plan on Al Marjan
Apartment building Apartments with Post-Handover Payment Plan on Al Marjan
Apartment building Apartments with Post-Handover Payment Plan on Al Marjan
Apartment building Apartments with Post-Handover Payment Plan on Al Marjan
Show all Apartment building Apartments with Post-Handover Payment Plan on Al Marjan
Apartment building Apartments with Post-Handover Payment Plan on Al Marjan
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,49M
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 15
Beachfront Apartments with Post-Handover Payment Plan on Al Marjan Island Al Marjan Island is a stunning man-made archipelago in Ras Al Khaimah, stretching 4.5 kilometers into the Arabian Gulf and offering over 7 kilometers of white-sand beaches and 23 kilometers of waterfront promenade. Com…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building Luxury Apartments on Al Marjan Island with Payment Plan
Apartment building Luxury Apartments on Al Marjan Island with Payment Plan
Apartment building Luxury Apartments on Al Marjan Island with Payment Plan
Apartment building Luxury Apartments on Al Marjan Island with Payment Plan
Apartment building Luxury Apartments on Al Marjan Island with Payment Plan
Show all Apartment building Luxury Apartments on Al Marjan Island with Payment Plan
Apartment building Luxury Apartments on Al Marjan Island with Payment Plan
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$417,070
The year of construction 2026
Beachfront Apartments with Post-Handover Payment Plan for 5 Years on Al Marjan Island Nestled on the pristine shores of Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah’s iconic man-made archipelago, this waterfront project offers an exclusive beachfront lifestyle surrounded by crystal-clear waters and worl…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building Apartments with Zaha Hadid-inspired design on Al Marjan Island
Apartment building Apartments with Zaha Hadid-inspired design on Al Marjan Island
Apartment building Apartments with Zaha Hadid-inspired design on Al Marjan Island
Apartment building Apartments with Zaha Hadid-inspired design on Al Marjan Island
Apartment building Apartments with Zaha Hadid-inspired design on Al Marjan Island
Show all Apartment building Apartments with Zaha Hadid-inspired design on Al Marjan Island
Apartment building Apartments with Zaha Hadid-inspired design on Al Marjan Island
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,24M
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 19
Zaha Hadid-Inspired Seafront Apartments with Installments on Al Marjan Island Al Marjan Island is a stunning man-made archipelago in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, extending 4.5 kilometers into the Arabian Gulf and covering an area of 2.7 million square meters. Comprising four coral-s…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex One Central
Residential complex One Central
Residential complex One Central
Residential complex One Central
Residential complex One Central
Show all Residential complex One Central
Residential complex One Central
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$198,423
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 18
Apartments in the innovative One Central project in the heart of Ras Al Khaimah! Panoramic sea views! Convenient location! A great option for living and investing! We will select housing with a favorable mortgage rate or installment plan in the UAE! Amenities: an infinity pool on the roof,…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
from
$206,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 10
Area 84–131 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Gatsby Residences is a contemporary, low-rise residential tower that has been designed with a free-flowing facade that reflects the surrounding elements of nature. Located on the vibrant Hayat Island at the heart of the Mina Al Arab community, where the InterContinental and Anantara resor…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
84.3 – 87.7
205,145 – 212,509
Apartment 2 rooms
117.0 – 131.0
338,245 – 360,712
Agency
Geo Estate
Apartment building Opportunity next to the new Casino sea side, sea views, on Marjan Island!
Apartment building Opportunity next to the new Casino sea side, sea views, on Marjan Island!
Apartment building Opportunity next to the new Casino sea side, sea views, on Marjan Island!
Apartment building Opportunity next to the new Casino sea side, sea views, on Marjan Island!
Apartment building Opportunity next to the new Casino sea side, sea views, on Marjan Island!
Show all Apartment building Opportunity next to the new Casino sea side, sea views, on Marjan Island!
Apartment building Opportunity next to the new Casino sea side, sea views, on Marjan Island!
Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$211,382
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 32
Colibri Views by Major Developers – Elevate Your Life in RAK Central. Luxury Living with Casino-View Prestige, Smart Comfort & Strong ROI Potential in Ras Al Khaimah’s Fastest-Growing Urban Hub Prime Location: The New Power Address in RAK Located in RAK Central, just minutes f…
Agency
Grupo Terranova Real Estate Ltd
Residential complex The Royal Breeze Residences
Residential complex The Royal Breeze Residences
Residential complex The Royal Breeze Residences
Residential complex The Royal Breeze Residences
Residential complex The Royal Breeze Residences
Show all Residential complex The Royal Breeze Residences
Residential complex The Royal Breeze Residences
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,23M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 15
Ready apartments in the new Royal Breeze Residences complex at the Al Hamra Village resort! Excellent option for rental (ROI - 9% in $)! On the seashore! The complex has been commissioned! Infrastructure: landscaped area with landscaped gardens, golf courses and a golf club, yacht harbor, s…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Waterfront
Residential complex Waterfront
Residential complex Waterfront
Residential complex Waterfront
Residential complex Waterfront
Show all Residential complex Waterfront
Residential complex Waterfront
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$278,082
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 18
Apartments in the luxurious waterfront complex Waterfront in Al Hamra Village! Picturesque sea view! Due to its location near the casino, the apartments will have a high income from rental and resale! Income from resale - 30%! All infrastructure facilities for a comfortable life are nearby! …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Nikki Beach Residences
Residential complex Nikki Beach Residences
Residential complex Nikki Beach Residences
Residential complex Nikki Beach Residences
Residential complex Nikki Beach Residences
Show all Residential complex Nikki Beach Residences
Residential complex Nikki Beach Residences
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$649,315
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 21
Apartments in the new project Nikki Beach Residences! Apartments for life and investment! Profitable investment! ROI - 6% in $. Rental income - from $1100 per month! Interest-free installments for the entire period of construction! Completion year - 2028. Stylish interior design is made in…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Apartment building Quattro Del Mar
Apartment building Quattro Del Mar
Apartment building Quattro Del Mar
Apartment building Quattro Del Mar
Apartment building Quattro Del Mar
Show all Apartment building Quattro Del Mar
Apartment building Quattro Del Mar
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
from
$300,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
A MASTERPIECE OF URBAN ARCHITECTURE AND NATURAL HARMONY From the chic one-bedroom apartments to the opulent three bedroom duplexs, each residence embodiesa symphony of sophistication and modern living. Here, panoramic windows not only ,frame the serene lagoon but also bring the vibrant is…
Agency
PSI Real Estate LLC
Apartment building Furnished Apartments with Installments in Al Marjan Island
Apartment building Furnished Apartments with Installments in Al Marjan Island
Apartment building Furnished Apartments with Installments in Al Marjan Island
Apartment building Furnished Apartments with Installments in Al Marjan Island
Apartment building Furnished Apartments with Installments in Al Marjan Island
Show all Apartment building Furnished Apartments with Installments in Al Marjan Island
Apartment building Furnished Apartments with Installments in Al Marjan Island
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$698,640
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 10
Gianfranco Ferré Branded Apartments with Installments in Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah Al Marjan Island is a stunning man-made archipelago in Ras Al Khaimah, stretching gracefully into the Arabian Gulf and offering a world-class blend of leisure, luxury, and lifestyle. Comprising four cor…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex La Mazzoni
Residential complex La Mazzoni
Residential complex La Mazzoni
Residential complex La Mazzoni
Residential complex La Mazzoni
Show all Residential complex La Mazzoni
Residential complex La Mazzoni
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$513,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 15
Apartments in the exclusive residential complex La Mazzoni in Ras Al Khaimah! Just a few steps from the future casino in Ras Al Khaimah! The apartments are fully furnished! Due to its location near the casino and the flow of world stars, the apartments will have a high income from renting an…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Shoreline
Residential complex Shoreline
Residential complex Shoreline
Residential complex Shoreline
Residential complex Shoreline
Show all Residential complex Shoreline
Residential complex Shoreline
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$501,370
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 20
Luxury apartments in the new Shoreline project on the beach! Premium location! Direct access to the beach! Next to Wynn Casino! Due to its location near the casino, the apartments will have a high income from renting and resale! We will select housing with a favorable rate on a mortgage or i…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Playa Del Sol
Residential complex Playa Del Sol
Residential complex Playa Del Sol
Residential complex Playa Del Sol
Residential complex Playa Del Sol
Show all Residential complex Playa Del Sol
Residential complex Playa Del Sol
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$414,304
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 14
Apartments in the first-class residential complex Playa Del Sol in the Dubai International City area! Close to the sea! The location makes the complex perfect for investment! Close to the future casino in Ras Al Khaimah! Premium amenities! We will select housing with a favorable rate on a mo…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Apartment building Luxury Apartments on Al Marjan Island with Payment Plan
Apartment building Luxury Apartments on Al Marjan Island with Payment Plan
Apartment building Luxury Apartments on Al Marjan Island with Payment Plan
Apartment building Luxury Apartments on Al Marjan Island with Payment Plan
Apartment building Luxury Apartments on Al Marjan Island with Payment Plan
Show all Apartment building Luxury Apartments on Al Marjan Island with Payment Plan
Apartment building Luxury Apartments on Al Marjan Island with Payment Plan
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$693,983
The year of construction 2026
Beachfront Apartments with Post-Handover Payment Plan for 5 Years on Al Marjan Island Nestled on the pristine shores of Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah’s iconic man-made archipelago, this waterfront project offers an exclusive beachfront lifestyle surrounded by crystal-clear waters and worl…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building Mantabay Major by Loro Piana
Apartment building Mantabay Major by Loro Piana
Apartment building Mantabay Major by Loro Piana
Apartment building Mantabay Major by Loro Piana
Apartment building Mantabay Major by Loro Piana
Show all Apartment building Mantabay Major by Loro Piana
Apartment building Mantabay Major by Loro Piana
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$346,575
The year of construction 2026
Discover the epitome of luxury living at Manta Bay, where every detail is designed to elevate your lifestyle. From sleek studio apartments to spacious 2-bedroom units, semi-furnished with kitchen appliances and fully furnished by Loro Piana, starting at just 50,000 euros. Manta Bay boasts…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Residential complex Quattro Del Mar
Residential complex Quattro Del Mar
Residential complex Quattro Del Mar
Residential complex Quattro Del Mar
Residential complex Quattro Del Mar
Show all Residential complex Quattro Del Mar
Residential complex Quattro Del Mar
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
from
$231,781
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 13
Apartment with stunning panoramic ocean views and access to the beach! A wonderful apartment for living, investment and rental (ROI - from 10% in $). Favorable conditions for investors and promising investment potential! Quattro Del Mar — is a new development by RAK Properties, located on t…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Rosso Bay
Residential complex Rosso Bay
Residential complex Rosso Bay
Residential complex Rosso Bay
Residential complex Rosso Bay
Residential complex Rosso Bay
Residential complex Rosso Bay
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$524,773
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 24
Branded apartments for comfortable living and investment! High rental yield (ROI - 6% in $)! We will provide an investor catalog! Rental income per month - $1000. Interest-free installments! The residence will have private bathrooms in the bedrooms and built-in wardrobes or walk-in closets.…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Apartment building Luxury Apartments Near Wynn Casino on Al Marjan Island
Apartment building Luxury Apartments Near Wynn Casino on Al Marjan Island
Apartment building Luxury Apartments Near Wynn Casino on Al Marjan Island
Apartment building Luxury Apartments Near Wynn Casino on Al Marjan Island
Apartment building Luxury Apartments Near Wynn Casino on Al Marjan Island
Show all Apartment building Luxury Apartments Near Wynn Casino on Al Marjan Island
Apartment building Luxury Apartments Near Wynn Casino on Al Marjan Island
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$759,189
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 20
Beachfront Apartments Near Wynn Casino on Al Marjan Island Al Marjan Island is a stunning man-made archipelago located in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, stretching over 4.5 kilometers into the Arabian Gulf and covering an area of 2.7 million square meters. Designed as a world-class waterfront destinat…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex Nobu Residences
Residential complex Nobu Residences
Residential complex Nobu Residences
Residential complex Nobu Residences
Residential complex Nobu Residences
Show all Residential complex Nobu Residences
Residential complex Nobu Residences
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$630,249
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 15
Luxury apartments at Nobu Residences in Ras Al Khaimah! High return on investment (ROI - 6% in $)! Profitability from resale is 15-20%! The apartments are fully furnished! Installment plan 0%! Due date - 4 quarters. 2026 Benefits: private pool and gym, kids club with outdoor play area, gym…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Apartment building JW Marriott residences al Marjan Island
Apartment building JW Marriott residences al Marjan Island
Apartment building JW Marriott residences al Marjan Island
Apartment building JW Marriott residences al Marjan Island
Apartment building JW Marriott residences al Marjan Island
Show all Apartment building JW Marriott residences al Marjan Island
Apartment building JW Marriott residences al Marjan Island
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$828,915
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
JW Marriott Residences is a luxury project that offers 1 or 2 bedroom apartments in an exclusive area of Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah. Al Marjan Island is a cosmopolitan destination in the United Arab Emirates, where you can enjoy diversity, luxury and endless opportunities. The island…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Residential complex La Mer by ELIE SAAB Residences
Residential complex La Mer by ELIE SAAB Residences
Residential complex La Mer by ELIE SAAB Residences
Residential complex La Mer by ELIE SAAB Residences
Residential complex La Mer by ELIE SAAB Residences
Show all Residential complex La Mer by ELIE SAAB Residences
Residential complex La Mer by ELIE SAAB Residences
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$528,462
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 18
Stunning apartments in the residential complex La Mer by ELIE SAAB Residences in Ras Al Khaimah! On the beach! Exclusive amenities! Designer interior! Fully furnished kitchen with appliances! We will select housing with a favorable rate on a mortgage or installments in the UAE! Amenities:…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Manta Bay
Residential complex Manta Bay
Residential complex Manta Bay
Residential complex Manta Bay
Residential complex Manta Bay
Show all Residential complex Manta Bay
Residential complex Manta Bay
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$326,717
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 12
Area 36–129 m²
3 real estate properties 3
The world’s first Sky Beach is Manta Bay on Al Marjan Island. Studio, 1 bedroom, 2 bedrooms with an expected ROI of up to 12%.Fascinating and capturing the consciousness of everyone, it offers unparalleled enchanting views of the island of Marjan.We offer a simple concept - enjoy an impeccab…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
57.5
435,659
Apartment 2 rooms
129.4
898,546
Studio apartment
36.4
326,744
Agency
Easy Life Property
Apartment building Oceano by The Luxe
Apartment building Oceano by The Luxe
Apartment building Oceano by The Luxe
Apartment building Oceano by The Luxe
Apartment building Oceano by The Luxe
Show all Apartment building Oceano by The Luxe
Apartment building Oceano by The Luxe
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,45M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Al Marjan Island attracts big businessmen from all over the world with its stunning seafront views and private beaches. The Luxe, a famous developer, has launched a fabulous project called "Ocean" on the island. Ocean offers 1 to 4 bedroom apartments, 6 Penthouses and 2 Sky Mansions, all ove…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Residential complex Park Beach Residence 2
Residential complex Park Beach Residence 2
Residential complex Park Beach Residence 2
Residential complex Park Beach Residence 2
Residential complex Park Beach Residence 2
Show all Residential complex Park Beach Residence 2
Residential complex Park Beach Residence 2
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$272,257
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
Apartments in the new Park Beach Residence 2 complex on the picturesque shore of Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah! Premium amenities! First-class location on the waterfront! Fully equipped kitchen! The complex is surrounded by pristine beaches, luxury resorts! We will select housing with a…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Mirasol II – Luxury Waterfront Living in Ras Al Khaimah. Near the new Wynn Casino.
Residential complex Mirasol II – Luxury Waterfront Living in Ras Al Khaimah. Near the new Wynn Casino.
Residential complex Mirasol II – Luxury Waterfront Living in Ras Al Khaimah. Near the new Wynn Casino.
Residential complex Mirasol II – Luxury Waterfront Living in Ras Al Khaimah. Near the new Wynn Casino.
Residential complex Mirasol II – Luxury Waterfront Living in Ras Al Khaimah. Near the new Wynn Casino.
Show all Residential complex Mirasol II – Luxury Waterfront Living in Ras Al Khaimah. Near the new Wynn Casino.
Residential complex Mirasol II – Luxury Waterfront Living in Ras Al Khaimah. Near the new Wynn Casino.
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
from
$234,949
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Mirasol II – Luxury Waterfront Living in Ras Al Khaimah: Discover Mirasol II by RAK Properties – an iconic new development in Mina Al Arab’s North Harbour, combining resort-style living, modern design, and a prime investment opportunity. Project Overview: Location: North Harbo…
Agency
Grupo Terranova Real Estate Ltd
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Show all Residential complex
Residential complex
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
from
$140,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 15
Area 44–110 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Hayat Residence is located on the prestigious Hayat Island in Mina Al Arab, with the best-in-class amenities the region has to offer, as well as magnificent beach views and the breathtaking expanse of the Arabian Gulf. Hayat Island features spectacular water views, a fantastic waterfront,…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
72.0
211,000
Apartment 2 rooms
110.0
296,000
Studio apartment
43.9
140,000
Agency
Geo Estate
Residential complex Waterfront living! Close to the new Casino. Don´t miss that great opportunity / RAK Solera
Residential complex Waterfront living! Close to the new Casino. Don´t miss that great opportunity / RAK Solera
Residential complex Waterfront living! Close to the new Casino. Don´t miss that great opportunity / RAK Solera
Residential complex Waterfront living! Close to the new Casino. Don´t miss that great opportunity / RAK Solera
Residential complex Waterfront living! Close to the new Casino. Don´t miss that great opportunity / RAK Solera
Show all Residential complex Waterfront living! Close to the new Casino. Don´t miss that great opportunity / RAK Solera
Residential complex Waterfront living! Close to the new Casino. Don´t miss that great opportunity / RAK Solera
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$333,139
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Solera by RAK Properties – Tranquil Waterfront Living in Ras Al Khaimah. Modern Residences Along the Shores of Mina Al Arab. 1, 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments | Handover: Q2 2028 Project Overview: Solera is the latest residential development by RAK Properties, offering serene, design-l…
Agency
Grupo Terranova Real Estate Ltd
Apartment building The Astera by Aston Martin Darglobal
Apartment building The Astera by Aston Martin Darglobal
Apartment building The Astera by Aston Martin Darglobal
Apartment building The Astera by Aston Martin Darglobal
Apartment building The Astera by Aston Martin Darglobal
Show all Apartment building The Astera by Aston Martin Darglobal
Apartment building The Astera by Aston Martin Darglobal
Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$474,698
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 16
Astera, Interiors by Aston Martin: Elevate Coastal Living to New Heights. Embrace the epitome of luxury and refined coastal living at Astera, Interiors by Aston Martin. Nestled on the pristine shores of Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, Astera is a stunning residential tower that redefine…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Residential complex Marriot Resort Residences
Residential complex Marriot Resort Residences
Residential complex Marriot Resort Residences
Residential complex Marriot Resort Residences
Residential complex Marriot Resort Residences
Show all Residential complex Marriot Resort Residences
Residential complex Marriot Resort Residences
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$753,425
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 14
Apartments in the iconic residential complex Marriot Resort & Residences! High return on investment (ROI - 12.7% in $)! Income from resale - 43%! Fully furnished! Gorgeous panoramic view of the sea! Completion date - 4 sq.m. 2026 Amenities: 6 unique restaurants, stunning spa, state-of-the-…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Cape Hayat
Residential complex Cape Hayat
Residential complex Cape Hayat
Residential complex Cape Hayat
Residential complex Cape Hayat
Show all Residential complex Cape Hayat
Residential complex Cape Hayat
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
from
$528,219
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 20
Luxury apartment in the new Cape Hayat complex in Ras Al Khaimah! An excellent option for living, resale and rental! Yield from 10%! Possibly a residence permit! We will provide an investor catalog! Due date - 2 quarters. 2026 Amenities: bike path, fitness center, barbecue areas, shopping …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex The Beach Vista
Residential complex The Beach Vista
Residential complex The Beach Vista
Residential complex The Beach Vista
Residential complex The Beach Vista
Show all Residential complex The Beach Vista
Residential complex The Beach Vista
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$312,059
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 15
Apartments in the luxurious complex The Beach Vista! Next to the sea! Breathtaking views of the sea and Wynn Al Marjan Island with the first casino in the UAE! Direct access to the beach! First-class location! We will select housing with a favorable mortgage rate or installment plan in the U…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Show all Residential complex
Residential complex
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
from
$145,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 17
Area 39–117 m²
3 real estate properties 3
The Rising Star project is located on the prestigious Hayat Island in Mina Al Arab, with the best-in-class amenities the region has to offer - magnificent beach views and the breathtaking expanse of the Arabian Gulf. Hayat Island features spectacular water views, a fantastic waterfront, w…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
75.0
211,000
Apartment 2 rooms
117.0
296,000
Studio apartment
39.0
145,000
Agency
Geo Estate
Apartment building Luxury Apartments on Al Marjan Island with Payment Plan
Apartment building Luxury Apartments on Al Marjan Island with Payment Plan
Apartment building Luxury Apartments on Al Marjan Island with Payment Plan
Apartment building Luxury Apartments on Al Marjan Island with Payment Plan
Apartment building Luxury Apartments on Al Marjan Island with Payment Plan
Show all Apartment building Luxury Apartments on Al Marjan Island with Payment Plan
Apartment building Luxury Apartments on Al Marjan Island with Payment Plan
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$196,784
The year of construction 2026
Beachfront Apartments with Post-Handover Payment Plan for 5 Years on Al Marjan Island Nestled on the pristine shores of Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah’s iconic man-made archipelago, this waterfront project offers an exclusive beachfront lifestyle surrounded by crystal-clear waters and worl…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building Apartments with Post-Handover Payment Plan on Al Marjan
Apartment building Apartments with Post-Handover Payment Plan on Al Marjan
Apartment building Apartments with Post-Handover Payment Plan on Al Marjan
Apartment building Apartments with Post-Handover Payment Plan on Al Marjan
Apartment building Apartments with Post-Handover Payment Plan on Al Marjan
Show all Apartment building Apartments with Post-Handover Payment Plan on Al Marjan
Apartment building Apartments with Post-Handover Payment Plan on Al Marjan
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$547,268
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 15
Beachfront Apartments with Post-Handover Payment Plan on Al Marjan Island Al Marjan Island is a stunning man-made archipelago in Ras Al Khaimah, stretching 4.5 kilometers into the Arabian Gulf and offering over 7 kilometers of white-sand beaches and 23 kilometers of waterfront promenade. Com…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex Manta Bay , The World's First Sky Beach near to Iconic Wynn Resort on Al Marjan Island
Residential complex Manta Bay , The World's First Sky Beach near to Iconic Wynn Resort on Al Marjan Island
Residential complex Manta Bay , The World's First Sky Beach near to Iconic Wynn Resort on Al Marjan Island
Residential complex Manta Bay , The World's First Sky Beach near to Iconic Wynn Resort on Al Marjan Island
Residential complex Manta Bay , The World's First Sky Beach near to Iconic Wynn Resort on Al Marjan Island
Show all Residential complex Manta Bay , The World's First Sky Beach near to Iconic Wynn Resort on Al Marjan Island
Residential complex Manta Bay , The World's First Sky Beach near to Iconic Wynn Resort on Al Marjan Island
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$350,000
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 12
Area 36–130 m²
5 real estate properties 5
The World’;s First Sky Beach—Manta Bay on Al Marjan Island. Studio, 1 bedroom, 2 bedrooms with an expected ROI of up to 12%. Your exclusive investment opportunities start from AED 1.3 million. 📍 Prime location: Al Marjan Island, just minutes from Wynn Resort 🌟 30+ world-class amenit…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
57.5 – 58.0
430,000
Apartment 2 rooms
130.0
890,000
Studio apartment
36.0
350,000
Developer
Major Developers
Residential complex MOONSTONE Interiors by Missoni
Residential complex MOONSTONE Interiors by Missoni
Residential complex MOONSTONE Interiors by Missoni
Residential complex MOONSTONE Interiors by Missoni
Residential complex MOONSTONE Interiors by Missoni
Show all Residential complex MOONSTONE Interiors by Missoni
Residential complex MOONSTONE Interiors by Missoni
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$511,446
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 18
Apartments on the seashore for life and investment! The windows offer a gorgeous panoramic view of the sea! Installment without interest! High rental income - 10%! We will provide an investor catalog! The premium residential complex MOONSTONE Interiors by Missoni is located in Ras Al Khaima…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Porto Playa
Residential complex Porto Playa
Residential complex Porto Playa
Residential complex Porto Playa
Residential complex Porto Playa
Show all Residential complex Porto Playa
Residential complex Porto Playa
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
from
$562,967
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
Apartments with views of the embankment and the Persian Gulf! Yield - 6% in $! Private beach! A wonderful apartment for living and investment! Fully equipped kitchen! The new premium complex Porto Playa is located in Ras al Khaimah. Amenities: dedicated fitness center, clubhouse, pool with…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Apartment building Oceano by The Luxe
Apartment building Oceano by The Luxe
Apartment building Oceano by The Luxe
Apartment building Oceano by The Luxe
Apartment building Oceano by The Luxe
Show all Apartment building Oceano by The Luxe
Apartment building Oceano by The Luxe
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,31M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Al Marjan Island is a highly sought after area for big businessmen from all over the world. “Ocean” is the name of this majestic project from the famous developer The Luxe. We offer an exclusive Penthouse. Oceano hosts 1 to 4 bedrooms, 6 Penthouses and 2 Sky Mansions with breathtaking seafro…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Show all Residential complex
Residential complex "Solera, Downtown Mina" by RAK Properties (Units 168)
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
from
$256,231
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 18
Welcome to Solera, Downtown Mina - New Residential Complex by RAK Properties  RAK Properties is a leading real estate developer committed to producing exceptional and sustainable destinations. Coastal Living Meets Urban Elegance – Ras Al Khaimah Discover Solera at Mina Al Arab — a…
Developer
DC Constructions (DD.CO.DE)
Residential complex The Unexpected Al Marjan Hotel Residences
Residential complex The Unexpected Al Marjan Hotel Residences
Residential complex The Unexpected Al Marjan Hotel Residences
Residential complex The Unexpected Al Marjan Hotel Residences
Residential complex The Unexpected Al Marjan Hotel Residences
Show all Residential complex The Unexpected Al Marjan Hotel Residences
Residential complex The Unexpected Al Marjan Hotel Residences
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$462,839
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 9
Apartments in the flagship project The Unexpected Al Marjan Hotel & Residences on Al Marjan Island! The project will be the embodiment of the atmosphere of parties in Ibiza! A few steps from the future casino in Ras Al Khaimah! The apartments are fully furnished! Due to its location near the…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Apartment building Apartments with Post-Handover Payment Plan on Al Marjan
Apartment building Apartments with Post-Handover Payment Plan on Al Marjan
Apartment building Apartments with Post-Handover Payment Plan on Al Marjan
Apartment building Apartments with Post-Handover Payment Plan on Al Marjan
Apartment building Apartments with Post-Handover Payment Plan on Al Marjan
Show all Apartment building Apartments with Post-Handover Payment Plan on Al Marjan
Apartment building Apartments with Post-Handover Payment Plan on Al Marjan
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,04M
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 15
Beachfront Apartments with Post-Handover Payment Plan on Al Marjan Island Al Marjan Island is a stunning man-made archipelago in Ras Al Khaimah, stretching 4.5 kilometers into the Arabian Gulf and offering over 7 kilometers of white-sand beaches and 23 kilometers of waterfront promenade. Com…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
