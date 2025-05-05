  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  Residential complex Furnished apartments in Sunset Bay Four residential complex, Dubai Islands, UAE

Residential complex Furnished apartments in Sunset Bay Four residential complex, Dubai Islands, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$518,057
;
20
ID: 25915
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2452084
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 08/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Sunset Bay Four is a unique residential project from the developer Imtiaz, located on Dubai Islands - one of the most ambitious coastal destinations in Dubai. This place is created for those who dream of a life by the sea, filled with the aesthetics of nature, space, sophisticated comfort and high architectural standards. Just a few steps from your future home, kilometers of white beaches with crystal clear water are spread out.

Apartments with 1-3 bedrooms are available for purchase. The interiors are made using high-quality materials, and the impeccable finish and modern design make the atmosphere of the house truly exclusive.

The infrastructure of the complex is truly impressive in its level. You will find open lounge areas with the opportunity to dine al fresco, cozy barbecue areas, terraces with jacuzzis and swimming pools, sun loungers by the water, a yoga area, sports and children's playgrounds, a modern club house, an equipped fitness room, a meeting room and spectacular water installations. Safe play areas are provided for children.

Features of the flats

The residences will be fully furnished with designer furniture using premium brands - Miele, Gessi, Villeroy & Boch, as well as a smart Alexa control system, creating a unique level of comfort.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located within walking distance from the beach, park area and prestigious shopping centers, and the territory will provide charging stations for electric vehicles - an ideal solution for a modern and environmentally friendly lifestyle.

Residents will have direct access to a private beach and nine modern marinas, six of which are located on Island A, an ideal location for yacht owners and lovers of sea cruises. Prestigious 9- and 18-hole golf courses are just minutes away.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Residential complex Furnished apartments in Sunset Bay Four residential complex, Dubai Islands, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$518,057
