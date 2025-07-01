  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New Ruby Residence with a swimming pool and a clubhouse close to the key highways, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$184,341
;
9
ID: 26715
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2466798
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 10/07/2025

Location

  Country
    United Arab Emirates
  State
    Dubai

About the complex

Ruby is a modern residential project in the heart of one of the most dynamically developing areas of Dubai, Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). This project is created for those, who are looking for the harmonious combination of stylish architecture, coziness and strategic location. The project offers studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, built in the refined modern style, in exact accordance with the bright and comfortable lifestyle of JVC. Spacious layouts, high finishing quality and affordable luxury make Ruby attractive for both investors and families, aiming for quality living standard.

The amenities, which create the feeling of the thoroughgoing resort lifestyle, are worthy of attention. The spacious swimming pool invites you to relax at any time of the year, and the modern fitness center with premium equipment will allow you to keep fit. There is a kids' playground, where safety and high jinks are guaranteed. The green landscaped gardens will become your favourite place for walks, recreation and meetings with neighbours, and the private clubhouse gives Ruby the special cozy and comfortable atmosphere. The cinema will give you unforgettable evenings in the territory.

On the lower floors of the building, there are commercial premises, including cafes, shops and convenient services - everything necessary for everyday life at fingertips. The elegant lobby with a reception area meets you, and around-the-clock security and video surveillance ensure tranquility and safety. There is a covered parking for both residents and guests.

Amenities:

  • swimming pool
  • gym
  • cinema
  • kids' playground
  • clubhouse

Completion - 4th quarter of 2026

Payment plan: 50/50

Features of the flats

Semi furnished

Location and nearby infrastructure

Due to direct access to the key highways of the city - Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road — you'll be able to get to such landmarks as Dubai Marina, Mall of the Emirates, Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai in just 15-20 minutes. With due regard for growing demand for rentals in JVC, Ruby is not just accommodation, but a thought-out solution with high income potential.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

