The residential complex Cosmopolitan is located on the shores of a lagoon with crystal-clear water, surrounded by three green parks. The project comprises three towers offering stunning views of Dubai and the world's tallest skyscraper, the Burj Khalifa. With spacious contemporary-style apartments and a wide range of amenities, this complex offers a vacation-like lifestyle all year round.

Complex infrastructure

Swimming pools for adults and children

Outdoor and indoor fitness

Playgrounds and play areas

Private promenade

Recreational areas

Wellness Sauna

BBQ area

Restaurants

Stores

MBR City is one of the largest mixed-use neighborhoods in Dubai. It is also one of the youngest projects in the emirate, as construction began in 2012. The full realization of the district is scheduled for 2030, with a total area of 108 km2. At the moment, MBR City already has a fairly well-developed social infrastructure with kindergartens, international schools, universities, and medical clinics. The master plan for the development of the area includes the construction of the largest shopping center in the world, hotels, sports centers, clinics, and a metro station.

MBR City is home to a 7-kilometer lagoon, the world's longest man-made lagoon with crystal clear water and sandy beaches. The area is also famous for the world's largest artificial beach with 14 kilometers of boardwalks. Moreover, MBR City has a bike path (8.3 km), a golf course, a racecourse, and a nature reserve.