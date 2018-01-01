  1. Realting.com
About the complex

The residential complex Cosmopolitan is located on the shores of a lagoon with crystal-clear water, surrounded by three green parks. The project comprises three towers offering stunning views of Dubai and the world's tallest skyscraper, the Burj Khalifa. With spacious contemporary-style apartments and a wide range of amenities, this complex offers a vacation-like lifestyle all year round.

Complex infrastructure

  • Swimming pools for adults and children
  • Outdoor and indoor fitness 
  • Playgrounds and play areas
  • Private promenade
  • Recreational areas
  • Wellness Sauna
  • BBQ area
  • Restaurants
  • Stores

MBR City is one of the largest mixed-use neighborhoods in Dubai. It is also one of the youngest projects in the emirate, as construction began in 2012. The full realization of the district is scheduled for 2030, with a total area of 108 km2. At the moment, MBR City already has a fairly well-developed social infrastructure with kindergartens, international schools, universities, and medical clinics. The master plan for the development of the area includes the construction of the largest shopping center in the world, hotels, sports centers, clinics, and a metro station.

MBR City is home to a 7-kilometer lagoon, the world's longest man-made lagoon with crystal clear water and sandy beaches. The area is also famous for the world's largest artificial beach with 14 kilometers of boardwalks. Moreover, MBR City has a bike path (8.3 km), a golf course, a racecourse, and a nature reserve.

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Premium class
Monolithic
2025
Finished
41
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 144.2 – 144.7
Price per m², EUR 4,244 – 4,248
Apartment price, EUR 612,505 – 614,042
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 137.4
Price per m², EUR 4,903
Apartment price, EUR 673,715
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Infrastructure nearby
The airport 9 000 m
Kindergarten 3 700 m
Shop 100 m
Underground 4 500 m
Sea 7 000 m
Transport stop 100 m
Shopping center 2 000 m
School 200 m

