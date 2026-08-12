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Houses for sale in United Arab Emirates

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Dubai
146
Abu Dhabi
135
Ras Al Khaimah
4
Umm Al Quwain
14
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846 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sharjah Emirate, United Arab Emirates
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Villa 4 bedrooms
Sharjah Emirate, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 257 m²
Luxury Waterfront Living Designed for Families, Investors, and Lifestyle Buyers Experienc…
$762,423
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Agency
Umed properties
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 4 bedrooms in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 307 m²
Waterfron Villas with beach access and in walking distance from the sea. Available 0% int…
$685,000
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Agency
Umed properties
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 172 m²
Spacious villa with 3 bedrooms + maid room | Corner villaReady-made villa in a quiet area - …
$490,130
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 4 bedrooms in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 447 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa in the exclusive Siniya Island project! Stunning views of the Arabian Gulf! The villa …
$2,88M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 287 m²
Comfortable townhouse Kensington Gardens in Dubai International City! Fully furnished kitche…
$1,01M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 3 rooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 3 rooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 372 m²
Number of floors 1
Floating Residences by Buddha-Bar are unique luxury floating residences and resort lifestyle…
$5,99M
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DDA Real Estate
Languages
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 2 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 310 m²
Premium complex Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences! Yield from 10%! Profitable investment!…
$2,28M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouses in the elite residential complex Reportage Hills in Dubailand, Dubai! Private par…
$1,12M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 5 bedrooms in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 612 m²
Waterfron Villas with private beach, walking distance from the sea. Available 0% interest…
$1,15M
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Agency
Umed properties
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
4 bedroom house in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom house
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 286 m²
Number of floors 8
Budget apartment in the new complex Royal Park in Abu Dhabi! Apartment for life and investme…
$899,897
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 6 bedrooms in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 408 m²
Number of floors 2
Isola Villa Terra Collection: ultra-luxury villa on Pearl Jumeirah!Isola Villa Terra Collect…
$16,88M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
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Villa 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Price is starting from 1,760,000 | From 73 sqm Ocean Cove at Rashid Yachts & Marina – A Wate…
$479,237
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 6 rooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 rooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Area 668 m²
Dubailand: 5 minutes from Dubai Rugby Sevens 8 minutes from Dubai Outlet Mall 30 minutes fro…
$4,15M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 422 m²
Number of floors 2
Eco-Luxury Homes with Estidama Pearl 3 Certification in Masdar City Masdar City is a pioneer…
$1,70M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in United Arab Emirates
Duplex 3 bedrooms
United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 268 m²
Number of floors 16
Exquisitely Crafted Modern Seaside Luxury Apartments in Mina Al Arab Nestled along the prist…
$1,88M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 401 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Houses with Private Elevators and Pools in Abu Dhabi These standalone houses are lo…
$2,48M
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 3
Greenz by Danube is a gated community of townhouses and villas in Dubai Academic City!Greenz…
$1,18M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Duplex 4 bedrooms in United Arab Emirates
Duplex 4 bedrooms
United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 304 m²
Number of floors 11
Luxury Apartments with 24-Month After-Delivery Installments in Dubai Islands This 2-block pr…
$4,92M
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5 bedroom house in Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
5 bedroom house
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 838 m²
Number of floors 13
Premium apartments in the modern Casa Canal complex in Al Safa area! High rental income! Int…
$14,98M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 179 m²
Floor 1/3
Luxury Villas Offering Ease of Payment in Dubai Dubailand Luxury villas in Wadi Al Safa, Dub…
$1,06M
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3 bedroom house in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom house
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 30
Bugatti Residences by BinghattiDelivery free for the buyerExperience the first Hyper Form li…
$5,74M
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Agency
ISB Global Immobilien
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 334 m²
Number of floors 2
Raiha Stand Alone Villa in Waada is a premium private villa in Dubai South!Raiha Stand Alone…
$1,25M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 892 m²
Number of floors 2
Fleurs De Jardin, MBR City is a gated collection of villas and mansions in Meydan D11 with l…
$7,08M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom townthouse in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Townhouses with Premium Amenities and Easy Access to Airport in Khalifa City This developmen…
$1,29M
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 316 m²
Floor 2/2
Ibiza at DAMAC Lagoons — Mediterranean-Inspired Townhouses in Dubai   Description I…
$1,23M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 253 m²
Comfortable townhouse Kensington Gardens in Dubai International City! Fully furnished kitche…
$876,712
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Discover luxury living at its finest with this exquisite 4-bedroom townhouse in Habtoor Gran…
$6,51M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 2
Masaar 3 is a forest oasis with smart homes, nature and investment appeal.Arada Developments…
$759,717
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
Eco-Luxury Homes with Estidama Pearl 3 Certification in Masdar City Masdar City is a pioneer…
$880,978
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 343 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas Offering a Lifestyle and Investment Opportunity in a Magnificent Community in Dubaila…
$1,60M
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Property types in United Arab Emirates

villas
mansions
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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