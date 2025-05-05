  1. Realting.com
  Apartments in the new residential complex Pier Point 1&2 with a pool and green areas on the first line by the sea, ​​Port Rashid, Dubai

Residential complex Apartments in the new residential complex Pier Point 1&2 with a pool and green areas on the first line by the sea, ​​Port Rashid, Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$830,251
18/05/2025
$830,251
17/05/2025
$827,184
16/05/2025
$827,739
14/05/2025
$834,404
13/05/2025
$825,507
11/05/2025
$823,726
10/05/2025
$826,480
09/05/2025
$819,767
08/05/2025
$816,785
07/05/2025
$819,600
14/04/2025
$815,919
13/04/2025
$816,399
12/04/2025
$819,447
11/04/2025
$837,963
10/04/2025
$841,378
09/04/2025
$845,610
08/04/2025
$845,082
06/04/2025
$845,576
05/04/2025
$837,873
04/04/2025
$849,074


ID: 22275
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2394870
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Metro
    Al Ghubaiba (~ 500 m)
  • Metro
    Al Ras (~ 800 m)

About the complex

Pier Point is a place, where elegance and modernity come together, creating the unique lifestyle on the first sea line. The project includes two refined buildings with 117 apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. The residential complex also includes 5 townhouses with 3 bedrooms. The kitchens are equipped with all necessary appliances. High ceilings create the feeling of comfort and space, and floor-to-ceiling windows ensure breathtaking views and create luminous and welcoming atmosphere. Every morning you'll meet stunning dawns, and admire shimmering lights of the city in the evenings.

This project also offers a wide range of amenities. Enjoy the infinity pool with a wonderful view of Arabian Gulf, the modern gym, and special play areas for children - everything is available a few steps away from your home. The green areas of the area include quiet gardens, cozy yoga and barbecue areas. All of those things offers the residents an opportunity to enjoy every moment.

Amenities

  • infinity pool
  • equipped gym
  • yoga area
  • kids' playgrounds
  • multifunctional rooms
  • barbecue area
  • a lot of green areas

Payment plan

10% - reservation

10% - November, 2024

10% - April, 2025

10% - September, 2025

10% - July, 2026

10% - November, 2026

10% - May, 2027

10% - September, 2027

20% - completion (October, 2028)

Location and nearby infrastructure

Pier Point, located in the heart of Rashid Yachts & Marina, is an ideal combination of the beachfront life charm and the dynamic rhythm of Dubai. The conveniently designed surroundings with carefully thought-out spaces create the feeling of community.

  • Sheikh Zayed Road - 10 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 15 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai- 20 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 20 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 20 minutes
  • Dubai Creek Harbour - 20 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

