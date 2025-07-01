  1. Realting.com
Apartment in a new building Chelsea Football Club Signature Apartments in Dubai Maritime City

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$667,213
05/11/2025
$667,213
02/11/2025
$664,917
31/10/2025
$662,620
28/10/2025
$661,471
26/10/2025
$662,620
25/10/2025
$663,768
23/10/2025
$662,620
22/10/2025
$661,471
22/10/2025
$659,175
18/10/2025
$656,878
17/10/2025
$702,813
16/10/2025
$703,962
15/10/2025
$708,555
11/10/2025
$707,407
09/10/2025
$705,110
07/10/2025
$701,665
04/10/2025
$698,220
03/10/2025
$697,071
02/10/2025
$698,220
01/10/2025
$697,071
;
16
ID: 27729
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/11/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    30

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

Chelsea Club-Branded Luxury Residences with Installment Plan in Dubai Maritime City

Maritime City is a premier waterfront development in Dubai that seamlessly blends commercial, residential, and maritime industries into a dynamic coastal hub. Strategically located between Port Rashid and Dubai Dry Docks, it offers a unique freehold investment opportunity with stunning sea views, direct access to the Arabian Gulf, and proximity to key city landmarks. Designed to support marine businesses while also catering to high-end urban living, Maritime City features a mix of modern towers, luxury residences, yacht services, and state-of-the-art infrastructure, making it a sought-after destination for investors, entrepreneurs, and residents alike.

Apartments for sale in Dubai Maritime City are located just 2 minutes from Mina Rashid, 8 minutes from public beach restaurants, 12 minutes from the schools and hospitals, 15 minutes from the Gold Souk, 17 minutes from Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, and 20 minutes from Dubai International Airport.

The project features six architecturally striking towers inspired by coral reefs, seamlessly blending London’s contemporary elegance with Dubai’s coastal vibrancy to offer a true urban-resort lifestyle. Residents enjoy panoramic 270-degree views of the sea and city skyline. Signature amenities include the rooftop Stamford Summit football pitch, an infinity beach pool, Chelsea Lion Beach with iconic blue sands, an outdoor gym, jogging track, aqua-themed fitness center, football simulation room, and the Chelsea Athlete Performance Training Centre. Wellness facilities encompass cryotherapy, rain therapy, halotherapy, Kneipp Parkour, the Starlit Wellness Centre, aerial yoga, Serenity Spa, waterfall sound therapy, forest relaxation pods, sensorial corridors, and the Five Senses Grounding Path. Culinary offerings range from a mono-diet café and a gourmet healthy dining restaurant to the Captain’s Table—an exclusive experience with Chelsea legends—and the vibrant Chelsea Powerhouse Lounge. Family-focused features include kids’ pools, an underwater-themed play area, Coral swing installations, the immersive Legends’ Walkway, and the private Stamford Cinema. Every element has been thoughtfully designed to deliver a comprehensive blend of sport, wellness, leisure, and beachfront living—fully infused with the spirit and legacy of Chelsea Football Club.

The project offers a selection of elegantly designed 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments, each crafted to reflect a refined blend of contemporary sophistication and functional comfort. Interiors feature open-plan living spaces with expansive floor-to-ceiling windows that frame stunning sea and city views while flooding each home with natural light. Thoughtfully appointed kitchens come equipped with high-quality white goods, while bedrooms include fitted wardrobes that enhance storage without compromising aesthetics. The design concept draws inspiration from aquatic serenity and Chelsea Football Club’s legacy, incorporating subtle themed accents, soft textures, and a harmonious palette that balances urban modernity with coastal calm. Premium materials, bespoke finishes, and meticulous detailing throughout the living areas, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and walk-in closets create a seamless flow between style and utility, delivering a lifestyle of elevated comfort and understated luxury.


DXB-00243

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance
Leisure

