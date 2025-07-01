  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  4. Residential complex Samana Ocean Quest – Waterfront Luxury on Dubai Islands

Residential complex Samana Ocean Quest – Waterfront Luxury on Dubai Islands

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$591,296
BTC
7.0333496
ETH
368.6479248
USDT
584 605.3122019
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
14
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 32593
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 07/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

About the complex

Samana Ocean Quest – Waterfront Luxury on Dubai Islands:

Where every sunrise begins over the Arabian Gulf.

Project Overview:

Samana Ocean Quest is a new landmark of coastal living by Samana Developers, located on Dubai Islands – Central Island (Island A).
Blending elegant architecture with resort-inspired design, this exclusive residential project captures the essence of luxury seaside living with direct sea views, private pools, and world-class amenities.

  • Developer: Samana Developers.

  • Location: Dubai Islands (Island A).

  • Property Type: Waterfront Apartments & Penthouses.

  • Ownership: 100% Freehold.

  • Handover: Q4 2028.

  • Payment Plan: Flexible up to 6 years – 1% monthly.

Units & Prices

Unit TypeSize (approx.)Starting Price €

1 Bedroom ~ 85 m² from 505.000€

2 Bedroom ~ 143 m² from 830.000€

3 Bedroom ~ 160 m² from 930.000€

4 Bedroom Penthouse ~ 230 m² from 1.100.000€

Spacious layouts with private pools, panoramic sea views, and elegant interiors.

Amenities & Lifestyle

Experience luxury as a daily ritual.
Samana Ocean Quest offers a full range of resort-style facilities designed for wellness, relaxation, and exclusivity:

  • Private infinity pools in selected apartments.

  • Fully equipped fitness & wellness center.

  • Sauna, steam room & yoga zones.

  • Outdoor lounge decks and BBQ areas.

  • Infinity swimming pool overlooking the sea.

  • Children’s play area & family zones.

  • 24/7 security & concierge services.

  • Smart home integration in all units.

  • Retail boulevard & fine dining nearby.

Prime Location – Dubai Islands:

Situated on Central Island, part of the iconic Dubai Islands masterplan, Samana Ocean Quest combines natural tranquility with excellent connectivity:

  • 10 min to Dubai Creek Harbour.

  • 15 min to Downtown Dubai & Burj Khalifa.

  • 20 min to DXB Airport.

  • Easy access via causeways & bridges to mainland Dubai.

A destination where beachfront serenity meets city convenience.

Investment Highlights:

  • Waterfront Freehold Property – rare and highly demanded.

  • High ROI potential – rental yields up to 8% projected.

  • Flexible 6-year payment plan – 1% monthly installments.

  • Capital appreciation expected as Dubai Islands develop.

  • Perfect for international investors – hassle-free ownership.

Why Samana Ocean Quest:

Every detail reflects Samana’s signature – modern luxury, wellness-driven design, and the unique comfort of private pool apartments.
Whether you’re looking for a holiday home, investment, or permanent residence, Ocean Quest is where the sea becomes part of your lifestyle.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex The S
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$5,39M
Residential complex Aykon Heights residential complex with views of the harbor, water channel and city, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$254,606
Residential complex Iconic Tower
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$700,131
Residential complex New residence Adeba with a swimming pool and a spa center close to the airport, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$286,767
Residence Louvre Residences, Abu Dhabi,UAE
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$660,575
You are viewing
Residential complex Samana Ocean Quest – Waterfront Luxury on Dubai Islands
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$591,296
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex Trillionaire
Residential complex Trillionaire
Residential complex Trillionaire
Residential complex Trillionaire
Residential complex Trillionaire
Show all Residential complex Trillionaire
Residential complex Trillionaire
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$383,976
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 25
Luxury apartment in the new Trillionaire complex in the Business Bay area! High investment income (ROI - 5.8% in $)! Let's provide an investor catalog! Possible obtaining a residence permit! Delivery time - 3 sq. 2024. Amenities: swimming pool for adults and children, gym with trainer serv…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Duplex apartments in new Sensia Residence with panoramic views, swimming pools and co-working spaces, Port Rashid, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Duplex apartments in new Sensia Residence with panoramic views, swimming pools and co-working spaces, Port Rashid, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Duplex apartments in new Sensia Residence with panoramic views, swimming pools and co-working spaces, Port Rashid, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Duplex apartments in new Sensia Residence with panoramic views, swimming pools and co-working spaces, Port Rashid, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Duplex apartments in new Sensia Residence with panoramic views, swimming pools and co-working spaces, Port Rashid, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex Duplex apartments in new Sensia Residence with panoramic views, swimming pools and co-working spaces, Port Rashid, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Duplex apartments in new Sensia Residence with panoramic views, swimming pools and co-working spaces, Port Rashid, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$4,06M
Exclusive SENSIA project offers 275 residences, among which there are apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, duplexes and the refined penthouse with a private infinity pool, a panoramic garden and a spacious terrace with an impressive panoramic view of the bay, yacht clubs and lights of the city. The…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Azizi Vista — low-rise residence by Azizi in the heart of the prestigious residential area of Dubai Studio City
Residential complex Azizi Vista — low-rise residence by Azizi in the heart of the prestigious residential area of Dubai Studio City
Residential complex Azizi Vista — low-rise residence by Azizi in the heart of the prestigious residential area of Dubai Studio City
Residential complex Azizi Vista — low-rise residence by Azizi in the heart of the prestigious residential area of Dubai Studio City
Residential complex Azizi Vista — low-rise residence by Azizi in the heart of the prestigious residential area of Dubai Studio City
Show all Residential complex Azizi Vista — low-rise residence by Azizi in the heart of the prestigious residential area of Dubai Studio City
Residential complex Azizi Vista — low-rise residence by Azizi in the heart of the prestigious residential area of Dubai Studio City
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$408,429
The residence features swimming pools for children and adults, a kids' playground, a barbecue area and a yoga area, a landscaped garden. Completion - September, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house The price includes a built-in kitchen, household appliances, all plumbing and fittings…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Show all publications