Residential complex Samana Ocean Quest – Waterfront Luxury on Dubai Islands

Samana Ocean Quest – Waterfront Luxury on Dubai Islands:
Where every sunrise begins over the Arabian Gulf.
Project Overview:
Samana Ocean Quest is a new landmark of coastal living by Samana Developers, located on Dubai Islands – Central Island (Island A).
Blending elegant architecture with resort-inspired design, this exclusive residential project captures the essence of luxury seaside living with direct sea views, private pools, and world-class amenities.
Developer: Samana Developers.
Location: Dubai Islands (Island A).
Property Type: Waterfront Apartments & Penthouses.
Ownership: 100% Freehold.
Handover: Q4 2028.
Payment Plan: Flexible up to 6 years – 1% monthly.
Units & Prices
Unit TypeSize (approx.)Starting Price €
1 Bedroom ~ 85 m² from 505.000€
2 Bedroom ~ 143 m² from 830.000€
3 Bedroom ~ 160 m² from 930.000€
4 Bedroom Penthouse ~ 230 m² from 1.100.000€
Spacious layouts with private pools, panoramic sea views, and elegant interiors.
Amenities & Lifestyle
Experience luxury as a daily ritual.
Samana Ocean Quest offers a full range of resort-style facilities designed for wellness, relaxation, and exclusivity:
Private infinity pools in selected apartments.
Fully equipped fitness & wellness center.
Sauna, steam room & yoga zones.
Outdoor lounge decks and BBQ areas.
Infinity swimming pool overlooking the sea.
Children’s play area & family zones.
24/7 security & concierge services.
Smart home integration in all units.
Retail boulevard & fine dining nearby.
Prime Location – Dubai Islands:
Situated on Central Island, part of the iconic Dubai Islands masterplan, Samana Ocean Quest combines natural tranquility with excellent connectivity:
10 min to Dubai Creek Harbour.
15 min to Downtown Dubai & Burj Khalifa.
20 min to DXB Airport.
Easy access via causeways & bridges to mainland Dubai.
A destination where beachfront serenity meets city convenience.
Investment Highlights:
Waterfront Freehold Property – rare and highly demanded.
High ROI potential – rental yields up to 8% projected.
Flexible 6-year payment plan – 1% monthly installments.
Capital appreciation expected as Dubai Islands develop.
Perfect for international investors – hassle-free ownership.
Why Samana Ocean Quest:
Every detail reflects Samana’s signature – modern luxury, wellness-driven design, and the unique comfort of private pool apartments.
Whether you’re looking for a holiday home, investment, or permanent residence, Ocean Quest is where the sea becomes part of your lifestyle.