  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Al Hamriyah
  4. Flats in new buildings

Off-Plan Apartments in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates

houses
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex Blue Bay Phase C
Residential complex Blue Bay Phase C
Residential complex Blue Bay Phase C
Residential complex Blue Bay Phase C
Residential complex Blue Bay Phase C
Show all Residential complex Blue Bay Phase C
Residential complex Blue Bay Phase C
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
from
$107,945
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 6
Apartments in the Blue Bay Phase C complex, located along the coast of the Arabian Gulf! Ideal for family life and investment! Installment without interest! Yield - 4.9% in $! Infrastructure: 24-hour security, parking, swimming pool, children's pool, children's playground, gym, jogging trac…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
On the map
Realting.com
Go