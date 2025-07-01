Residential complex Modern Living Meets Urban Lifestyle / Leos Hadley Heights

Hadley Heights by Leos Developments – Dubai Sports City.
Modern Living Meets Urban Lifestyle.
Premium Studios, 1, 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments.
Project Overview:
Welcome to Hadley Heights, a premium residential development by Leos Developments, located in the heart of Dubai Sports City. Designed for modern urban living, this mid-rise tower blends stylish architecture with smart, functional layouts and high-quality finishes.
Whether you're a first-time buyer, savvy investor, or lifestyle seeker – Hadley Heights offers a compelling blend of location, design, and value.
Prices:
Studio ~ 39 m² from 170.000€
1 Bedroom ~ 79 m² from 244.000€
2 Bedroom ~ 113 m² from 418.000€
3 Bedroom ~ 147 m² 470.000€
Attractive Payment Plan:
10% Booking
40% During Construction
50% on Handover
Estimated Handover: Q2 2027
Key Features:
Studios, 1, 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments.
Elegant, contemporary interiors with premium fittings.
Balconies with city & community views.
High-quality European kitchens & finishes.
Smart home integration options.
Building Amenities:
Fully Equipped Fitness Center & Yoga Studio.
Infinity Pool with Sun Deck.
Landscaped Terrace Garden & BBQ Area.
Kids’ Play Area.
Business Lounge / Co-working Zone.
Covered Parking.
24/7 Security & Concierge.
Location Highlights – Dubai Sports City
2 min to Victory Heights & Dubai International Stadium.
10 min to Motor City, JVC, Arjan, Dubai Hills.
15 min to Mall of the Emirates.
20 min to Dubai Marina & Downtown Dubai.
Easy access to Al Khail Road & Hessa Street.
Ideal For:
Investors looking for high ROI in a growing community.
First-time buyers entering the Dubai property market.
End-users seeking affordable luxury & amenities.