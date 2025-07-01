Residential complex Modern Living Meets Urban Lifestyle / Leos Hadley Heights

  1. Realting.com
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$199,639
BTC
2.3746663
ETH
124.4664124
USDT
197 379.9959464
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
12
ID: 26743
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company

About the complex

Hadley Heights by Leos Developments – Dubai Sports City.

Modern Living Meets Urban Lifestyle.

Premium Studios, 1, 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments.

Project Overview:

Welcome to Hadley Heights, a premium residential development by Leos Developments, located in the heart of Dubai Sports City. Designed for modern urban living, this mid-rise tower blends stylish architecture with smart, functional layouts and high-quality finishes.

Whether you're a first-time buyer, savvy investor, or lifestyle seeker – Hadley Heights offers a compelling blend of location, design, and value.

Prices:

Studio ~ 39 m² from 170.000€

1 Bedroom ~ 79 m² from 244.000€

2 Bedroom ~ 113 m² from 418.000€

3 Bedroom ~ 147 m² 470.000€

Attractive Payment Plan:

  • 10% Booking

  • 40% During Construction

  • 50% on Handover

  • Estimated Handover: Q2 2027

Key Features:

  • Studios, 1, 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments.

  • Elegant, contemporary interiors with premium fittings.

  •  Balconies with city & community views.

  • High-quality European kitchens & finishes.

  • Smart home integration options.

Building Amenities:

  • Fully Equipped Fitness Center & Yoga Studio.

  • Infinity Pool with Sun Deck.

  • Landscaped Terrace Garden & BBQ Area.

  • Kids’ Play Area.

  • Business Lounge / Co-working Zone.

  • Covered Parking.

  • 24/7 Security & Concierge.

Location Highlights – Dubai Sports City

  • 2 min to Victory Heights & Dubai International Stadium.

  • 10 min to Motor City, JVC, Arjan, Dubai Hills.

  • 15 min to Mall of the Emirates.

  • 20 min to Dubai Marina & Downtown Dubai.

  • Easy access to Al Khail Road & Hessa Street.

Ideal For:

  • Investors looking for high ROI in a growing community.

  • First-time buyers entering the Dubai property market.

  • End-users seeking affordable luxury & amenities.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Similar complexes
Residential complex NOBLES
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$749,000
Residential complex New luxury residence Casa Canal with a swimming pool, a spa center and around-the-clock security, Safa Park, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$6,54M
Residential complex New residential complex Golf Edge with a golf course and swimming pools close to the international airport, Emaar South, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$802,764
Residential complex Casa Canal
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$6,13M
Residential complex Pearl House III
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$176,004
Residential complex Ahad Residences — high-rise residence by Ahad Group close to a beach and a metro station in the center of Business Bay, Dubai
Residential complex Ahad Residences — high-rise residence by Ahad Group close to a beach and a metro station in the center of Business Bay, Dubai
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$962,812
The residence features an outdoor swimming pool, a gym, a sauna, around-the-clock security, a parking, concierge service, shops. Completion - October, 2023. Facilities and equipment in the house Kitchen appliances (fridge, gas hob, gas oven, range hood, washing machine and dishwasher) Lo…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex 15 Cascade
Residential complex 15 Cascade
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$234,142
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 16
Area 39–499 m²
7 real estate properties 7
Iman Developers proudly presents its new project featured by Versace Ceramics, where iconic craftsmanship meets visionary living. This project fuses Versace Ceramics signature opulence with our dedication to excellence, redefining the very essence of luxury. A seamless blend of high fashion …
Agency
Easy Life Property
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartments in the new residence One Beverly with pools, a mini-golf course in the area with developed infrastructure Arjan-Dubailand, Dubai
Residential complex Apartments in the new residence One Beverly with pools, a mini-golf course in the area with developed infrastructure Arjan-Dubailand, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$272,318
The residential complex One Beverly, inspired by Paris, offers studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. Every residence in One Beverly is the real masterpiece of art, where luxury amenities, refined details and advanced technologies are well-balanced. Panoramic views are waiting for you her…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
