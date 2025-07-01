Residential complex Modern Living Meets Urban Lifestyle / Leos Hadley Heights

Hadley Heights by Leos Developments – Dubai Sports City.

Modern Living Meets Urban Lifestyle.

Premium Studios, 1, 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments.

Project Overview:

Welcome to Hadley Heights, a premium residential development by Leos Developments, located in the heart of Dubai Sports City. Designed for modern urban living, this mid-rise tower blends stylish architecture with smart, functional layouts and high-quality finishes.

Whether you're a first-time buyer, savvy investor, or lifestyle seeker – Hadley Heights offers a compelling blend of location, design, and value.

Prices:

Studio ~ 39 m² from 170.000€

1 Bedroom ~ 79 m² from 244.000€

2 Bedroom ~ 113 m² from 418.000€

3 Bedroom ~ 147 m² 470.000€

Attractive Payment Plan:

10% Booking

40% During Construction

50% on Handover

Estimated Handover: Q2 2027

Key Features:

Studios, 1, 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments.

Elegant, contemporary interiors with premium fittings.

Balconies with city & community views.

High-quality European kitchens & finishes.

Smart home integration options.

Building Amenities:

Fully Equipped Fitness Center & Yoga Studio.

Infinity Pool with Sun Deck.

Landscaped Terrace Garden & BBQ Area.

Kids’ Play Area.

Business Lounge / Co-working Zone.

Covered Parking.

24/7 Security & Concierge.

Location Highlights – Dubai Sports City

2 min to Victory Heights & Dubai International Stadium.

10 min to Motor City , JVC , Arjan , Dubai Hills.

15 min to Mall of the Emirates.

20 min to Dubai Marina & Downtown Dubai.

Easy access to Al Khail Road & Hessa Street.

Ideal For: