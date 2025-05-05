Residential complex New complex Floarea Skies with swimming pools, a garden and a mini golf, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Floarea Skies is a new premium residential project in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), District 10, one of the most prospective and cozy areas of Dubai. This architectural masterpiece by Mashriq Elite Developments, the company with stellar reputation and high quality standards, is a 19-storey building.

The project is created for those, who appreciate aesthetics and functionality. Spacious studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms - all residences are built with special reference to every detail. The stylish living room is a place, where it is pleasant to spend evenings with your near and dear ones or shut away with a book. Bedrooms offer complete comfort and visual aesthetics, and modern kitchens inspire for cooking experiences. Elegant layouts, floor-to-ceiling windows, European sanitary ware, stylish wardrobes - everything creates the atmosphere of coziness and status here, and smart technologies, including "Smart Home" controlled via Alexa, make life really convenient and modern.

There is everything for family recreation and full-scale life here: a kids' pool, safe play areas, as well as a roof-top infinity pool with breathtaking views. For tranquil leisure, there is a library, board games, meditation and lounge areas, creating the ideal conditions for proper rest. Residents can play mini golf, train in the modern gym, and enjoy evening recreation at the barbecue area or walk in the Japanese garden.

Amenities:

swimming pools for children and adults

barbecue area

Japanese garden

library

mini golf

gym

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2027.

Payment plan: 50/50

Features of the flats

Built-in kitchen, smart home, smart lock, sanitary ware.

Location and nearby infrastructure

It's planned to open a new metro station (purple line) nearby, easy access to the entrance to JVC, prestigious schools, shopping malls, cafes, salons and lounge areas are nearby too. It's not just a comfortable accommodation, but also a prospective investment: the area is developing rapidly, and demand for quality real estate in JVC is growing consistently.