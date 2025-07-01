Residential complex Payment Plan 8 years. Down Payment 10%

Samana Sky Views is a new modern residential complex from Samana, which promises to be the ideal option for comfortable and cozy living in the dynamic rhythm of the city. The project combines aesthetic design, well-thought-out layouts, and high-quality building materials, providing residents with maximum comfort and safety. The complex's location conveniently connects urban infrastructure with green areas, creating a harmonious space for living and recreation.

Samana Sky Views offers apartments of various sizes and layouts, from cozy studios to spacious family apartments. All rooms have been modernly renovated and equipped with high-quality appliances and finishes. Special attention has been paid to ergonomics and functionality so that each resident can organize the space according to their taste and needs. The complex has landscaped grounds, walking areas, playgrounds, and recreation areas, making it attractive for families with children and active residents.