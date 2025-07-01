Residential complex Payment Plan 8 years. Down Payment 10%

  1. Realting.com
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
$220,000
Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Economy class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    21

About the complex

Samana Sky Views is a new modern residential complex from Samana, which promises to be the ideal option for comfortable and cozy living in the dynamic rhythm of the city. The project combines aesthetic design, well-thought-out layouts, and high-quality building materials, providing residents with maximum comfort and safety. The complex's location conveniently connects urban infrastructure with green areas, creating a harmonious space for living and recreation.

 

Samana Sky Views offers apartments of various sizes and layouts, from cozy studios to spacious family apartments. All rooms have been modernly renovated and equipped with high-quality appliances and finishes. Special attention has been paid to ergonomics and functionality so that each resident can organize the space according to their taste and needs. The complex has landscaped grounds, walking areas, playgrounds, and recreation areas, making it attractive for families with children and active residents.

 

 

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Show all publications