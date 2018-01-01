  1. Realting.com
  3. New complex of luxury villas Fairway Villas with a golf course and restaurants, Emaar South, Dubai, UAE

New complex of luxury villas Fairway Villas with a golf course and restaurants, Emaar South, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€819,002
;
7
About the complex

The residence features a swimming pool, a golf course, a spa center, a yoga area, a kids' playground, a club, a park, restaurants and cafes.

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Airport - 5 minutes drive
  • Downtown Dubai - 35 minutes
  • Expo 2020 - 15 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Damac
Dubai, UAE
from
€746,785
Apartment building 1BR | Golf Avenue | Neighbourhood
Dubai, UAE
from
€228,000
Residential complex New high-rise residence LIV LUX with a spa area, a mini golf course and a panoramic view, 500 meters from the sea, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€2,51M
Apartment building 1BR | Golf Grand | Emaar
Dubai, UAE
from
€349,000
Residential complex Apartments with views of harbor and large park in Harbour Gate residential complex with swimming pools and gym, Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€870,000
Other complexes
Apartment building 2BR | The Regent Residence | Dubai
Apartment building 2BR | The Regent Residence | Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€250,000
Completion date: 2025
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 2 bedroom apartment, located in Town Square, known as The Regent Residence by Nshama Community Features; Homes within walking distance of Town Square Park Wide range of shops & restaurant Kilometers of green space to enjoy, with trails for jogging, cycling & walking Children’s playgrounds, pools & gyms Nearby Skateboard & water park Modern amenities including schools & hospitals Mosques Amenities & Facilities; 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,157 Sqft Laundry area Open Kitchen Built-in-wardrobe Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Barbeque area Swimming pool Gym Dining & Retail Restaurant & Cafe Kid’s play area Leisure & Park Tennis & Basketball court Cycling, Running & Jogging track School & Institute Fitness centre Kid’s park Sport corts Town Square Park For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 2828
Residential complex Oasis 1
Residential complex Oasis 1
Dubai, UAE
from
€116,544
Area 357–677 m²
2 properties 2
Real estate in Dubai with full legal support. Assistance in the transfer of funds. Free selection of real estate. - Commission for our Customers 0% ( the commission is paid by the developer ); - Free real estate management; - Interest-free installment for up to 7 years; - Only experienced brokers; - Full transaction support; - Legal protection of the transaction; - Work experience over 15 years; - Assistance with obtaining residency and relocation; - Compensation of 50% of state duty; - Brokers in the Russian Federation, UAE, Georgia, Turkey, Thailand, Belarus, Kazakhstan and other countries; - We show the object in person or online; - A privileged partner of more than 50 developers around the world! Oasis 1 is a residential complex in the modern area of Masdar City, Abu Dhabi. The developer of the project is Reportage Properties. The complex is located in a special place, opposite two main roads, the Northwest Boulevard Road and the Airport Road from the northeast side, as well as two low traffic roads from the southeast and southwest sides at the entrance to Masdar City. Thanks to exceptional amenities, serene views and landscape, the beauty of life is always within reach. Advantages of the complex: - Pool; - Barbecue zone; - Children's playground; - Underground parking; - 24 hour security; - Gardens and parks; - Schools and kindergartens. Location: Residents of the complex can reach Abu Dhabi International Airport in just 2-3 minutes, to Yas Island and Abu Dhabi Center — in 10 minutes, and to the Dubai Marina shopping center — in 40 minutes. We will tell all the intricacies of acquiring real estate in the UAE. Write or call, answer all your questions!
Apartment building 1BR | Arbor View | Arjan
Apartment building 1BR | Arbor View | Arjan
Dubai, UAE
from
€347,000
Completion date: 2026
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 1 bedroom apartment, located in Arjan, known as Arbor View by Ellington Properties Payment Plan; Down Payment – 20% During Construction – 50% On Handover – 30% Amenities & Facilities; 1 Bedroom 2 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,028 Sqft Laundry area Work Station Open Kitchen Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Swimming pool Gym Barbeque area Dining & Retail outlet Restaurant & Cafe Kid’s play area Leisure & Park Jogging, Running & Cycling track Fitness centre School & Institute Sports court For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
