New complex of luxury villas Fairway Villas with a golf course and restaurants, Emaar South, Dubai, UAE

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 2 bedroom apartment, located in Town Square, known as The Regent Residence by Nshama
Community Features;
Homes within walking distance of Town Square Park
Wide range of shops & restaurant
Kilometers of green space to enjoy, with trails for jogging, cycling & walking
Children’s playgrounds, pools & gyms
Nearby Skateboard & water park
Modern amenities including schools & hospitals
Mosques
Amenities & Facilities;
2 Bedroom
2 Bath
Unfurnished
BUA; 1,157 Sqft
Laundry area
Open Kitchen
Built-in-wardrobe
Balcony / Terrace
Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
Reception area
Barbeque area
Swimming pool
Gym
Dining & Retail
Restaurant & Cafe
Kid’s play area
Leisure & Park
Tennis & Basketball court
Cycling, Running & Jogging track
School & Institute
Fitness centre
Kid’s park
Sport corts
Town Square Park
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 2828
Real estate in Dubai with full legal support. Assistance in the transfer of funds. Free selection of real estate.
- Commission for our Customers 0% ( the commission is paid by the developer );
- Free real estate management;
- Interest-free installment for up to 7 years;
- Only experienced brokers;
- Full transaction support;
- Legal protection of the transaction;
- Work experience over 15 years;
- Assistance with obtaining residency and relocation;
- Compensation of 50% of state duty;
- Brokers in the Russian Federation, UAE, Georgia, Turkey, Thailand, Belarus, Kazakhstan and other countries;
- We show the object in person or online;
- A privileged partner of more than 50 developers around the world!
Oasis 1 is a residential complex in the modern area of Masdar City, Abu Dhabi. The developer of the project is Reportage Properties.
The complex is located in a special place, opposite two main roads, the Northwest Boulevard Road and the Airport Road from the northeast side, as well as two low traffic roads from the southeast and southwest sides at the entrance to Masdar City. Thanks to exceptional amenities, serene views and landscape, the beauty of life is always within reach.
Advantages of the complex:
- Pool;
- Barbecue zone;
- Children's playground;
- Underground parking;
- 24 hour security;
- Gardens and parks;
- Schools and kindergartens.
Location:
Residents of the complex can reach Abu Dhabi International Airport in just 2-3 minutes, to Yas Island and Abu Dhabi Center — in 10 minutes, and to the Dubai Marina shopping center — in 40 minutes.
We will tell all the intricacies of acquiring real estate in the UAE. Write or call, answer all your questions!
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 1 bedroom apartment, located in Arjan, known as Arbor View by Ellington Properties
Payment Plan;
Down Payment – 20%
During Construction – 50%
On Handover – 30%
Amenities & Facilities;
1 Bedroom
2 Bath
Unfurnished
BUA; 1,028 Sqft
Laundry area
Work Station
Open Kitchen
Balcony / Terrace
Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
Reception area
Swimming pool
Gym
Barbeque area
Dining & Retail outlet
Restaurant & Cafe
Kid’s play area
Leisure & Park
Jogging, Running & Cycling track
Fitness centre
School & Institute
Sports court
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284