Residential complex Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$517,500
BTC
6.1555595
ETH
322.6391898
USDT
511 644.2317674
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
9
ID: 25428
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Address
    First Al Khail Street
  • Metro
    Jumeirah Lakes Towers (~ 800 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Premium class
  Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    66

About the complex

The 66-storey residential complex is located in JLT — one of the most prestigious areas of Dubai, with picturesque views of the emerald golf course, lakes, and lush green meadows. The architecture of the complex and the glazed facade will not leave anyone indifferent. It is worth looking down on the city; you will feel high in the clouds. On the complex's roof is a designer lounge zone under the open sky with an infinity pool — an ideal place to relax on soft cushions and feel positive energy. The residences in the complex are designed to maximize natural light throughout the day.


The complex offers turnkey residences:

  • 1-bedroom from 81 m² / Price from $517,500
  • 1.5-bedroom from 96 m² / Price from $550,000
  • 2-bedroom from 132 m² / Price from $734,500     
  • 2.5-bedroom from 127 m² / Price from $725,000 
  • 3-bedroom from 166 m² / Price from $1,009,500 


Project amenities

  • Stores
  • Outdoor children's playground
  • BBQ & Lounge areas
  • Open Air Gym & Yoga room
  • Swimming pools 
  • Children's pool
  • Jacuzzi
  • Indoor playground
  • Indoor gym
  • Steam room & Sauna
  • Locker rooms
  • Jacuzzi

 

The Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT) neighborhood is located in Dubai and is known for its high-rise buildings surrounded by man-made lakes. JLT features a variety of residential and commercial properties such as apartments, offices, stores, and restaurants, making it a picturesque and vibrant place. The area also has a well-developed infrastructure and convenient transportation links, making it an attractive place to live and do business. JLT also has many parks, walking areas, and waterfronts, creating a comfortable environment for an active lifestyle.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 81.4
Price per m², USD 6,357
Apartment price, USD 517,500

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Healthcare
Food & Drink

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

