Residential complex Jumeirah Lakes Towers

The 66-storey residential complex is located in JLT — one of the most prestigious areas of Dubai, with picturesque views of the emerald golf course, lakes, and lush green meadows. The architecture of the complex and the glazed facade will not leave anyone indifferent. It is worth looking down on the city; you will feel high in the clouds. On the complex's roof is a designer lounge zone under the open sky with an infinity pool — an ideal place to relax on soft cushions and feel positive energy. The residences in the complex are designed to maximize natural light throughout the day.



The complex offers turnkey residences:

1-bedroom from 81 m² / Price from $517,500

1.5-bedroom from 96 m² / Price from $550,000

2-bedroom from 132 m² / Price from $734,500

2.5-bedroom from 127 m² / Price from $725,000

3-bedroom from 166 m² / Price from $1,009,500



Project amenities

Stores

Outdoor children's playground

BBQ & Lounge areas

Open Air Gym & Yoga room

Swimming pools

Children's pool

Jacuzzi

Indoor playground

Indoor gym

Steam room & Sauna

Locker rooms

The Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT) neighborhood is located in Dubai and is known for its high-rise buildings surrounded by man-made lakes. JLT features a variety of residential and commercial properties such as apartments, offices, stores, and restaurants, making it a picturesque and vibrant place. The area also has a well-developed infrastructure and convenient transportation links, making it an attractive place to live and do business. JLT also has many parks, walking areas, and waterfronts, creating a comfortable environment for an active lifestyle.