Residential complex The Cruise Collection
Residential complex The Cruise Collection
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€127,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: TURKREALT
The Cruise Collection is located in the Antalya development area, Altintash. Large-scale construction is planned in the area with the development of all the necessary infrastructure, which will make it a "new Antalya center". The apartments have quality finishes; fully equipped bathrooms; radiant floor; air conditioning in each room. Cooking cabinets appliances The advantage of the complex is its own Beach Club in the Lara area. A bus will run on a well-equipped beach every 2 hours. The transfer will also be made to the shopping centers and the airport. The deadline to operate the complex is - December 2023. The complex has:   In the territory of block 2 complex. 12 - and floor buildings 173 apartments. In the territory of the open Olympic group children's pool with slides equipped recreational area tennis court basketball court playground fitness - center hammam sauna bowling center billiards cinema library meeting room. As additional services, you can place orders without leaving your apartment: individual transfer, courier services, wind services. doctor, medical services. Prices: Apartments with 1 - the bedroom, 87 - 100 square meters M. m - from 127,000 euros Apartments with 2 - bedrooms, 113 - 123 m2 - from 203,000 euros Apartments with 3 - bedrooms, 138 - 186 square meters M. m - from 267,000 euros  
Residential complex Premium
Residential complex Premium
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€220,000
Area 76–235 m²
7 properties 7
Completion date: 2023
5 fashionable blocks will be located in the Oba area, on a plot of 10,000 m2, in a total of 90 luxury apartments of various layouts, with unique panoramic views of the chic Toros Mountains, the Mediterranean Sea, the historical fortress of the city of Alanya, surrounded by coniferous trees, citrus fruits and avocados of gardens, where the cleanest air. The apartments are all with a separate kitchen and will be presented with layouts 2 + 1, 3 + 1. Duplexes 4 + 1 garden, and 5 + 1 upper. The apartments will be made in a complete clean finish, with a kitchen set with a granite countertops equipped with a bathroom, an entrance steel door, interior doors, high-quality windows are installed, the walls are painted with ecological paint, there will be high-quality tiles and laminate on the floor, switches and sockets, main and point lighting are installed. Complex infrastructure: ● Large outdoor pool  ● Children's pool  ● Indoor heated pool ● Fitness room ● Sauna ● Steam room ● Salt room ● Shock room ● Billiards and table tennis ● Outdoor chess Playground ● Open Fitness Area ● Open and closed playgrounds ● Lounge Room ● Basketball / tennis / volleyball court ● Green Garden on site ● BBQ Place ● Recreation Rope ● Vitamin Cafe by the Pool ● Lobby in the TV area ● Open parking ● Electric generator ● Security and surveillance cameras 7/24 ● See complex, gardener   Start of construction: 07/30/2021 End of construction: 03/30/2023   Initial installment of 50%, this project has an interest-free installment payment before completion of construction
Residential complex The Yacht Collection
Residential complex The Yacht Collection
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€70,000
Completion date: 2022
Developer: TURKREALT
The modern residential complex is located in the heart of the tourist town of Alanya and extends over an area of 1023 m ². The five-story building includes apartments with different layouts from 32 to 48 m ², all apartments are divided into two concepts — 1 + 1 and studios. There are 10 apartments on each floor. The cost of apartments starts at 70,000 euros. The great advantage of the complex is its close proximity to the famous Keikubat beach, only 200 meters away. Everything is within walking distance of the complex: bars, night clubs, embankments, marinas, shops, markets and parks. The area of the complex is under protection around the clock, has an outdoor pool, in the vicinity of which a mini water park — is being built. There is also a bar and a restaurant, a children's play area of a closed nature and a barbecue area in the fresh air. On the ground floor you will find a reception with a concierge who will help with any questions. Complex infrastructure: Gardens and green alleys Open pool Children's pool Pool bar Lobby, reception, Concierge Indoor pool Fitness - Halle Sauna, Hamam Satellite TV Internet Children's playroom Barbecue area Viewer around the clock
Residential complex White Sail Residence
Residential complex White Sail Residence
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€60,000
Completion date: 2022
Developer: TURKREALT
The modern residential complex is located in the tourist town of Mahmutlar, which is a suburb of Alanya. The ten-story building includes 63 apartments of various designs: 1 + with an area of 45.50 and 53 square meters .; — li 1, with an area of 80 square meters. meter; 2 + 1, with an area of 100 square meters. meter; 3 + 1, with an area of 144 square meters. meter. Depending on the chosen design, the apartments will be 1 − 3 bedrooms, kitchen + living room, bathrooms, outdoor terrace or American style balcony. All apartments are for sale with a clean finish, a built-in kitchen set and modern plumbing. They are constantly available in bars, restaurants, socially significant stores and facilities. The central beach of the city is only 600 meters away. In the territory of the LCD screen there will be everything you need for a comfortable life, an outdoor pool with a designated area for children, slides, indoor pools, a barbecue area, a gym and 24 hour security. Infrastructure: Green area with garden Outdoor pool Water slides Heated indoor pool Concierge - service Sauna Roman steam room Playground Children's playroom Generator Barbecue area Open parking CCTV system
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v centre rayona Mahmutlar
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v centre rayona Mahmutlar
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€149,400
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We are presented with new apartments in Mahmutlar. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 53 to 219 square meters. The distance to the sea is 900 meters. Mahmutlar is the most popular area, if we talk about new buildings. Here is a large selection of new and liquid real estate, both economy-class houses and respectable residential complexes are presented in the area. Another undeniable advantage when buying a new apartment in Mahmutlar is the possibility of obtaining interest-free installments from the developer, it does not work in all projects, but still, it is worth paying attention to this. In general, Mahmutlar is the most inhabited and comfortable area for a permanent life in Alanya. Although Mahmutlar is remote from the center of Alanya, on its main streets Barbaros, Ataturk and the promenade is always crowded, infrastructure, trade, and restaurants work all year round. This is an autonomous town where there is everything for life and a busy vacation. 
Residential complex The Seascape Collection
Residential complex The Seascape Collection
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€99,000
Developer: TURKREALT
The residential complex is located in the west of Alanya in a picturesque place - Okurjalar. The complex will occupy a little more than 25,000 square meters, a complex has been built on the best concepts of premium five-star hotels. All apartments will have an area of more than 100 square meters, namely: 1 + 1 ( area 113 m2 ) from 99,000 €; Garden duplex and attics 2 + 1 ( area from 158 m2 to 165 m2 ) from 199,000 €; Duplex penthouse 3 + 1 ( area 210 m2 ) 339,000 €; Garden duplex and attics 4 + 1 ( area from 220 m2 to 225 m2 ) from 369,000 €; 46 hotel rooms. Each apartment has a smart home system, which allows you to manage your computer by clicking on your smartphone. The hotel complex - is located 15 minutes from the center of the tourist town of Alanya. Coast and private beach in 4000 square meters. located in 5 - minutes, a daily transfer is organized. Accessible there are several shops and boutiques, attractions and parks. In the territory of the residential complex for a comfortable stay there is an outdoor and covered pool, restaurants of various concepts, a bar, an Irish pub, a spa center, toy stores, a beauty salon, a pharmacy, and a veterinary clinic. Infrastructure Open and interior parking Chargers for electric vehicles Outdoor pool Heated indoor pool Snap bar Walking areas Fitness - center SPA - area ( gym, changing room, hammam, indoor pool, sauna, steam bath, massage room, relaxation room ) Playground Water park Tennis court Volleyball and basketball court BBQ area Cinema Skate - park Yoga and Pilates area Karaoke - bar and disco Ice rink Squash room Conference and conference room
Residence New Life
Residence New Life
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€175,000
Area 76–135 m²
5 properties 5
Completion date: 2023
NEW LIFE Complex - Alanya, Both We present to your attention a new ultra-modern complex, the construction of which we began in Alanya in the Oba region, only 1.8 km from the Mediterranean Sea. The social infrastructure of the district is within walking distance of cafes, supermarkets, schools, medical facilities. The complex is a modern-style house with high-quality artistic illumination. In the center of the territory there will be light-dynamic fountains. The complex has 3 blocks - 5 floors 80 apartments The area of the plot is 5001 sq.m. 1 + 1 with an area of 50 sq.m. up to 55 sq.m., 2 + 1 with an area of 75.5 sq.m. up to 80 sq.m., 2 + 1 duplexes ranging in size from 95 sq.m. 4 + 1 duplexes ranging in size from 135 sq.m. COMPLEX STATUS: 1.8 meters to the sea 1 km from the State Hospital 400 meters to the new Antalya-Mersin highway 1.5 km to the Metro hypermarket 4 km. from the center of Alanya 35 km from Alanya International Airport – Gazipasha 135 km from Antalya International Airport INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE COMPLEX: outdoor pool indoor pool hammam sauna gym open air fitness massage room game room children's park closed children's playroom cafe and restaurant meeting room service to the beach shuttle relaxation room arbors in the territory barbecue area complex ranger services security 7/24 and video surveillance cameras open car parking electric generator fenced area IN THE COST OF QUARTER INCLUDED: Input steel door Interior doors Kitchen headset with countertop  Floor – ceramic tiles Walls painted with ecological paint Sliding balcony doors, aluminum profile Windows made of high quality PVC. Basic and point lighting Equipped bathroom with plumbing, furniture and shower Air conditioning findings TV cable Electric sockets in all rooms and on balconies   Start date: February 2022 Completion Date: June 2023   This project combines quality, comfort and accessibility. At the start of construction, you have the opportunity to purchase apartments at a bargain price with interest-free installment payments before the end of construction. Initial installment of 50%. 
Residential complex ROYAL PREMIUM
Residential complex ROYAL PREMIUM
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€79,000
Area 70–94 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2025
Agency: RealtGo
Developer: Emerald
Modern complex with apartments 2+1 and 3+1 in the area of Cesmeli with hotel infrastructure! Infrastructure of the complex: Outdoor swimming pool, water park Open parking  Children's playground Gazebos Basketball court Gazebos Football field Barbecue area  sauna fitness   Characteristics of apartments: Suspended ceiling Kitchen set Cabinet in the hallway Furniture in the bathroom Steel reinforced door PVC windows Coloring walls with acrylic paint Plumbing fittings of the 1st class Shower cabin of the 1st class   Start of construction: 31.05.2023 Completion of construction: 31.05.2025 Distance to the sea: 200 meters Installment interest-free until the end of construction at the first payment of 50%
Apartment building PANORAMA PLUS
Apartment building PANORAMA PLUS
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€87,000
Area 99 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Agency: RealtGo
Developer: ILKEM YAPI
2350m2 total area 1 block, 91 apartment Apartments 2+1 and 3+1 650 Meters to the sea  Start of construction - 01.08.2022 Completion of construction - 31.12.2023 General characteristics: Thermostable BIMS units are used  Intelligent elevator system Fire detector inside the building Full generator Gas heating system Interior features: Suspended ceiling Kitchen cabinets Wardrobe Cabinets for bathroom Kitchen countertops Steel entrance door PVC windows Imported paint on silicone basis Plumbing 1 class Laminate 10 mm  Glass balcony partitions    Features of the social sphere: Outdoor swimming pool Open parking Children's playground Barbecue area and recreation
Apartment building SUN MARIA HOLIDAY
Apartment building SUN MARIA HOLIDAY
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€55,732
Area 69 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
Agency: RealtGo
Developer: Oezmen insaat
New construction in Mersin, Cesmeli New complex 300 meters from the sea Apartments 1+1 One block Floor 11 Area 1+1 69, 74 m2 gross Sea view and gardens Completion of construction - July 2024 First installment 50%, installments until completion of construction Features of apartments: Heating and natural gas system (the prospect of gasification of the district) Generator Water - and thermal insulation of the roof Videoodomophone Video surveillance Kitchen cabinets Cabinets for bathroom Granite kitchen table PVC windows Imported paint based on silicone Mixers in the bathroom of the 1st class Shower cabinet of the 1st class Parquet floor 8 mm Metal railings Preinstallation of air conditioning Infrastructure of the complex: Outdoor swimming pool Open parking Children's playground Basketball field Gazebo Barbecue area Hamam Sauna Fitness Table tennis Infrstructure near: Embankment with lighting in the dark Restaurants, cafes, bars Shops, supermarkets School, Lyceum, kindergarten ATMs Pharmacies, polyclinic, dentistry Bakery Bus stops
Residential complex Anka Residence
Residential complex Anka Residence
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€100,000
Completion date: 2023
 5-storey residential complex for 20 apartments is being built in  Okurjalar district, which is opened for a residence permit. 150 meters to the main road It is located 700 meters from the sea. Infrastructure – Hammam, Fitness, Sauna, Outdoor pool, Camellia Technical features of the project 1 All necessary construction works will be carried out in accordance with the regulations on municipal zoning and the legislation in force at the time of obtaining the building permit. In case of changes related to projects and zoning status, appropriate changes will be made to the project.  2 The building will be constructed using a reinforced concrete frame system and materials suitable for earthquake resistance. 3 Apartments will be built using carefully selected and TSE certified materials. 4. Routes for installing air conditioners will be laid in the apartments. 5. The elevators will have sufficient capacity, equipped with ventilation and intercom, assembled using CE and TSE certified materials in accordance with the project. 6. Ceramic or granite tile flooring in public areas (entrance to the building, stairwells). Marble covering of the steps. 7. According to the project, the facade of the building will be partially finished with stone and painted.  8. In each apartment there will be an eyeliner for connecting washing machines and dishwashers. 9. A fitness room, sauna and hammam will be organized in the basement of the building. 10. Central satellite TV will be installed in the apartments 11. Lighting on stairs and stairwells will be tied to sensor devices that respond to movement. 12, Waterproofing of the walls will be done in the basement of the building  Apartment Features 1. PVC windows with double insulated double-glazed windows 2. Steel entrance door. Interior doors with PVC or melamine coating, 3. Laminate flooring and ceramic tiles certified by TSE. 4. Stairs and balcony railings will be aluminum. Decorative glazing will be inserted between some balcony railings. 5. Lighting, electrical, television and telephone sockets certified by TSE Living rooms with American plan kitchen • Laminate flooring • Walls - Water-based silicone plastic paint on gypsum plaster, ceramic coating between kitchen countertops and built-in cabinets • Ceilings - Water-based silicone plastic paint on gypsum plaster, decorative elements made of drywall • Cabinet kitchen furniture made of chipboard Construction started 05,02,2023 Commissioning 01,12,2023
Residential complex Casa Koca
Residential complex Casa Koca
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€185,000
Completion date: 2023
We are proud to present to our investors  new project that will be located close to the city center, just 500m from the world-famous Cleopatra Beach. Start of construction was 11.01.2023. Compact 5-storey block with 16 apartments. Of these - 12 apartments of 1+1, 57m2 layout. (entrance hall, living room with American kitchen, combined bathroom and balcony) Prices from 185.000€ 4 duplex penthouses 2+1, 123-127m2. (entrance hall, living room, separate kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, balcony and terrace) Prices from 315.000€ All apartments will be commissioned with high-quality finishing: steel entrance door, floors made of high-quality ceramic tiles, plasterboard ceilings with spot ceiling lights, PVC windows with double glazing, installed cabinet kitchen furniture with granite work surface, installed plumbing and shower cabins. Thanks to its convenient location, all apartments offer panoramic views of the city, and penthouses will delight their owners with sea views!!! In the basement of the residential complex for your convenience will be  sauna,  fitness room, children's playroom, table tennis and comfortable seating area for gatherings with friends and neighbors. In addition, complex will have  outdoor swimming pool with children's section and parking. Security will be provided by 24/7 video surveillance and installed video intercoms. Additional plus will be the presence of a central satellite TV and wireless Internet. Perfect for permanent residence. Within walking distance of supermarkets, shops, district polyclinic,  school, kindergarten, children's playgrounds and sports grounds, banks and ATMs, as well as public transport stops. Great option for a comfortable vacation. Cleopatra Beach, marked with the blue flag of pure water, and its landscaped embankment, just 500m away. Alanya Water Park and the cable car are 750m away. In the immediate vicinity there are  huge number of cafes and restaurants for every taste and budget. The most important thing!!! Purchase of an apartment in this project is suitable for obtaining a residence permit by Tapu or for applying for Turkish citizenship. It is possible to sell for cryptocurrency. Commissioning on 11.2023. Our managers will be happy to answer your questions and select a personal payment plan at any time convenient for you.
Residential complex Proekt v centre goroda Antaliya rayon Lara
Residential complex Proekt v centre goroda Antaliya rayon Lara
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€360,190
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Lara - Antalya area.The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1+1, 2+1, 3+1. Apartment area from 55 to 147 m2. Distance to the sea 250 meters. Lara is an Antalya district located east of the city center. The coastline of the area is 18 km long, and life on the coast boils both day and night. It is noteworthy that Lara is mostly located on a rock, 30-40 meters above sea level. Access to water is difficult, but the enchanting species pay off this disadvantage. Several descents to the sea are equipped with wooden decks and stairs for swimming. However, on the border with the Kundu area there are chic sandy beaches with a gentle entry into the water: you can relax with your children and not fear for their safety. The Turkish name of Lara beach sounds like «Altynkum», which in translation means «gold sand». The clean sea and Lara beach are rightly assigned the Blue flag of quality, making it the most popular beach of Antalya among tourists. Not the entire beach is open to the public: many private beach clubs have fenced areas and offer a range of services for an additional fee. On the waterfront it is easy to find a place with a table, and nearby - to buy drinks and snacks at affordable prices. In Lara you can always have a picnic with sea views and get a portion of aesthetic pleasure. In the meantime, your kids will not have to miss: playgrounds overlooking the seascape are the hallmark of the area. Next to the embankment there is a chic park, equipped with tables and benches. To pass it completely, it will take a day or two. On the waterfront you can also see a small artificial waterfall. Near it there is an observation deck, which offers a chic view of the sea of azure color and the coast of Antalya. It is worth paying special attention to one of the main attractions of Lara - Duden Falls. The stormy natural flow of water is thrown into the sea from a height of 40-45 meters and gives visitors cool even on hot summer days. We also recommend visiting a unique exhibition of sand sculptures, broadening your horizons and admiring the skill of professionals. The infrastructure of the area is sufficiently developed. There is everything you need for a comfortable stay: hospitals, pharmacies, kindergartens, Russian school, tourism college, offices, shops, numerous parks and fountains. There are 2 large shopping malls in the area, where you can buy everything you need. There are many restaurants and bars in the coastal strip overlooking the sea. The proximity of the airport, the development of the area, the most popular beach in Antalya and the Blue flag of quality make the area as attractive as possible in terms of buying investment real estate. In the tourist season, real estate in Lara will not be empty and will provide a decent passive income to its owner. Construction work in Lara began more than 40 years ago. In this regard, there are not so many new buildings in the area as in Konyaalti. Apartments with their own infrastructure and sea views are less common, and the prices of apartments within the area are growing steadily. To clarify the details, write to us in chat, order a call or leave a request. We will be glad to help you!
Residential complex Element 2 Residence
Residential complex Element 2 Residence
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€135,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
LCD Element 2 is located in one of the most popular areas of Alanya – Mahmutlar.Developed infrastructure, convenient location, modern construction, the proximity of the sea and mountains - all this attracts tourists and immigrants from other countries. Convenient location inside the– area is one of the main advantages of the LCD. Element 2 is located 300 meters from the Saturday market, which will allow residents of the complex to purchase environmentally friendly products from local farmers at a convenient time of the day. There are 6 floors in the complex, the first two of which are reserved for shops, cafes, gym and other public areas. For residents there is also a swimming pool and barbecue area.The total number of apartments in the LCD - 24. Various layouts 1+1, 2+1, 4+1 are presented. The area of the apartments varies from 58.5 to 180.5 sq.m. Only 650 meters from Element 2 is the coastline along which the well-kept promenade stretches. Start of construction of the complex – September 2023. The delivery of the house is planned in December 2024 by the LCD Element 2 – is a great opportunity to acquire your own resort real estate in sunny Turkey! To clarify the details, write to us in chat, order a call or leave a request. We will be glad to help you!
Residential complex Novyy proekt v otlichnoy lokacii - rayon Oba
Residential complex Novyy proekt v otlichnoy lokacii - rayon Oba
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€171,437
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
New apartments for sale in Oba - Alanya. The house has apartment layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. Area from 67 to 184 square meters. The distance to the sea is 550 meters. The Oba embankment over the famous Ataturk Avenue and is equipped for cycling, travel, outdoor sports, beach sports, and walking by the sea. From the center of Alanya, the Oba region is separated by the natural border – the Oba Tea river with carbonized and strewn green banks. What is in the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, etc., Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, boutiques and company stores of leading brands. Here is the largest state hospital in Alanya. The beaches in Oba are sand and pebble, with infrastructure for recreation and sports. Lower Both by the sea are more active, tourist, there are many hotels and slightly less new projects, for then in Upper Both you can always buy apartments in new houses.
Residential complex Uyutnye apartamenty v novom komplekse - rayon Oba
Residential complex Uyutnye apartamenty v novom komplekse - rayon Oba
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€169,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property Agency offers new apartments in the Oba area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 47 to 213 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1000 meters. When our customers have the question of buying a new apartment in an area with all the benefits and excellent neighbors of Europeans, we are fully confident in offering new apartments in Ob.  Both are perfect for those families who want to live near the center of Alanya, while having all the best that is in Alanya. Infrastructure of the Oba area: shopping mall Alanyum, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, network supermarkets Bim, A101, Şok, Migro, Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, Also in Both is the largest state hospital in Alanya. For all ages, the following are assigned: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », the best municipal schools, kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Residential complex New turnkey apartments with views of the sea and the city, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New turnkey apartments with views of the sea and the city, Antalya, Turkey
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€171,625
Agency: TRANIO
The new premium complex under construction in the elite area of Antalya. The residential complex has 70 apartments with different layouts: loft and standard units. The apartments have excellent design and panoramic windows with views of the sea and the city. The area of apartments is ranging from 42 to 234 m2. The apartments are ready to move in; they are equipped with appliances and furniture. Location and nearby infrastructure The new area Altinas (Lara) has a leading position in the real estate market of Antalya and actively attracts foreign investors. Only 15 minutes drive from the international airport. The distance to the sea is 3 km.
Residential complex Kompleks premium-klassa v rayone Tosmur
Residential complex Kompleks premium-klassa v rayone Tosmur
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€250,000
Completion date: 2024
Location: Alanya, Tosmur To the beach: 100 m To Migros: 100 m To the mountain river: 375 m Land area: 5.580 m ² Internal infrastructure: 1.500 m ² Number of buildings: 3 Number of apartments: 173 Floors: ground + 8 Start of construction: November 2022 Commissioning: December 2024 Types of apartments: 1 + 1, penthouses ( 2 + 1, 5 + 1 ) Apartment area: 54 m ² - 223 m ² Complex infrastructure: outdoor pool ( 410 m ² ), jacuzzi, children's pool, playground, lobby, SPA ( indoor pool, Turkish bath, steam room, sauna, massage rooms, VIP SPA ), gym, children's room, cinema, cafe  Features of the complex: fenced area, bicycle parking, 24/7 security, manager, Wi-Fi, satellite TV, substrate of territory and facades, electric generator Apartment equipment: entrance steel door, video intercom, built-in furniture in the kitchen and in the bathrooms, built-in wardrobe in the hallway, full package of Siemens ( household appliances refrigerator, dishwasher, hob, oven, hood, washing machine ), air conditioning in each room, floor heating in the bathroom, showers, plumbing, electric water heater 
Residential complex Kvartira pod VNZh s infrastrukturoy
Residential complex Kvartira pod VNZh s infrastrukturoy
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€207,000
We offer for sale a new three-room apartment in an open area for VNZH, Oba, 90m2. The apartments are located in the complex of 2022 built. The apartment is located on the 4th floor and is oriented to the northwestern side of the world. The 2 + 1 layout includes an entrance hall, a living room combined with an American-style kitchen, two bedrooms, two bathrooms and two balconies. In the bathrooms, a warm floor system is installed, which is very convenient in the winter period of time. The apartment is for sale in a clean finish, with three air conditioning and with built-in BEKO brand household appliances. The complex has such an internal infrastructure as: an outdoor pool, fitness, a sauna, a barbecue gazebo, a jacuzzi, parking and an electric generator. The distance to the sea is 1.5 km.
Residential complex Shikarnye apartamenty v prestizhnom rayone na Kleopatre
Residential complex Shikarnye apartamenty v prestizhnom rayone na Kleopatre
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€215,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments on Cleopatra Beach. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 67.5 to 179 m2. The distance to the sea is 650 meters. New real estate on Cleopatra is always exclusive, because there are not so many places for new houses. Only here is the maximum demand for apartments in a new housing stock, as a rule, all new projects are often sold even before the complex is put into operation. Do not miss the unique version of real estate in the new building on Cleopatra in Alanya. This area is considered elite, one of the most expensive locations on the Mediterranean Sea. The 2.5 km long Cleopatra beach is distinguished by a comfortable shore with pleasant sand to the touch, has a quality mark « Blue Flag » and fully justifies it. Cleopatra infrastructure: shops, supermarkets, boutiques, markets, services, salons, offices, hospitals, pharmacies. There are also many schools, both public and private. 
Residential complex Luxury Villas in Cikcili
Residential complex Luxury Villas in Cikcili
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€900,000
New VİP villa project in the Gikgilli area of. Alanya. Thanks to its successful location on the hill from all floors, you can enjoy magnificent panoramic views of Alanya and the beautiful Mediterranean Sea. At the same time, the entire urban infrastructure is within walking distance. Layout villas: 5 + 1 with an area of 534m2. and 6 + 1 with an area of 476m2. - 535m2. The villas are rented with equipped plumbing bathrooms, fitted kitchen cabinets, a floor heating system and a “ Smart House ” system. Each villa has its own pool, sauna and parking. The house has an elevator, electric generator, elevator, jacuzzi, fireplace. The satellite TV and Internet system has been summed up.
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, sauna and gym, Ciplakli, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, sauna and gym, Ciplakli, Turkey
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€195,000
Agency: TRANIO
Residential complex with panoramic views of nature and the sea. It consists of 16 apartments with different layouts: Apartments with 1 bedroom — 8 units Apartments with 2 bedrooms — 4 units Duplex apartments with 2 bedrooms — 2 units Duplex apartments with 3 bedrooms — 2 units Down payment is 40%, and there is the possibility of installment on the remaining amount before the construction completed. Location and nearby infrastructure Ciplakli is located two kilometers from Alanya. It is a well-developed area to live in, with all the urban infrastructure, but it came to the fore with its nature and clean oxygen. It is an environmentally friendly area with the world famous Cleopatra beach. The freshest fruits, vegetables and natural products can be found in the stores as well as in the markets open on certain days of the week. In the center of Alanya there are 5 hospitals and clinics, 15 pharmacies, 8 veterinary clinics and dental clinics. There are also branches of international freight companies within walking distance of project. This is a very popular area for investment as well as for a quiet everyday life in nature. The project is only 3 km from the center of Alanya and 2.5 km from the beach. In addition, the project is within walking distance to chain stores such as Migros, Carrefour, A101 and Bim.
Residential complex Premium ZhK na beregu morya v Mahmutlare
Residential complex Premium ZhK na beregu morya v Mahmutlare
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€384,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Mahmutlar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1 and 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 70 to 210 square meters. The distance to the sea is 30 meters. We immediately note that Mahmutlar is the most popular area. According to new data, the population of Mahmutlar is growing the fastest, and is more than 53 thousand people, and in the season 3-4 times more. This area is as built up as possible, the most popular among foreigners and always № 1 in the Alanya real estate market in demand for apartments. And the explanation for this is simple: in Mahmutlar, the perfect combination of price, quality, as well as a large number of offers for any budget.  At the same time, one should not forget that in the new houses of Mahmutlar excellent infrastructure, as well as the infrastructure of the district as a whole, is at the highest level. Mahmutlar infrastructure: in addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, in Mahmutlar, soon the large Mahmutlar AVM shopping center with an area of 20,000 m2 will operate on the site of the Saturday market, a cultural center on a plot of 10 thousand m2, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones, as well as various commercial facilities on the actively built-up part of Ataturk Street.
Residential complex Novyy proekt v Alane ot veduschego zastroyschika
Residential complex Novyy proekt v Alane ot veduschego zastroyschika
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€210,000
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Oba - Alanya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 52 to 119 m2. The distance to the sea is 800 meters. The price of the apartments includes a complete set of household appliances, air conditioning in each room, as well as heating floors in the bathroom. If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Both of you will do your best, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise development, proximity to the center and the developed infrastructure necessary for life in Alanya. Although Both are close to the center, new projects appear here with regular constancy, so buying an apartment in a new building is still real here. The infrastructure of the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, large Neva Outlet shopping centers, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, Koçtaş construction and hardware supermarket, Vatan large hardware store. It is in Oba that the largest new city hospital operates. For children: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Residential complex Soho AVENUE
Residential complex Soho AVENUE
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€209,705
Area 57 m²
1 property 1
Premium apartments on the coast. Apartments with modern spacious layouts, with a designer interior in a minimalist style. Ceiling height - 3 meters and panoramic windows. The residential complex provides complete security and closed territory. The infrastructure of the complex includes an open and indoor swimming pool, a children's pool, a gym, a spa area with a sauna, a Roman steam room, a hammam, a game room with a pool table and table tennis, car parking, a shop, barbecue area. 30% down payment. This project is the most profitable solution for investment, has an ideal location and infrastructure.
Residential complex Trio Hill Residence
Residential complex Trio Hill Residence
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€145,243
Area 65–157 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! Apartments with mountain and sea views! Trio Hill Residence is a new residential complex located in the Kargicak area of Alanya. Infrastructure: - A common barbecue area; - Tennis court; - Parking; - Security; - Own garden; - Playground; - Pool; - Sauna; - Cinema; - Turkish bath; - A conversation; - Pilates Hall; - Billiards and table tennis. Distance: - Airport - 35 km. - Shopping center - 1 km. - Park - 2 km. - Sea - 1.8 km. - School - 1.5 km. - Bus stop - 1 km. - Hospital - 3 km. Economic attractiveness: - Commission 0%; - Return on investment; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. Why is it profitable to work with us: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. - We will help with the move. - We will show the object in person in Turkey or online. - We will help with obtaining resident status. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!  
Residential quarter Kvartira vashey mechty
Residential quarter Kvartira vashey mechty
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€65,000
Area 35–112 m²
6 properties 6
Completion date: 2023
Get ready, friends! Now I will tell you about the opportunity that cannot be missed! Have you ever dreamed of your own corner by the sea? So, we have what you need! We offer you the opportunity to purchase housing by the sea in Mersin, which will not only exceed all your expectations, but will also make your life incredibly bright and interesting! You can choose from a wide range of options that suit every taste and wallet. Do not miss this unique opportunity! Contact us right now to get more information and start a new chapter in your life! Apartments 1 + 1, 2 + 1. 1 + 1 Total area 61 M2 2 + 1 Total area 75 M2 All apartments are visible on the sea from the 1st floor 14-storey house, one block Video surveillance system Playground Generator Open parking Pool Recreation area All transport interchange Cafes, restaurants Schools, pharmacies 200 meters to the sea STATE IN THE DIMENSION OF 50% AVANCE DISTANCE FOR 6 MONTHS   Completion of construction December 2023
Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt v ekologicheski chistom rayone Avsallar
Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt v ekologicheski chistom rayone Avsallar
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€99,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Avsallar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1 Apartment area from 65 to 138 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1700 meters. New real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for sea holidays, while surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey. Avsallar is dotted with green, quiet and cozy. There is a basic infrastructure, including schools, a first-aid post. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns has a special tourist atmosphere. In recent years, active development is taking place throughout the area, including the development of free sections further from the sea. Real estate in Avsallar is in demand for both rental and permanent residence. With this, Avsallar has and all needs infrastructure for everyday life. 
Residential quarter Kucuker Prime Alanya Luxury seaside aparments
Residential quarter Kucuker Prime Alanya Luxury seaside aparments
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€255,000
-Dreaming of a terrace looking directly at the sea? what about this one? The top quality apartment by the beach in Alanya, Oba. Kucuker prime is the latest serial of the most famous construction company in Alanya. prime design, high-quality construction, and location, This is an ideal investment as it is to have quality time off on your holidays and permanent living   For more information about this project please contact with Basic Apartment Alanya real estate
Residential complex Kompleks v krasivom i tihom rayone
Residential complex Kompleks v krasivom i tihom rayone
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€97,500
Completion date: 2024
CEYLİFE is an elite low-rise modern condominium located in Avsallar, 07410 Alanya / Antalya, in a popular area, right on the beach of Injekum! Avsallar is one of the most beautiful areas, quiet, well developed, located 25 km from Alanya! The condominium is located on an area of 849.90 m2 and accommodates 17 apartments in an ultramodine design. Most apartments offer stunning sea views. Near the complex there is all the necessary infrastructure: supermarkets, shops, popular restaurants and bars, shopping centers, massage parlors, pharmacies, nightclubs, parks, a market where you can always buy fresh fruits, vegetables, seafood. In addition to a quiet daily life in nature, this area is considered attractive in terms of investment. PLUSES OF LCD: - Outdoor pool - Sauna - Generator - Fitness - Open playground - basketball - Tennis court - Camellia - Barbecue - Parking Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best objects in Turkey for your budget and wishes!
Residential complex Kvartira s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami na more
Residential complex Kvartira s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami na more
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€135,560
Area 53–131 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Marelatus Residence is a residential complex in the Alanya region, in the resort modern suburb of Kargyjak. With bewitching views of the sea and mountains. Consists of two blocks. Total area - 8,000 sq.m. Kargyjak is the eastern region of Alanya, located 17 km from the city center. It has all the necessary modern infrastructure. Here you can get complete peace and solitude with the natural. The apartments are presented: 1 + 1 bedroom and living room, 2 + 1 two bedrooms and a living room. With panoramic windows overlooking the Mediterranean Sea and mountains. The territory is surrounded by landscaping and landscape views. Infrastructure: - Pool; - Fitness - center; - Parking; - Tennis court; - Spa; - Playground.
Residential complex Apartamenty s vidom na velikolepnuyu prirodu
Residential complex Apartamenty s vidom na velikolepnuyu prirodu
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€215,000
Area 27–58 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2024
NUMBER 1 RESIDENCE MMT TUNC is a new residential complex with its own infrastructure, located in the popular resort town of Alanya. Alanya, full of magnificent nature and traces of history, is one of the busiest resorts in Turkey. The project is built on a total area of 2380m, and accommodates 51 units of cozy apartments.⠀ Most apartments offer stunning sea views. From the seashore and the beautiful sandy beach, the complex separates only the green strip of the municipal park! Nearby is the entire necessary urban infrastructure: cafes, restaurants, bars, shops, shopping centers, hospitals, pharmacies, parks, banks and public transport stops. There are many tourist attractions nearby. Today it is the most promising project in Turkey. PLUSES OF LCD: - Pool - elevator - The gardener - Sauna - Security - Video surveillance 24/7 - Tropical garden, - Landscaping - gym - Generator - Playground - Parking - Veloparkovka Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!
Residential complex DEMIR HOME HASBAHCE
Residential complex DEMIR HOME HASBAHCE
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€183,256
Area 49–97 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Apartment in central Alanya. The apartments are presented in the « luxury ». The basic equipment of the apartments includes: interior doors from the American press, steel entrance doors, lighting ( basic and point ), designer kitchen set ( natural granite ), a complete set of high-quality plumbing in bathrooms, suspended ceilings, double-glazed windows, ceramic tiles on the floor and washing satin paint on the walls. System « smart home ». The initial installment is 50%. The complex has a large territory on which there is a different infrastructure: a swimming pool, a sauna, a tropical garden, a gym, a generator.
Residential complex VENEZIA GARDEN INCEKUM
Residential complex VENEZIA GARDEN INCEKUM
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€179,000
Area 61–85 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! The residential complex Venezia Garden Residence Incekum, located in the Inzhekum area ( Avsallar ), and is being built on a land plot of 8680 sq.m. It provides the best species characteristics of all apartments. Sea views, forest and Taurus Mountains. A complex of eight 2-storey blocks with a separate pool and relaxation area. A total of 104 apartments in the complex. It is 300 meters from the beaches. Features of the Venezia Garden Residence Incekum complex: outdoor pool, indoor pool, fitness, spa area, cinema, music room, camellia, open parking, gazebo, barbecue, relaxation room, children's playground, emergency generator, satellite dish of public television, security camera system 24/7, autonomous electric generator. Location: 30 km. to the center of Alanya; 95 km to Antalya Airport; 200 m to the sea. within walking distance are public transport stops, supermarkets, restaurants, pharmacies. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Turkey.
Residential quarter Cozy 1+1 apartment in Mahmutlar just 450m from the sea
Residential quarter Cozy 1+1 apartment in Mahmutlar just 450m from the sea
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€137,000
Mahmutlar is one of the actively built up and developing areas of Alanya. Located between Kestel and Kargicak. Surrounded by the Taurus Mountains and the Mediterranean Sea. Distance from the center of Alanya is 8 km. The growth in the popularity of this area, albeit high, but the most reasonable prices for apartments are still preserved here, in comparison with other areas of Alanya. Mahmutlar has everything for a comfortable life and an excellent atmosphere. Starting from large shopping and entertainment centers, ending with farmers' markets, which take place twice a week. The offered apartments with a full set of furniture and appliances are located just 450 meters from the sea and 250 meters from the center of the Mahmutlar district. Within walking distance to the house are the entire infrastructure of the city - from cafes and restaurants to schools, kindergartens and bank branches. There is also a public transport stop that will take you to the center of Alanya in just 20 minutes. Apartment 1+1 is located on the second floor of the building and occupies 55 m2. Thoughtful design of the living space and its furnishing with the maximum possible use of space. The apartment has 1 bedroom, bathroom, well-equipped open kitchen, which is combined with the living room, which in turn has access to the balcony. The complex has an outdoor swimming pool, sauna, hammam, fitness room, mini cinema, electricity generator, elevator and concierge.
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Antalya, Turkey
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€149,750
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with a panoramic view. The residence features an indoor parking, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a sports complex, a sauna, a kids' club, a pilates studio, a children's pool, a cafe, around-the-clock security, walking paths, a communal terrace. Facilities and equipment in the house High ceilings (3.30 meters) "Smart home" system (lighting, air conditioning. shutters. security system controlled via application) Location and nearby infrastructure Old town - 6 km Beach - 4 km Airport - 18 km Shopping mall - 1.5 km
Residential complex Cozy residence with swimming pools at 150 meters from the beach, Kestel, Turkey
Residential complex Cozy residence with swimming pools at 150 meters from the beach, Kestel, Turkey
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€270,000
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features swimming pools for children and adults, a sauna, a fitness center, barbecue areas, a gazebo, wireless Internet, around-the-clock security. Features of the flats Central satellite system PVC Windows with double glazing Steel entrance door Air conditioning Kitchen cabinetry Granite worktop Tile flooring Underfloor heating Shower cabins Electric water heaters Video intercom Location and nearby infrastructure Beach - 150 meters Alanya city centre - 2 km Nearest airport - 30 km Antalya airport - 125 km
Residential complex Cozy residential complex in Oba
Residential complex Cozy residential complex in Oba
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€143,500
Completion date: 2023
In one of the prestigious areas of Alanya – Both, a comfortable Residential Complex is being built. Here is the state clinic, supermarkets, shopping centers « Alanium », « Metro », « Kochtash », banks, schools, kindergartens, parks and sports grounds. Beaches in the Oba area, sandy with transparent clean water. The project is being built on a site of 6000m2 and consists of 4 residential blocks. Planners are for sale: 1 + 1, 2 + 1 and 3 + 1 ( 64m2-185m2 ). All apartments are rented in a clean finish. The start date of the project is January 2022, the date of completion of the project is scheduled for December 2023.
Residential complex LOTUS PREMIUM
Residential complex LOTUS PREMIUM
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€170,000
Area 61–122 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Lotus Premium is a modern residential complex in the Avsallar region of Alanya. Avsallar – is one of the most beautiful areas of Alanya. It is located on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea. The distance to the city center is 24 kilometers and 110 kilometers to the world famous Antalya. The area is surrounded by mountains, it forms a special warm climate, without cool and strong winds. Avsallar — gentle sandy beaches, excellent for young children. A quiet area with developed infrastructure, a gentle entrance to the sea and children's parks. Infrastructure: - Outdoor pool; - Open parking; - Fitness; - Sauna; - Children's park; - Transfer to the sea. Location: - 25 km to the center of Alanya; - 100 km to Antalya Airport; - 900 meters to the sea. Within walking distance is a public transport stop, supermarkets, restaurants, pharmacies, and the street market.
Residential quarter Crystal River apartments Alanya
Residential quarter Crystal River apartments Alanya
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€129,000
Why Buy Crystal River Apartents in Alanya? Prime location Secure Apartment complex with excellent communal facilities Fully furnished High rental income
Residential complex Finished residential complex in the center
Residential complex Finished residential complex in the center
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€370,000
New finished residential complex in the center of. Alanya luxury with a total area of 2800 m2. The complex has 3 blocks which consist of 4 floors. The rich infrastructure of the complex: an open / indoor pool, Turkish bath ( hamam ), a sauna, a gym, a relaxation room. Apartments are sold in a clean finish with fitted kitchens and cabinets, interior and entrance doors, plumbing, « smart house », electric heating of floors in bathrooms. Cleopatra Beach is just 350 meters away, shops and restaurants are within walking distance. Become the owner of a luxury apartment right now.
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Oba, Turkey
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€178,200
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a swimming pool, a kids' playground, a lounge area, a barbecue area, a parking, around-the-clock security, a fitness room, a billiand, a children's play room. Completion - June, 2023. Features of the flats Video intercom Wireless Internet Central satellite system Tile flooring Double glazing Kitchen cabinetry Steel entrance door Location and nearby infrastructure Hospitals - 2.5 km Sea - 3.5 km City center - 5 km Gazipasa Airport - 35 km
Residential complex SUITE
Residential complex SUITE
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€94,900
Area 54–350 m²
2 properties 2
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. The Yıldırım Suite project is specifically designed for families looking for a more relaxed atmosphere. The apartments offer beautiful views of the nature and the Toros Mountains. For the convenience of residents and their guests are provided: reception and lobby, 2 elevators, playground, fire exit, gazebos for relaxation, barbecue area, outdoor pool, security room, car park, video surveillance, generator, beautifully decorated garden with many tropical trees and flowers. Location: Distance to the sea — 1800 m. Gazipasha Airport — 65 km. Alanya city center — 22 km. To the center of Avsallar — 750 m. Apartments in Avsallar in YILDIRIM SUITE RESIDENCE are sold in the " luxury " with large balconies, designer built-in kitchen furniture, a complete set of high-quality plumbing.
Residential complex Kompleks premium-klassa v ekologichnom rayone
Residential complex Kompleks premium-klassa v ekologichnom rayone
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€107,500
Area 51–71 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! LEGEND LOFT - a premium residential complex located in Avsallar near Alanya, 800 meters from the center of the suburbs. Avsallar is an environmentally friendly area of Alanya, surrounded by coniferous forests, mountains and the Mediterranean Sea with sandy beaches. Legend Loft consists of six 10-story residential blocks. The complex is 33,325 sq.m. In construction, only high-quality materials and aesthetics in detail are used. The complex includes apartments 1 + 1 with an area of 51-58 sq.m. 2 + 1 with an area of 72 sq.m. Duplex 2 + 1 with an area of 95 -116 sq.m. Duplex 5 + 1 with an area of 144 -149 sq.m. The modern complex is rich in its own infrastructure: - Well-maintained landscaped territory - Landscaping Garden - Outdoor pool - Children's pool - Fitness center - Indoor pool - Turkish hammam - Massage room - Cinema - Playground - BBQ areas - Tennis court - Sports ground - Car parking All modern infrastructure of the district is within walking distance: supermarkets, shops, cafes, restaurants.
Residential complex Stilnyy novyy proekt vozle morya - rayon Kleopatra
Residential complex Stilnyy novyy proekt vozle morya - rayon Kleopatra
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€189,500
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments on Cleopatra Beach. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 67.5 to 212 square meters. The distance to the sea is 450 meters. New real estate on Cleopatra is always exclusive, because there are not many places for new houses. Only here is the maximum demand for apartments in a new housing stock, as a rule, all new projects are often sold even before the complex is put into operation. Do not miss the unique version of real estate in the new building on Cleopatra in Alanya. This area is considered elite, one of the most expensive locations on the Mediterranean Sea. The 2.5 km long Cleopatra beach is distinguished by a comfortable shore with pleasant sand to the touch, has a quality mark « Blue Flag » and fully justifies it. Cleopatra infrastructure: shops, supermarkets, boutiques, markets, services, salons, offices, hospitals, pharmacies. There are also many schools, both public and private. 
Residential complex Novita 7 Residence
Residential complex Novita 7 Residence
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€184,200
Area 56 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Apartments in the tourist town of Mahmutlar, 800 meters from the sea and the beach. Apartments 1 + 1, with an area of 56.5 sq.m. With a turnkey finishing". The design is made in a modern style. The kitchens are equipped with fitted headsets, bathrooms with all necessary plumbing and furniture. The complex is designed in a modern architectural style of 7 floors. The complex has its own developed infrastructure: swimming pool, recreation area, concierge, gym, sauna, barbecue area, playground, parking, 24-hour security, generator. Near the complex of supermarkets, cafes and restaurants, pharmacies, sports and playgrounds, bank branches, the market
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy lyuksovy zakrytyy kompleks
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy lyuksovy zakrytyy kompleks
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€188,300
Area 50–160 m²
12 properties 12
Completion date: 2024
We present to your attention a new investment complex with its own multiple infrastructure. Located in the elite area of Alanya — Both, 1300 meters from the golden sandy beaches of the Mediterranean Sea. The residence is nine five-story blocks with a closed territory and one block for internal infrastructure, a complex with excellent social multiple infrastructure. Both have a unique and beautiful view of Alanya and stand out for their nature and clean air, and there are already quite a lot of opportunities for a full-fledged urban life. The occupied territory of the residence will be 19400 m2. Start date — 09/01/2022 End date of construction — 09/01/2024 Apartment Layouts: One-bedroom apartments 1 + 1, with an area of 60 m2 Two-level three-room penthouses 2 + 1, with an area of 131 m2 Two-level three-room garden duplexes 2 + 1, with an area of 127 m2 Two-level four-room garden duplexes 3 + 1, with an area of 207 m2 Apartment Information: Cleaning The bathroom is fully equipped with plumbing and shower Suspension ceiling Modern interior doors The new investment complex in Oba will be equipped with full infrastructure, both internal and external. All apartments with clean decoration, bathrooms and fitted kitchens. Complex infrastructure: Outdoor pool Indoor pool Children's pool Infinity pool Waterpark Cafe / Restaurant Cinema Spa center Massage rooms Steam room Turkish bath Jacuzzi Sauna Meditation Zone / Yogi Fitness center Children's playroom Playground Reception BBQ area Well-groomed green area Concierge Security 24/7 Video surveillance 24/7 Open / closed parking Elevators Generator Distance to the sea: 1300 meters   About the area: Both – are the well-known green part of Alanya and compared to other areas, high-rise buildings are prohibited there. So the complexes have more green areas and infrastructure. Recently, due to the new hospital ( Alanya Aladdin Keikubat University ) the center of Alanya moved to Oba. In addition, the new Alanya Municipality building is also under construction in Oba in Alanya. Many buyers prefer to buy apartments in Oba because of their proximity to all social amenities. On the other hand, Both also have a fantastic one. embankment and beach clubs. People who live in Oba have an excellent city center besides the promenade. In the center of Oba there are some good restaurants. Twice a week, the fruit and vegetable market also takes place. The area is easily accessible by embankment or ring road.
Residential quarter Bargain Priced Alanya Apartments in excellent location
Residential quarter Bargain Priced Alanya Apartments in excellent location
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€135,000
-Bargain-priced Alanya apartments situated in Mahmutlar, enviably located in the heart of the city, these apartmentsstand out for their modern and elegant design. Bargain-Priced Apartment Close to the Beach in AlanyaIf you are looking for an apartment in Alanya close to the beach and city center, then you won't be disappointed. This apartment is bargain-priced and there is only one in this complex. If you are lucky you will get the deal. Newly-built apartments will be finished 30.03.2020. this residential complex consists of 12 floor and sharing rich facilities such as an indoor swimming pool for wintertime using only, Fitness center for those who want to be fit also in the summer holiday, swimming pool, sun terraces, steam room, swimming pool, children pool. This cheap apartment is only 500 meters to the beach, 33 km to Alanya-Gazipasa International Airport and 10 km to Alanya center. There are schools, markets, banks, and restaurants within walking distance. This real estate is ideal to invest and earns money and as a holiday home Other apartment Types in the residential complexThere are 2 types of Property available in this  complex 2 bedroom apartments comprise two bedrooms, two bathrooms, one of them en suite, two balconies and an open plan kitchen with living room with total 100 sqm 1+1 apartments are open plan kitchen, a bedroom, a bathroom, and a living room   The interior of the apartments have 1st class of material finishing and modern features such as double glazed Windows, built-in spotlights, granite worktop in the kitchen, ceramic flooring, video intercom and shower cabin in bathroom
Residential complex Comfortable apartments in Avsallar
Residential complex Comfortable apartments in Avsallar
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€103,000
Completion date: 2023
The residential complex is located in the city of Alanya almost in the center of the Avsallar district, near the most famous Injekum beach. The investment project will consist of one residential block, 10 floors with a total complexity of 90 apartments. There are planning apartments to choose from: 1 + 1 ( 46 -50sq.m. ), 2 + 1 ( 78 sq.m. ), duplexes with access to the garden 2 + 1 ( 105 sq.m ). All apartments are rented with high-quality clean decoration, plumbing, kitchen set. The territory of the complex will be decorated with decorative green spaces and a well-groomed garden. The complex also provides a system of round-the-clock video surveillance. The completion date is scheduled for August 2023!
Residential complex Apartments under construction
Residential complex Apartments under construction
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€195,000
Completion date: 2023
A project that meets all the standards of quality, safety and aesthetics is being built in the heart of. Alanya. All necessary institutions, such as a hospital, bank, school, etc., are within walking distance. Also, literally a few steps from the building there are vegetable and fish markets, you can always find the latest products of the season. Shops, supermarkets, cafes and restaurants are located on the same line with the project. Since the intersection of the main highway and ring road are located in close proximity, there will be no problems with movement and transport. The residential complex consists of 2 blocks with a total of 137 apartments. For sale are apartments 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1 and duplex ( 58 m2-143 m2 ). In addition to the basic infrastructure, separate rooms of a hotel type are also provided for the guests of this LCD. Completion is scheduled for December 2023.
Residential complex Furnished villa with swimming pools abd a spa area, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished villa with swimming pools abd a spa area, Kalkan, Turkey
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€750,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer a modern villa with a sports ground, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a kids' pool, a hamam, a sauna and a jacuzzi, a large garden, a terrace, a gazebo, a barbecue area and an outdoor dining area, a children's playground, a parking. Facilities and equipment in the house Fireplace Alarm
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v horoshey lokacii rayona Avsallar
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v horoshey lokacii rayona Avsallar
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€135,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Avsallar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 50 to 108 m2.The distance to the sea is 800 meters. New real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential. The area is considered one of the best for relaxing at sea, while surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey. Avsallar is dotted with greenery, quiet and cozy. There is a basic infrastructure, including schools, a first-aid post. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns has a special tourist atmosphere. In recent years, active development is taking place throughout the area, including the development of free sections further from the sea. Real estate in Avsallar is in demand for both rental and permanent residence. With this, Avsallar has and all needs infrastructure for everyday life.
Residential quarter Modern apartment in the center of Mahmutlar, Alanya
Residential quarter Modern apartment in the center of Mahmutlar, Alanya
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€119,000
  If you want to live in a quite place and also easy access to the urban infrastructure, this can be your dream apartment We present to your attenttion to this modern apartment in the center of Mahmutlar in a new residential complex under construction just 1 km from the beach  
Residential complex Proekt premium klassa s shikarnymi vidami na vsyu Alaniyu
Residential complex Proekt premium klassa s shikarnymi vidami na vsyu Alaniyu
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€433,500
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the center of Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 65 to 204 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2200 meters. Modern new housing in the center of Alanya is the most prestigious property in the resort. The basis of the housing stock of the central neighborhoods is hotels and simple Turkish houses. And apartments in resort-type new buildings in the center of Alanya are sold, as a rule, even before the house is put into operation. Ready-made apartments in new houses are always appreciated and few. A rare option for real estate, when everything is perfect - both place and beach, and the choice of entertainment around. The center of Alanya is located in the part where the famous fortress is encircling the peninsula. The popular Cleopatra beach is stretching west, and the area near it is also called, and to the east — the wide beach of Keikubat in the very center of the city. The streets are strewn with numerous shops and other businesses. Here you can find everything for life and relaxation. Alanya is multinational, and the city center has its own special charm, this is a secular Turkish city. The prestige of the resort is growing every year. 
Residential complex ELIZE 1
Residential complex ELIZE 1
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€211,594
Area 64 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Apartments in the heart of Alanya. A modern residential complex on a closed territory of ten floors, with many amenities and surrounded by urban infrastructure. Apartments with a layout of 1 + 1 ( 64m2 ) in a clean finish, with a built-in kitchen set and equipped bathrooms, air conditioning. The complex has an affordable infrastructure: a swimming pool, a sunbathing and relaxation area, a Finnish sauna, a Roman steam room, a hammam, a fitness center, a playground, a barbecue area, arbors, parking, a video surveillance system. Within walking distance are supermarkets and shops, the market, restaurants and cafes, a clinic, a school, kindergartens, a bank and ATMs, post offices, pharmacies, as well as all the historical sights of the city.
Residential quarter Stylish furnished apartment in Demirtas
Residential quarter Stylish furnished apartment in Demirtas
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€156,000
If you are looking for a ready-made holiday apartment or permanent residence on the shores of the gentle Mediterranean Sea, then this offer is worth considering in more detail. For sale is an apartment with renovation, furniture, appliances. But the main advantage of this apartment is its location.Apartment, layout 2 + 1 and a total area of ​​115 m² with 2 bathrooms and 2 balconies overlooking the sea, 550 meters from the beach, Demirtas area. бассейн детский бассейн генератор автопарк Район Демирташ является относительно новым районом, природа тут еще не тронута, сохранена в первозданном виде, благодаря чему Демирташ считают тихим и умиротворенным районом.Тут нет шумных туристов, ночных клубов и кафе с громкой музыкой, а также крупных отелей.Зато здесь есть замечательные пляжи, на которых немного отдыхающих, чистая морская вода и хвойные леса, экологически чистая природа.
Residential complex Rezidenciya v uyutnom kurortnom ugolke
Residential complex Rezidenciya v uyutnom kurortnom ugolke
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€98,750
Area 63 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Mavi Deniz Residence is a new residential complex located in Antalya province, Okurjalar district. Okurjalar – Alanya district, a cozy resort on the Mediterranean coast in Turkey. It is considered one of the most inexpensive and quiet areas, and has become a resort relatively recently. However, every year the popularity of this coastal territory is growing among tourists and buyers of real estate from abroad Infrastructure: - Swimming pool; - Playground; - Open parking; - Camellia; - Sauna; - Fitness; - Turkish bath. Location: Gazipasha Airport is 65 km away. Antalya Airport is 85 km away. To the beach - 750 meters.
Residential quarter Conveniently Located Apartments in Oba Alanya with luxury amenities
Residential quarter Conveniently Located Apartments in Oba Alanya with luxury amenities
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€209,000
It is distinguished by its low-rise buildings, sandy beaches, and rich social infrastructure. Also, the city administration is moving to Oba in the near future to a new city hall building, which makes this area attractive for investment. Moreover, it is Oba that is located very close to the city center, on the western side it adjoins Alanya, on the east it borders on the Tosmur district. It is here, in Oba, that the construction of a new, modern residential complex began, which will be located just 1500 meters from the sea. This project will consist of six 4-storey residential blocks, 180 apartments of various layouts at affordable prices, the area of ​​​​apartments is from 52 m2 to 200 m2.    Swimming pool / children's poolChildren playgroundTurkish bathmassage roomSaunaFitness centerGeneratorWireless internet in common areas Surveillance cameras throughout the territory     • Distance to beach: 1500 m • Distance to Alanya city centre: 3 km • Distance to Gazipasha airport: 35 km       Project Start: 30.03.2021 Completion: 30.09.2023  
Residential complex Exodus Twins Residence
Residential complex Exodus Twins Residence
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€265,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
The first coastline and the most popular area of Alanya, the number of such options is limited. The Exodus Twins — project is an attractive investment offer in the real estate market with high rental potential. The complex is located in the most popular area of Mahmutlar. On the one hand - the promenade and the beach, and on the other - the most active and busy street of Barbaros. Direct views of the sea, mountains and the Alanya fortress. The complex includes 2 residential blocks, a total of 64 apartments. It is built on a land plot of 1.930 m2. The project presents various layouts: apartments 1 + 1 with their own garden, one-level apartments 1 + 1, penthouses 2 + 1.Construction dates: March 2023 - May 2024.This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential complex Novyy proekt v centre Alanii
Residential complex Novyy proekt v centre Alanii
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€327,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We bring to your attention new apartments in the center of Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 50 to 138 square meters. The distance to the sea is 50 meters. In the central part of Alanya, real estate has the highest investment potential and is always liquid. The center has the most comfortable living and relaxing conditions. Here is the heart of the popular Mediterranean resort, and even outside the season there is a large flow of tourists. If we talk about infrastructure, then there is everything: many shops, there are several markets, network supermarkets, shopping centers, hypermarkets, eminent brand boutiques, tourist shops, salons, offices, banks, government agencies. Actively goes transport to any other areas. New modern real estate in the center of Alanya is not common, dense buildings are found in all quarters. Often these are renovation projects for housing or obsolete hotels. The houses in the center are distinguished by a compact territory, but it also features resort infrastructure such as a swimming pool, sauna, hammam, recreation areas and barbecue. There are also a few construction projects and new complexes on the fortress itself, the views are luxurious! 
Residential complex Sovremennye apartameny v stroyaschemsya proekte - rayon Oba
Residential complex Sovremennye apartameny v stroyaschemsya proekte - rayon Oba
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€162,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property Agency offers new apartments in the Oba area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 65 to 150 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2500 meters. When our customers have the question of buying a new apartment in an area with all the benefits and excellent neighbors of Europeans, we are fully confident in offering new apartments in Ob.  Both are perfect for those families who want to live near the center of Alanya, while having all the best that is in Alanya. Infrastructure of the Oba area: shopping mall Alanyum, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, network supermarkets Bim, A101, Şok, Migro, Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, Also in Both is the largest state hospital in Alanya. For all ages, the following are assigned: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », the best municipal schools, kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Residential complex Investicionnyy kompleks s lyuksovoy infrastrukt
Residential complex Investicionnyy kompleks s lyuksovoy infrastrukt
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€73,000
Area 48–135 m²
6 properties 6
Completion date: 2024
We are glad to introduce a new residence with its own multiple infrastructure. Located in the Tomyuk area of Mersin, just 150 meters from the golden sandy beaches of the Mediterranean Sea. The residence is a three sixteen-story building with a closed territory and with an excellent multiple social infrastructure. Tomyuk is not in vain called the paradise – here excellent pebble and sandy beaches with cleanest water, a lot of greenery, exotic Lebanese cedars are especially beautiful. Tomyuk is actively developing, has its own infrastructure and convenient transport links with other areas. Start date — 12/01/2022 End date of construction — 12/30/2024 Apartment Layouts: One-bedroom apartments 1 + 1, with an area of 53 m2 Three-room apartments 2 + 1, with an area of 80 m2 Four-room apartments 3 + 1, with an area of 117 m2 Apartment Information: Cleaning The bathroom is fully equipped with plumbing and shower Suspension ceilings Modern interior doors Natural gas system The new residence in Tomyuk will be equipped with full infrastructure, both internal and external. All apartments with clean decoration, bathrooms and fitted kitchens. Complex infrastructure: Outdoor pool Indoor pool Children's pool Waterpark Pool Bar Cafe / Restaurant Cinema Turkish bath Sauna Fitness center Tennis court Playground Playground BBQ area Well-groomed green area Walking lanes Concierge Security 24/7 Video surveillance 24/7 Open parking Elevators Generator   About the area: Tomyuk — a cozy microdistrict in the Erdemli region, which is part of the province of Mersin. Mersin is 27 km away, and Erdemli — 12 km, the center of which can be reached in 10 minutes by public transport. A bus and minibuses constantly run to the city of Mersin, travel time is 30 minutes. Tomyuk – a paradise, for those who prefer the tranquility of the city bustle, wide embankments for walking and playing sports, easily accessible chain stores, the area is very popular among the Russian-speaking population. New neighborhoods are being built here by the sea right on the main highway D.400, connecting Mersin with the west. And you can swim in the sea on any beach in the Tomuk district.
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool near international schools, in a prestigious area of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool near international schools, in a prestigious area of Antalya, Turkey
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€248,720
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with terraces. The residence features a covered parking, a swimming pool, a garden, a security system, a fitness center, a sauna, gazeboes. Completion - April, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Satellite TV Electric blinds Underfloor heating PVC windows SIEMENS/FRANKE/BOSCH kitchen appliances (built-in oven, extractor hood) Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in one of the most prestigious areas of Antalya, near beaches, the city center, shopping malls, international schools. Beach - 1.7 km International school - 500 meters Shopping mall - 500 meters Hospital - 400 meters Old town - 11 km Airport - 25 km Kemer - 30 km Water park - 6 km
Residential complex Residential complex in the popular tourist center of Alanya, 1 km from the sea, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in the popular tourist center of Alanya, 1 km from the sea, Turkey
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€112,500
Agency: TRANIO
The project consists of 63 apartments in one block. The project is in Demirtas, the most popular tourist center of Alanya, 1,000 meters from the sea. The project has 9 floors and apartments with 1-4 bedrooms. Facilities and equipment in the house Interior features of the building: American paneled lacquered doors, ceramic flooring, LED and spotlights, granite countertops, satellite reception system, balcony and PVC windows, WLAN-Internet system, intercom, air conditioning, and built-in oven. Other amenities: cinema, Jacuzzi, cafe and bar, generator, and video surveillance system in the parking lot.
Residential complex Kvartiry v centre Mahmutlara v novom ZhK
Residential complex Kvartiry v centre Mahmutlara v novom ZhK
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€160,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property Agency offers new apartments in Mahmutlar. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 48 to 185 m2.The distance to the sea is 700 meters. The first area to be considered when buying new housing in Alanya – is Mahmutlar. It is in Mahmutlar that a large selection and reasonable prices are combined. Well, the most important advantage is the full-fledged infrastructure of the district, which allows you to live here constantly. The area is compact and convenient, consists of 3 main streets parallel to the sea, it is easy to navigate here. Along the sea and inside the area there is a bicycle path. Municipal transport regularly runs from Mahmutlar to the center along the promenade, you can take buses № 1 and № 2 to the fortress, Cleopatra beach. Many car rental services. In addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, Mahmutlar, the Mahmutlar large shopping center, cultural center, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project will soon operate in Mahmutlar, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones.
Apartment building kvartiry v 300 m ot morya Turciya Mersin
Apartment building kvartiry v 300 m ot morya Turciya Mersin
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€36,000
Area 32–47 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2025
Agency: RealtGo
Developer: Alioglu insaat
The complex consists of 1 block on 13 floors, 300 m to the sea Turkey, Mersin End of construction: 12/30/2025 Apartments 1 + 0, area 32 m2, 1 + 1, area 47m2 Price 1 + 0 from 36000 euros, 1 + 1 from 49000 euros Installment without interest until 06/30/2025, down payment 50% Price from the developer When buying, you get post-sales service for free!!! You can request a price list by writing in personal messages or by watsap DESCRIPTION OF QUARTERS Ceramics in wet areas and on the balcony Laminate in rooms Wardrobe MDF kitchen headset In the bathrooms: shower, sink, ceramic floor and wall cover, lighting Air conditioning findings in all rooms Drywall ceilings Steel front door COMPLEX INFRASTRUCTURE BASKETBALL SHOWER OPEN POOL Hamas SAUNA AKVAPARK               ZONE BARBEC         CHILD PLACE OPEN PARK PASSENGER GENERATOR BESED PROTECTION 24/7
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks s sovremennymi udobstvami
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks s sovremennymi udobstvami
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€400,000
Area 29–180 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2023
Yekta BLUE IV Residence – is a great opportunity to live a 7-minute walk from the sea and 5 minutes from the center of Mahmutlar. A residential complex of comfort class with modern architecture, a fashionable design of internal spaces and thoughtful layout of apartments. The project is being implemented in a picturesque location in the Mahmutlar — area near the sea. Location is suitable for both unhurried life against the background of greenery and open sky, and for active participation in the events of the city - a 5-minute walk from the center of Mahmutlar. The modern appearance of the house organically fits into the modern urban infrastructure. Yekta BLUE 4 Residence offers a large enclosed area with a picturesque garden, children's and sports fields, walking alleys with places for recreation, a barbecue area, a summer pool with a deck chair. The building on the ground floor will have a space for relaxation, entertainment and communication: indoor pool, hammam, sauna, Roman steam room, fitness room, children's play room, cozy lobby with upholstered furniture and a TV. All apartments will be rented with full finishing, a kitchen set and fully equipped bathrooms. Panoramic glazing. Individual heating system. Within walking distance of the complex are a variety of shops, cafes, a large Migros supermarket, a Saturday market, a post office, many banks and a pharmacy. Call or write if you dream of living by the sea and buying property is profitable!
Residential complex Royal Park
Residential complex Royal Park
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€169,400
Area 66–88 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Royal Park - a new residential complex located in the area - Kargicak ( Turkey ) surrounded by gardens, in a very picturesque place, but at the same time not far from developed infrastructure. The complex is characterized by the quality of construction, good waterproofing, species characteristics. A modern project is concisely inscribed in a common landscape. It is located next to the Lumos Deluxe Resort in Kargicak. The most modern and high-quality materials will be used in the decoration of apartments. Apartments for rent: The price of the apartments includes: clean decoration and built-in body furniture in the kitchen and in the bathrooms. Windows and sliding doors with aluminum frame, ceramic floors, LED lighting systems and point lamps on ceilings, steel entrance doors, fitted furniture in bathrooms, washbasin, suspended toilet, shower, water heater, internet and cable TV. Ceiling height 2.95 meters. Infrastructure: The complex will include: open adult and children's pools, gazebos for relaxation and a place for barbecue, a fitness room, showers and changing rooms, massage rooms, Internet in the overall project area, playground, open parking areas, generator, round-the-clock video surveillance. In the residential complex for sale apartments of layouts 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 2 + 1 and 3 + 1 duplex in different price categories. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Turkey.
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v Gazipashe Alaniya
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v Gazipashe Alaniya
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€125,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Gazipasha. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 42 to 135 m2.Distance to the sea 800 meters. Gazipasha – a city in southern Turkey, located off the coast of the Mediterranean Sea, next to Alanya. The appearance of the international airport in 2011 gave a new round of development of both the city and the real estate market. Gazipasha has 50 km of sandy shore, there is the famous Selinus beach 2.5 km long, beautiful rocky shores where you can swim surrounded by coniferous trees. Despite the long and wide beach with a gentle sea entrance, there are few hotels in Gazipasha. The population of the city is about 50 thousand people. There is everything for life: large supermarkets, markets, shops, boutiques, chain restaurants, for children — kindergartens and schools. Real estate in Gazipasha is suitable for those who want to move to a Turkish city with the sea, with the prospects of finding a job, opening a business, educating children. In addition, it is a great investment and a convenient option for a holiday resort.
Residential complex Novyy kompleks kamform klassa v Oba
Residential complex Novyy kompleks kamform klassa v Oba
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€156,000
Completion date: 2024
A new modern residential project is being built in the Oba Alanya area. The residential complex is located on an area of 3865m2, 2000 meters from the sea. Oba District is the Europeanest area in all areas of Alanya. The area is great not only for relaxation, but also for permanent residence. The area is surrounded on all sides by magnificent landscapes and orange gardens. The project presents the layout apartments 1 + 1 and 2 + 1, with the windows of the apartments a magnificent view of the sea and mountains will open. Start date of construction October 2022, completion date of May 2024.
Residential complex LAVINYA QUEEN
Residential complex LAVINYA QUEEN
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€83,000
Completion date: 2024
Agency: RealtGo
Developer: Alioglu insaat
New building in Mersin, Tomyuk Two blocks on 13 floors ( underground parking, zero floor + 13 floors ) Apartments 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 Area 1 + 1 - 75 m2 gross, 49 m2 net Area 2 + 1 - 120 m2 gross, 85 m2 net Start of construction - 06/30/2022 End of construction - 05/30/2024 Distance to the sea - 450 meters The distance to the center of Erdemli is 7 km Family Clinic - 1000m Bazaar, Migros Supermarket - 70 m Elementary school - 100 m Restaurant - 50 m Bakery - 50 m All apartments will have a smart home system. There will be soundproofing between the apartments On the floor there are 2 elevators, 2 stairs Block A - 5 apartments on the floor Block B - 6 apartments on the floor Price 1 + 1 from 83.000 euros Price 2 + 1 from 116.500 euros 40% first payment, installment 16 months   Apartment Features Air conditioning Heating flaring The prospect of gasification Thermal-resistant pumice used Smart elevator system Apartment details: Suspension ceiling MDF kitchen cabinets with stone countertops Wardrobe Wardrobe in the dressing room Bathroom cabinets Steel outside door Double glasses of pvkh with thermal glass function Walls painted with waterproof paint The bathrooms will have showers, HILTON sinks, ceramic wall cover and lamps 1st class shower Floor in residential areas - laminate - 8 mm., In the bathroom, balconies and corridor - tiles Complex infrastructure: Generator Security Video surveillance Parking for cars open Underground parking Bicycle Parking Indoor pool Open pool Children's pool Waterpark Playground open Children's playroom Sandbox Basketball court BBQ area Conversations Fitness outdoor area Walking paths Landscaping Tennis court Hamam ( 2 pcs ) Sauna ( 2 pcs ) Shock room Indoor fitness room Table tennis Billiards
Residential complex EMERALD PLATINIUM
Residential complex EMERALD PLATINIUM
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€68,012
Area 75 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! EMERALD PLATINUM — a new residential complex located in the most popular area of Soli, Mersin. The project was created for those who want to be closer to the sea, but are not ready to abandon urban life. Soli city beach is one kilometer away, and the center can be reached by bus in 10 minutes. The project will be located next to the « Emerald Premium » complex under construction and will consist of two blocks of 14 floors. The territory is gasified, both houses will be connected. The apartments will be rented with finished repairs, kitchen furniture, equipped bathrooms, wiring for heating and air conditioning. Infrastructure: Both blocks of the complex will have two elevators equipped with full-fledged video surveillance and their own generator. The entire territory of the complex is divided into comfortable recreation areas, with green spaces and indoor arbors. A separate children's and basketball court was also provided for children. The pool is equipped with its own water slide and has two zones, a nursery and an adult. The complex will be located in the Soli area, so apartment owners will not feel a lack of entertainment
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a fitness room, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a fitness room, Antalya, Turkey
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€426,241
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with views of the sea, the mountains, and the valley. The residence features a landscaped garden and a swimming pool, a fitness room, a sauna, an underground parking, around-the-clock security. Completion - 30/03/2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Underfloor heating Electric blinds Modern fitted kitchen Kitchen appliances (Siemens gas stove, oven, hood) Air conditioning LED lighting Video intercom Location and nearby infrastructure Beach - 1.7 km International school - 2 km Shopping mall - 500 meters Hospital - 4 km Old town - 11 km Airport - 25 km Kemer - 30 km Aqua Park - 6 km
Residential complex LOTUS 1
Residential complex LOTUS 1
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€169,000
Area 102 m²
1 property 1
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! LOTUS 1 is a new residential complex in the area of Avsallar, Alanya. Avsallar — a picturesque, year-round green area of Alanya, located 25 km from the city center on a flat stretch near the Mediterranean Sea. The length of the coastline of Avsallar — is slightly more than 3 km. From the seashore to the upper, leaving for the Toros Mountains, the edges of the — area are almost 10 km. Object Infrastructure: - Outdoor pool; - Sun loungers by the pool; - Lounge by the pool; - Fitness room; - Sauna; - Playground; - Covered parking. Location: Distance to the sea: 970 meters. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!
Residential complex STINGRAY
Residential complex STINGRAY
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Price on request
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Zera Homes
Own project of the company "Zera Homes" Apartments by installments directly from the developer We bring to your attention a new project of our company in the Demirtash area, which offers for sale comfortable apartments with a layout 1 + 1 with an area of 44 m ² and duplexes with a layout of 2 + 1 with an area of 80 m ², as well as 2 stores with an area of 138 m ² - 232 m ². The complex consists of one block, the distinguishing feature of which is its unusual and, at the same time, modern design. The construction of the complex will begin in November 2022. The deadline for delivery is March 2024.  The infrastructure of the complex will include : • Pool • Video surveillance system • Recreation area • Parking for bicycles • Elevator • Lobby Features of apartments in STINGRAY: • Steel door • Interior doors designed to concept • Kitchen headset • Kitchen sink – mixer • Granite worktop in the kitchen • Central satellite system • Video Intercom • PVC windows and balcony doors ( double glazing ) • Granite floor • Ceramic wall cover in the bathroom • Furniture in the bathroom • Sink in the bathroom – mixer • Point and LED lighting • Wiring for air conditioning • Wardrobe under the stairs in duplexes STINGRAY Location • Distance to the sea – 750 m • Antalya Airport – 145 km • Gazipasha Airport – 20 km • Alanya Center – 20 km • Antalya Center – 155 km • Distance to the center of Demirtash – 1.4 km • Distance to the medical center – 1 km • Distance to the veterinarian – 2 km Payment Options and Benefits of STINGRAY • 4% discount at 100% payment • 2% discount when paying 65% of the cost • Interest-free installment for 12 months with an initial contribution of 35% of cost We will be very pleased to share with you more detailed information about the project and help you choose the perfect apartment for life! Contact us on all issues! Our managers are always ready to help you!
Residential complex Land For Sale in Kargıcak, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Land For Sale in Kargıcak, Alanya, Turkey
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€250,000
For sale a magnificent plot on a small hill, near the sea for the construction of a villa in Kargicak, Alanya.
Residential complex Skyline
Residential complex Skyline
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€199,800
Area 44 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
The new premium residential complex is located in the suburban area of Alanya - Kestel. On the Mediterranean coast.  Apartments with layouts 1 + 1 with an area of 44 sq.m. With a personal pool and terraces. All apartments with a clean finish of the premium class, including: floor coverings made of granite, designer built-in kitchen furniture, natural granite countertops, tempered glass showers, headset in bathrooms and brand plumbing, high-quality interior and entrance doors. Infrastructure: outdoor and indoor swimming pools, sauna, steam room, massage room, garden and garden chess, relaxation area and barbecue, children's playground, lobby, fitness room, open parking, elevator, internet, satellite TV, video intercom, video surveillance camera system. Security around the clock provides security. Near the complex there are kindergartens, schools and lyceums, a new hospital, a pharmacy, a farmers market, shops and supermarkets, cafes and restaurants, football and basketball courts, an extensive walking area. ECONOMIC ADVANCE: - Commission 0%; - Return on investment; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. WHY ANYTHING WORK WITH US: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Turkey. Write or call, answer all your questions!
Residential complex Beachfront residential complex with shopping center and infrastructure, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Beachfront residential complex with shopping center and infrastructure, Mahmutlar, Turkey
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€276,500
Agency: TRANIO
Residential complex with everything for recreation and life: the sea, the sun and excellent infrastructure. The complex consists of 2 blocks and also includes its own shopping center. The panoramic windows of the apartments will offer views to the sea and Alanya. There will be a beautiful well maintained garden and private underground passage to the beach. Features of the flats Other amenities: water park with slides, children's pool, pool bar, children's game room, billiards, table tennis, cinema, and 24/7 security. Spa center: indoor heated pool, hammam, steam room, Finnish sauna, massage rooms, relaxation area, fitness center, yoga and pilates room. Facilities and equipment in the house Other features: Class 1 armored steel doors, intercom with video system. Suspended ceilings with spot lighting. Washable paint on the walls, flooring choice: laminate and porcelain tiles. First-class sanitary ware, designer kitchen sets and furniture in bathrooms. Aluminum roller shutters and double glazing ensure noise insulation in all rooms. Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is located on the first coastline. Gazipasha Airport is 27 km away To Antalya Airport is 140 km
Apartment building CACTUS GARDEN
Apartment building CACTUS GARDEN
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€90,000
Area 46–200 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2022
Developer: IKY GROUP ALANYA
CACTUS GARDEN This project will be completed in Februrary 2022 Facilites of this project include: -Outdoor swimming pool -Indoor Jaccuzi -Sauna -Steam room -Rest room -Gym -Children's playground -Barbecue space -Table tennis -Lobby Distance to the sea 2.5 km +Shuttle to the sea Distance to the Alanya center 5 km Interior design of the apartment: -60×120 Granite floors -Lacquered kitchen cabinets -Black Star Galexi color granite countertops -Insulated windows -Specially designed steel door with peephole -Specially designed lacquered inner doors -Tempered glass shower cabin -Hilton bathroom sink Includes one bedroom units with an area of ​​46 m² and a price of 90,000 euros and three-bedroom duplex units with an area of ​​200 m² and a price of 230,000 euros NOTE:You can pay in installments and 30% down payment
Villa 3 bedroom Penthouse in Konaklı, Alanya close to beach and shop
Villa 3 bedroom Penthouse in Konaklı, Alanya close to beach and shop
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€249,000
3+1 penthouse Square area 200 m2 Infrastructure: Swimming pool Generator Elevator Security Private closed area To the sea 400 meters Aydat 1000 euros per year
Residential complex TSI GEMSTONE
Residential complex TSI GEMSTONE
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€156,000
Area 59–76 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. TSI Gemstone is a great project for those who value high quality construction. Climbing the center of Alanya, Oba provides an excellent location surrounded by mountains, orange gardens and quiet surroundings. Infrastructure: - Outdoor, indoor and children's pools; - Shuttle to the sea; - The gym; - Sauna; - Game room; - Lobby; - Room for study; - Billiards; - Covered parking; - The barbecue area. Domestic apartment filling: - 7 household items ( BOSCH ); - Air conditioning in every room; - Floors with heating in bathrooms; - Rush water heater. Location: - Beach - 2500m. - The city is 2 km. - Airport - 35 km. Why is it profitable to work with us: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. - We will help with the move. - We will show the object in person in Turkey or online. - We will help with obtaining resident status. - Foreign real estate from reliable developers from 3 million rubles. Call or write, advise for free, tell everything about the most profitable objects!
Residential complex Residential complex in Demirtas district
Residential complex Residential complex in Demirtas district
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€148,000
A modern project is located in the Demirtash area. The area is located in the east of Alanya, 15 km away. from Gazipasha Airport. Not far from this area are the ruins of the ancient Roman city of Ciedra, the canyon of Zapadere and a unique beach. The area is actively developing and building up both residential buildings and infrastructure. The project has a total of 4 floors and 12 independent sections. The area of the plot is 835.86 m2. The total number of apartments is 12. The distance to the sea is 950 meters. For sale put: 2 + 1 and 2 + 1 duplex.
Residential quarter Spacious apartment in Oba within walking distance to the beach
Residential quarter Spacious apartment in Oba within walking distance to the beach
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€169,000
We are glad to present to your attention an apartment in the very center of Oba, Alanya. Oba is a quiet, family-friendly area of Alanya that is located along the stunning Mediterranean coastline and just a few kilometers from the city center. Due to its ideal location near this complex, you will find a number of shops and supermarkets near cafes, bars and restaurants, and within a short drive of private educational and government hospitals, universities, a shopping center and various other attractions of Alanya city. The distance to the beach is only 250 meters, and it will not be difficult to get to it even if you do not have your own transport. Our apartment is located on the 2nd floor of a 4-storey residential complex with an excellent location and will be ideal for family vacations, year-round living, as well as an excellent option for investment and rental. The price of the apartment includes furniture and household appliances, and for the convenience of the owners in the closed area of the complex there is a swimming pool with sun loungers and a generator.
Residential quarter Modern comfort-class residential complex in Avsallar
Residential quarter Modern comfort-class residential complex in Avsallar
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€109,000
The construction of a new residential complex has begun, which will be located in Avsallar on an area of ​​2166 m2, it will consist of 1 residential block, 7 floors and 48 apartments. Due to its location, the owners will be able to make the best route to anywhere in the city. The residential complex is located in an area whose infrastructure takes into account the needs of a modern resident. Having bought an apartment in this complex, you will not need to travel far to a clinic, a kindergarten or a grocery store: everything you need is nearby. You can purchase apartments with a large number of layout options, such as: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 2 + 1 duplex, 3 + 1, 1 + 1 loft, as well as 1 + 1 garden apartments. Each of them has designed bedrooms, guest rooms combined with a kitchen, 1 or more bathrooms, and the completed rough finish will give additional freedom in choosing design solutions and creating a unique interior. 35 apartments 1+1 (55 m2)2 apartments 2+1 (110 m2)2 apartments 2+1 duplex (95 m2)1 apartment 3+1 (165 m2)5 apartments for 1+1 Loft (70 sqm)The apartments consist of 3 1+1 garden suites. (55+35 m2) Outdoor pool (waterfall pool)Children's swimming poolBathSaunasteam roomFitnessPlaygroundoutdoor parkingBarbecue areaCamelliaGenerator Project start date : 08/01/2022Project completion date 03/30/2024 We offer you a flexible payment plan with the possibility of installment for 18 months with a down payment of 40%.  
Residential complex ORANGE PREMIUM FINIKE
Residential complex ORANGE PREMIUM FINIKE
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€179,005
Area 57 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! ORANGE PREMİUM FİNİKE - a residential complex on the crossing line of the sea located in. Phoenix. The city of Phoenix is fascinated by its landscape glands, and it is in this city that the sea and the Taurus mountains merge. Apartments with modern layouts and designer furniture 60 sq.m. 2 + 1 with two bedrooms and a living room with panoramic sea views. Infrastructure: 1 ) Adult and children's pools 2 ) Waterpark 3 ) CCTV cameras 4 ) Security 5 ) Car park, 6 ) Fitness room, 7 ) Sauna, 8 ) Children's playgrounds and Sports grunts, 9 ) Basketball and Football Multichort, 10 ) Battle path and Camellia. 11 ) Electric generator 12 ) Concierge and management company LCD is ideal for permanent residence and for investment! With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write! We will advise on all objects of Antalya for free!
Residential complex Dlya prozhivaniya ili dlya investiciy
Residential complex Dlya prozhivaniya ili dlya investiciy
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€34,000
Area 55 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
VOOD PRICE 34,000 EURO !!!! The down payment is only 50%, the rest you pay interest-free for 18 months !!!!!! 660 meters distance to the sea g. Mersin district of Soli Center. 1 + 1 53M2 2 + 1 19M2 There is gas. Calm, quiet, clean area. Sand sand. Beautiful promenade. Shock Shops, A 101, Beam, Market, Bakery, Pizzerias, Cafes, Restaurants, Children. private gardens, public. Schools are private, public. The area is already well established. All transport interchange.   Start date: 02/28/2023 End Date: 06/30/2024
Residential complex Roskoshnyy kompleks v populyarnom rayone
Residential complex Roskoshnyy kompleks v populyarnom rayone
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€103,500
Area 54–117 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! The AHM SUNSHINE 2 residential complex is located in Payallar, in one of the most developing areas of Alanya. In this area you can enjoy coniferous forests, citrus gardens and beautiful sandy beaches. From the center of Alanya - 15 minutes. The apartment is presented with various modern layouts: 1 + 1 one bedroom and living room, 2 + 1 two bedrooms and a living room, 3 + 1 two-level, 4 + 1 two-level. In the finishing. The internal infrastructure corresponds to the level of a five-star hotel, there are three swimming pools – open, indoor and children's, modern SPA zone, fitness center, cinema, billiards, tennis court, basketball court, gazebos and recreation areas, children's playgrounds, open parking. Infrastructure: - Educational institutions; - Pharmacy; - Shop; - Beauty salon; - Cafe; - Restaurants. Call or write, we will be happy to provide all the information and advise you for free!
Residential complex Zhiloy Kompleks v centre Alanii
Residential complex Zhiloy Kompleks v centre Alanii
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€150,000
Completion date: 2023
A new luxury residential complex with all amenities is being built in the very center of Alanya. The residential complex is located in an excellent area surrounded by the entire urban infrastructure, 1300m from the sea and the sandy beach of Cleopatra. Within walking distance are supermarkets and shops, the market, restaurants and cafes, a clinic, a school, kindergartens, a bank and ATMs, post offices, pharmacies, as well as all the historical sights of the city.  The project consists of one 6-storey residential block, which includes 20 comfortable apartments. For sale are apartments of layout 1 + 1 and 3 + 1. All apartments are sold with high quality finishes, steel entrance doors, kitchen headsets, plumbing, etc. The commissioning of the project is expected in December 2023.
Villa DEMET VILLAS
Villa DEMET VILLAS
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€1,18M
Completion date: 2023
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! DEMET VİLLAS is a unique 12 premium villas. The villas are located in Antalya, in the Altynash area. A 15-minute drive from Lara Beach". The villas are located between the mountains and the Mediterranean Sea. The Altynash district has a modern infrastructure, a bewitching nature and sandy beaches. In this area there is everything for a comfortable stay: medical institutions: educational centers, shops, a beauty salon, bank branches, cafes, restaurants. The villas are presented with a modern layout: 6 + 1 six bedrooms and a kitchen combined with a living room. Area 347 sqm. With design repairs, fitted kitchens, household appliances, smart home system and air conditioning in each room. The villa has its own terrace, from where a charming panoramic view of the sea and mountains opens. Each villa also has its own pool. Complex infrastructure: - Pool; - Fitness room; - Sauna; - Underground parking; - Shuttle service to the sea; - Laundry; - Elevator. DEMET VİLLAS is the perfect solution for housing and investment! Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best Antalya facilities for your budget and wishes!
Residential complex Luxury apartments in Oba
Residential complex Luxury apartments in Oba
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€177,500
Completion date: 2024
We are glad to offer you a new investment project from a major developer of the city of Alanya in the European region of Oba itself. The complex will consist of 5 low-rise blocks. The housing and communal services began its construction, the completion of which is scheduled for November 2024. The internal infrastructure of the complex is as extensive as that 5 * hotel will envy it. The distance to the sea will be no more than 1400 meters. For sale are apartments of various layouts: 1 + 1 from 57-60m2 2 + 1 from 94-115m2 3 + 1 from 125m2 4 + 1 from 162-175m2 Each apartment has a smart home system, a warm floor and electric roll curtains. Hurry to buy your dream apartment on the Mediterranean Sea
Residential complex Novye apartamenty nedaleko ot morya v Mahmutlare
Residential complex Novye apartamenty nedaleko ot morya v Mahmutlare
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€172,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Mahmutlar - Alanya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 54 to 145 square meters. The distance to the sea is 300 meters. We immediately note that Mahmutlar is the most popular area. According to new data, the population of Mahmutlar is growing the fastest, and is more than 53 thousand people, and in the season 3-4 times more. This area is as built up as possible, the most popular among foreigners and always № 1 in the Alanya real estate market in demand for apartments. And the explanation for this is simple: in Mahmutlar, the perfect combination of price, quality, as well as a large number of offers for any budget.  At the same time, one should not forget that in the new houses of Mahmutlar excellent infrastructure, as well as the infrastructure of the district as a whole, is at the highest level. Mahmutlar infrastructure: in addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, in Mahmutlar, soon the large Mahmutlar AVM shopping center with an area of 20,000 m2 will operate on the site of the Saturday market, a cultural center on a plot of 10 thousand m2, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones, as well as various commercial facilities on the actively built-up part of Ataturk Street.
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v centre populyarnogo rayona Mahmutlar
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v centre populyarnogo rayona Mahmutlar
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€147,000
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Mahmutlar - Alanya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 56 to 125 m2. The distance to the sea is 750 meters. We immediately note that Mahmutlar is the most popular area. According to new data, the population of Mahmutlar is growing the fastest, and is more than 53 thousand people, and in the season 3-4 times more. This area is as built up as possible, the most popular among foreigners and always № 1 in the Alanya real estate market in demand for apartments. And the explanation for this is simple: in Mahmutlar the perfect combination of price, quality, as well as a large number of offers for any budget. At the same time, one should not forget that in the new houses of Mahmutlar excellent infrastructure, as well as the infrastructure of the district as a whole, is at the highest level. Mahmutlar infrastructure: in addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, in Mahmutlar, soon the large Mahmutlar AVM shopping center with an area of 20,000 m2 will operate on the site of the Saturday market, a cultural center on a plot of 10 thousand m2, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones, as well as various commercial facilities on the actively built-up part of Ataturk Street.
Residential complex PANORAMA PLUS
Residential complex PANORAMA PLUS
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€79,348
Area 79–99 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Panorama Plus is a new luxury residential complex located in the popular resort town of Mersin, 650 meters from the sea! The complex consists of one 13-story block and is designed for 91 units with many layouts. The presence of gas heating, the installation of batteries will not be superfluous. There is also a generator in the house. Everything is thought out according to the highest European standards. For a quality life and, most importantly, for safety! Around the project there are a large number of shops, markets, pharmacies, bus stops. Panorama Plus raises living standards thanks to close educational and health facilities as it is close to many commercial centers. The location of the complex will allow you to live in a comfortable urban environment. DISTANCES: - Sea and beach: 650 m - Airport: 50 km. - Distance to the center of Mersin: 15 km. EASY: - elevator - Playground - Power generator - Parking - Conversation - Pool CHARACTERISTICS: - Partially furnished - Parquet - Natural gas was carried out to the house - There is a power generator Call or write to us, and we will tell you more about the object or select real estate for your request! The cost of selection is borne only by the developer!
Residential complex Novyy uyutnyy butik-proekt blizko k moryu v Mahmutlare
Residential complex Novyy uyutnyy butik-proekt blizko k moryu v Mahmutlare
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€132,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
The new apartments in Mahmutlar are presented to your attention. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 53 to 150 m2.The distance to the sea is 350 meters. Mahmutlar is the most popular area, if we talk about new buildings. Here is a large selection of new and liquid real estate, in the area they are presented as economy-class houses, and respectable residential complexes. Another undeniable advantage in buying a new apartment in Mahmutlar is the possibility of receiving interest-free installments from the developer. In general, Mahmutlar is the most inhabited and comfortable area for a permanent life in Alanya. Although Mahmutlar is remote from the center of Alanya, on its main streets Barbaros, Ataturk and the promenade is always crowded, infrastructure, trade, and restaurants work all year round. This is an autonomous town where there is everything for life and a busy vacation.
Residential quarter Large apartments in new complex Novita 3, Mahmutlar
Residential quarter Large apartments in new complex Novita 3, Mahmutlar
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€145,000
Spacious comfortable layouts of apartments will not leave anyone indifferent. The infrastructure of the complex is thought out for small things, there is an indoor pool and its own parking lot. Apartments are sold with quality shower room, fitted kitchen and lighting The local airport Gazipasa is only 25 km and 130 km to Antalya Airport. Convenient location, within walking distance of shops, cafes and restaurants, twice a week comes the agricultural bazaar with fresh organic vegetables and fruits.Spacious comfortable layouts of apartments will not leave anyone indifferent. The infrastructure of the complex is designed for small things. The complex has an outdoor and indoor heated pools, you can swim all year round. Sauna and steam room, gym will help keep your body in shape. For children provided a playground, a playroom. 1 + 1 with one bedroom 76 m22 + 1 with two bedrooms 102 m22 + 1 penthouse with two bedrooms 155 m23 + 1 penthouse with three bedrooms 212 m2 The complex has an intercom system, wireless internet, satellite TV. open poolheated indoor poolsaunasteam roombaraquaparkgymplaygroundplayroommeeting roombilliardstable tennisarborsbarbecue areageneratorsecurityparking
Residential complex Kompleks premium-klassa na 1 linii - rayon Mahmutlar
Residential complex Kompleks premium-klassa na 1 linii - rayon Mahmutlar
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€269,500
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property Agency offers new apartments in Mahmutlar. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 2. The area of the apartment is from 63 to 291 square meters. The distance to the sea is 30 meters. The first area to be considered when buying new housing in Alanya is Mahmutlar. It is in Mahmutlar that a large selection and reasonable prices are combined.  Well, the most important advantage is the full-fledged infrastructure of the region, which allows you to live here constantly. The area is compact and convenient, consists of 3 main streets parallel to the sea, it is easy to navigate here. Along the sea and inside the area there is a bicycle path. Municipal transport regularly runs from Mahmutlar to the center along the promenade, you can take buses № 1 and № 2 to the fortress, Cleopatra beach. Many car rental services. In addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, Mahmutlar, the Mahmutlar large shopping center, cultural center, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project will soon operate in Mahmutlar, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones.
Residential quarter Sea View Apartments with Rich Amenities in Alanya Cikcilli
Residential quarter Sea View Apartments with Rich Amenities in Alanya Cikcilli
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€186,000
Spacious fully furnished 2 + 1 apartment with a total area of ​​120 m2, with two bedrooms, bathrooms and balconies is located on the 8rd floor of a luxury complex, in the Cikcilli area, overlooking the sea and mountains. The complex has its own developed infrastructure, consists of three 10-storey blocks, just 900 meters from the sea and 3 km. from the center, Alanya, with its own landscaped area and everything you need for a comfortable stay. Within walking distance from the complex are schools, universities, shops, restaurants, cafes, a shopping center, a market, a hospital and public transport stops.   Landscaped area with a gardenOutdoor pool with water slidespool barChildren's swimming poolelevatorsA restaurantIndoor heated poolFitness CentreSauna, Turkish bathBilliardsTable tennisPlaygroundBarbecue areaWireless InternetSatellite antennaElectric generator24 hour securitycar parking   Note: The photos belong to the 8th floor
Residential complex Sapphire Residence
Residential complex Sapphire Residence
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€157,300
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Introducing the new large complex Sapphire Residence of 6 blocks in a fenced area with common areas, a swimming pool. This will be a large-scale project in the resort of Alanya in that part of the city where a large number of foreign families permanently reside. Both are considered one of the best sleeping areas. Here are the only, so far, Alanium shopping center ( and the new ), Metro hypermarket and Kochtash construction and management hypermarket, a large new hospital and many other institutions necessary for permanent residence in Turkey are being built. Here you will also find gardens, schools, colleges, education for children of any age will be available after applying for a residence permit for the purchase of an apartment. District Both is actively built in the direction of the mountains, and in this part of the region there is mainly modern development of the European type — indoor complexes with pools. A new city hall is also being built in this area.
Residential complex La Bella
Residential complex La Bella
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€221,985
Area 50–70 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Residential complex with bewitching architecture. Residential complex on the territory with a total area of 10,000 m2. With landscape design, green distances and relaxation areas. Apartments with a chic view. Modern layout 1 + 1. In the finishing « turnkey ». Also in all apartments are underfloor heating. INFRASTRUCT: - Dupi-tiered pool; - Fitness zone; - Children's pool; - Playground for children; - Sauna / Turkish bath; - Cafe / Bar; - Conversations; - Barbecue zone; - Reception; - Security and video surveillance. ECONOMIC ADVANCE: - Commission 0%; - Return on investment; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. WHY ANYTHING WORK WITH US: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Turkey. Write or call, answer all your questions!
Residential complex Gotovyy zhiloy kompleks v rayone Avsallar
Residential complex Gotovyy zhiloy kompleks v rayone Avsallar
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
from
€148,000
We present to your attention a new residential complex located in the very center of the resort area of Avsallar. Avsallar is a district of Alanya, which is located 23 km from its center. Avsallar is famous for its sandy beach called Incekum. It is a unique beach with a very smooth sea and the smallest sand, which has no analogues on the Mediterranean coast of Turkey. For relaxation and life, Avsallar is chosen by those who prefer a calm, measured rhythm away from the noise and bustle of a large city. Avsallar is a great place to relax, the area is surrounded by pine forests, so there is clean air and a beautiful ecology.  The residential complex is located in the central part of Avsallar, which is its undeniable advantage: the network stores Migros, Şok, Bim, the farmers market, restaurants of Turkish and European cuisine and other social infrastructure facilities are located nearby. If you plan to buy housing in Avsallar for relaxation, life or rental, pay attention to this project, as it has a wonderful location and also has a wide infrastructure.  On the territory of the residential complex there are two residential blocks, as well as outdoor and indoor pools, a water park, a well-groomed green garden, a hammam, a gym, a sauna, and a playground. The wide infrastructure of the residential complex will allow for more time for both adults and children. Also, the advantage of the project is that its location and the concept of a five-star hotel will allow owners to rent apartments and receive a stable high income.  The complex is characterized by modern, sophisticated architecture. The apartments are rented with full clean decoration, a kitchen set equipped with bathrooms. You will only have to choose furniture, household appliances and air conditioning to your liking. In total, the complex includes 79 apartments 1 + 1, 15 apartments 2 + 1, 2 apartments 2 + 1 duplex, 5 apartments 3 + 1 duplex, 1 apartment 4 + 1 duplex. This complex combines the best design, comfortable apartments, located just 700 meters from the sea.
