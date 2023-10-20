North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Completion date: 2024
Location: Alanya, Tosmur
To the beach: 100 m
To Migros: 100 m
To the mountain river: 375 m
Land area: 5.580 m ²
Internal infrastructure: 1.500 m ²
Number of buildings: 3
Number of apartments: 173
Floors: ground + 8
Start of construction: November 2022
Commissioning: December 2024
Types of apartments: 1 + 1, penthouses ( 2 + 1, 5 + 1 )
Apartment area: 54 m ² - 223 m ²
Complex infrastructure: outdoor pool ( 410 m ² ), jacuzzi, children's pool, playground, lobby, SPA ( indoor pool, Turkish bath, steam room, sauna, massage rooms, VIP SPA ), gym, children's room, cinema, cafe
Features of the complex: fenced area, bicycle parking, 24/7 security, manager, Wi-Fi, satellite TV, substrate of territory and facades, electric generator
Apartment equipment: entrance steel door, video intercom, built-in furniture in the kitchen and in the bathrooms, built-in wardrobe in the hallway, full package of Siemens ( household appliances refrigerator, dishwasher, hob, oven, hood, washing machine ), air conditioning in each room, floor heating in the bathroom, showers, plumbing, electric water heater