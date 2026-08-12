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New buildings for sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

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Antalya
84
Alanya
5
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100
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87
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Residential complex Buy apartment in Alanya – 9% guaranteed return & luxurious features
Residential complex Buy apartment in Alanya – 9% guaranteed return & luxurious features
Residential complex Buy apartment in Alanya – 9% guaranteed return & luxurious features
Residential complex Buy apartment in Alanya – 9% guaranteed return & luxurious features
Residential complex Buy apartment in Alanya – 9% guaranteed return & luxurious features
Show all Residential complex Buy apartment in Alanya – 9% guaranteed return & luxurious features
Residential complex Buy apartment in Alanya – 9% guaranteed return & luxurious features
Alanya, Turkey
from
$139,503
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 6
Area 51–121 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Secure Your Future with a Prime Investment on the Turkish Riviera – Live in Paradise and Earn Stable Income in Euro! Discover the Exquisite Residence, a premium boutique development located just 900 meters from the world-famous Incekum Beach in Avsallar, Alanya. Perfectly designed for in…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
51.0
138,488 – 167,340
Apartment 2 rooms
121.0
282,747 – 300,058
Developer
Home World Alanya
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Residential complex Premium
Residential complex Premium
Residential complex Premium
Residential complex Premium
Residential complex Premium
Oba, Turkey
from
$241,069
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 5
Area 26–181 m²
20 real estate properties 20
5 fashionable blocks will be located in the Oba area, on a plot of 10,000 m2, in a total of 90 luxury apartments of various layouts, with unique panoramic views of the chic Toros Mountains, the Mediterranean Sea, the historical fortress of the city of Alanya, surrounded by coniferous trees, …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
31.6 – 63.2
57,155 – 246,500
Apartment 2 rooms
45.6 – 72.4
51,163 – 320,000
Apartment
32.0 – 83.8
120,000 – 3,07M
Townhouse
181.3
1,08M
House
98.0
273,000
Studio apartment
25.5 – 35.1
59,000 – 156,572
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
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Residential complex The Cruise Collection
Residential complex The Cruise Collection
Residential complex The Cruise Collection
Residential complex The Cruise Collection
Residential complex The Cruise Collection
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Residential complex The Cruise Collection
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$130,879
The year of construction 2023
The Cruise Collection is located in the Antalya development area, Altintash. Large-scale construction is planned in the area with the development of all the necessary infrastructure, which will make it a "new Antalya center". The apartments have quality finishes; fully equipped bathrooms;…
Developer
TURKREALT
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TekceTekce
Residential complex The Yacht Collection
Residential complex The Yacht Collection
Residential complex The Yacht Collection
Residential complex The Yacht Collection
Residential complex The Yacht Collection
Show all Residential complex The Yacht Collection
Residential complex The Yacht Collection
Alanya, Turkey
from
$72,138
The year of construction 2022
The modern residential complex is located in the heart of the tourist town of Alanya and extends over an area of 1023 m ². The five-story building includes apartments with different layouts from 32 to 48 m ², all apartments are divided into two concepts — 1 + 1 and studios. There are 10 apar…
Developer
TURKREALT
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Residential complex White Sail Residence
Residential complex White Sail Residence
Residential complex White Sail Residence
Residential complex White Sail Residence
Residential complex White Sail Residence
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Residential complex White Sail Residence
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$61,833
The year of construction 2022
The modern residential complex is located in the tourist town of Mahmutlar, which is a suburb of Alanya. The ten-story building includes 63 apartments of various designs: 1 + with an area of 45.50 and 53 square meters .; — li 1, with an area of 80 square meters. meter; 2 + 1, with an are…
Developer
TURKREALT
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Residential complex The Seascape Collection
Residential complex The Seascape Collection
Residential complex The Seascape Collection
Residential complex The Seascape Collection
Residential complex The Seascape Collection
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Residential complex The Seascape Collection
Okurcalar, Turkey
from
$102,024
The residential complex is located in the west of Alanya in a picturesque place - Okurjalar. The complex will occupy a little more than 25,000 square meters, a complex has been built on the best concepts of premium five-star hotels. All apartments will have an area of more than 100 square me…
Developer
TURKREALT
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Residence New Life
Residence New Life
Residence New Life
Residence New Life
Residence New Life
Show all Residence New Life
Residence New Life
Oba, Turkey
from
$191,760
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 5
NEW LIFE Complex - Alanya, Both We present to your attention a new ultra-modern complex, the construction of which we began in Alanya in the Oba region, only 1.8 km from the Mediterranean Sea. The social infrastructure of the district is within walking distance of cafes, supermarkets, sch…
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
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Residential complex Residential complex near the chain stores, in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex near the chain stores, in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex near the chain stores, in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex near the chain stores, in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex near the chain stores, in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, Avsallar, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex near the chain stores, in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex near the chain stores, in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, Avsallar, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$118,855
Residential complex with panoramic views of nature and the sea. It consists of 25 apartments with different layouts: Apartments with 1 bedroom - 20 units Duplex apartments with 2 bedrooms - 5 units Down payment is 40%, and there is the possibility of installment on the remaining amount befor…
Agency
TRANIO
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Residential complex Luxury apartments in the centre of Mezitli district, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury apartments in the centre of Mezitli district, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury apartments in the centre of Mezitli district, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury apartments in the centre of Mezitli district, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury apartments in the centre of Mezitli district, Mersin, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Luxury apartments in the centre of Mezitli district, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury apartments in the centre of Mezitli district, Mersin, Turkey
Kuzucubelen, Turkey
from
$337,921
A project consisting of 2 blocks. The project has flats with 5 bedrooms. Residential complex in 10 minutes walk from the sea, with recreation areas. Possible 50% prepayment and instalments for 12 months
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Residential complex 1+1 apartment in the center of Alanya in the Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra complex.
Residential complex 1+1 apartment in the center of Alanya in the Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra complex.
Residential complex 1+1 apartment in the center of Alanya in the Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra complex.
Residential complex 1+1 apartment in the center of Alanya in the Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra complex.
Residential complex 1+1 apartment in the center of Alanya in the Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra complex.
Show all Residential complex 1+1 apartment in the center of Alanya in the Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra complex.
Residential complex 1+1 apartment in the center of Alanya in the Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra complex.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$130,310
Finishing options Finished
One-bedroom apartments (1+1), measuring 60 sq m, are for sale in the Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra complex. This project is ideal for those who want to live close to the sea while still having all the city's amenities within walking distance, as well as for investors looking to rent out t…
Agency
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Apartment building Apartments in a Complex Near the Beach in Alanya
Apartment building Apartments in a Complex Near the Beach in Alanya
Apartment building Apartments in a Complex Near the Beach in Alanya
Apartment building Apartments in a Complex Near the Beach in Alanya
Apartment building Apartments in a Complex Near the Beach in Alanya
Show all Apartment building Apartments in a Complex Near the Beach in Alanya
Apartment building Apartments in a Complex Near the Beach in Alanya
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$318,707
The year of construction 2026
Stylish Apartments in a Complex Just 200 m from the Beach in Kargıcak Alanya Alanya is a coastal district with high living standards, developed in terms of real estate, construction, tourism, and commerce. Kargıcak, located in the east of Alanya, is a growing area known for its nature, tranq…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
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Residential complex Residential complex with many facilities and services, 200 m to the sea, Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with many facilities and services, 200 m to the sea, Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with many facilities and services, 200 m to the sea, Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with many facilities and services, 200 m to the sea, Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with many facilities and services, 200 m to the sea, Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with many facilities and services, 200 m to the sea, Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with many facilities and services, 200 m to the sea, Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$315,199
This comfort-class residence with a rich infrastructure is a great opportunity for investors who want to buy modern real estate at bargain prices. In the heart of a large and very popular area of Alanya - Kestel, at a distance of 200 meters from the coastline. The complex will be distinguish…
Agency
TRANIO
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Residential complex DESIRE
Residential complex DESIRE
Residential complex DESIRE
Residential complex DESIRE
Residential complex DESIRE
Show all Residential complex DESIRE
Residential complex DESIRE
Aksu, Turkey
from
$192,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Area 50 m²
2 real estate properties 2
The project is located in the Altintas district, one of the most promising areas of Antalya.The distance to the airport is 3 km, to the sea - 3.5 km.The complex includes 127 premium apartments: 73 residences and 54 apartments with guaranteed rent under a contract with the international hotel…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
50.0
192,000
Agency
Realty World Green Gayrimenkul
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Residential complex New residential complex Terra Manzara with swimming pools and a picturesque view close to the sea and the historic center of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex Terra Manzara with swimming pools and a picturesque view close to the sea and the historic center of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex Terra Manzara with swimming pools and a picturesque view close to the sea and the historic center of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex Terra Manzara with swimming pools and a picturesque view close to the sea and the historic center of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex Terra Manzara with swimming pools and a picturesque view close to the sea and the historic center of Antalya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residential complex Terra Manzara with swimming pools and a picturesque view close to the sea and the historic center of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex Terra Manzara with swimming pools and a picturesque view close to the sea and the historic center of Antalya, Turkey
Kepez, Turkey
from
$402,009
The residential complex includes 359 apartments (with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms) and 51 commercial premises (18 offices and 33 stores), indoor and outdoor swimming pools for children and adults, a sauna, a fitness center and an outdoor children's playground, a parking. In front of the entrance to …
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Residential complex Apartment 2+1 in the Azeroth Enesay Residence complex.
Residential complex Apartment 2+1 in the Azeroth Enesay Residence complex.
Residential complex Apartment 2+1 in the Azeroth Enesay Residence complex.
Residential complex Apartment 2+1 in the Azeroth Enesay Residence complex.
Residential complex Apartment 2+1 in the Azeroth Enesay Residence complex.
Residential complex Apartment 2+1 in the Azeroth Enesay Residence complex.
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$183,853
Finishing options Finished
Apartment photos available upon request. Two-bedroom apartment (2+1), 100 m², in the Azeroth Enesay Residence complex on the seafront. Direct sea view Unfurnished apartment Building completed in 2022 Azeroth Enesay Residence is located in the Kargicak district, 150 meters fro…
Agency
Smart Home
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Residential complex Apartments with direct sea view in the Novus Sky complex.
Residential complex Apartments with direct sea view in the Novus Sky complex.
Residential complex Apartments with direct sea view in the Novus Sky complex.
Residential complex Apartments with direct sea view in the Novus Sky complex.
Residential complex Apartments with direct sea view in the Novus Sky complex.
Show all Residential complex Apartments with direct sea view in the Novus Sky complex.
Residential complex Apartments with direct sea view in the Novus Sky complex.
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$154,462
Finishing options Finished
Short-term rental license! One-bedroom apartments (1+1) 70 m2, southern facade, with sea view in the Novus Sky complex. The complex is located in Alanya in the Mahmutlar area, on Barbaros Street, 120 meters from the sea. There is everything you need for recreation and permanent resi…
Agency
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Residential complex Apartments in the SPA complex Aqua Marin, 300 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Apartments in the SPA complex Aqua Marin, 300 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Apartments in the SPA complex Aqua Marin, 300 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Apartments in the SPA complex Aqua Marin, 300 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Apartments in the SPA complex Aqua Marin, 300 meters from the sea.
Show all Residential complex Apartments in the SPA complex Aqua Marin, 300 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Apartments in the SPA complex Aqua Marin, 300 meters from the sea.
Mezitli, Turkey
from
$52,405
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Apartments - cheaper than similar apartments from the developer by 18,000 EUR. ► One-bedroom apartments (1 + 1) on the 2nd floor - 45,000 EUR from the developer 63,000 EUR ► Two-bedroom apartments (2 + 1) on the 5th floor - 76,000 EUR with a sea view from the developer 91,000 EUR. Our…
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Residential complex One bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and cinema, 600 m to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex One bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and cinema, 600 m to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex One bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and cinema, 600 m to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex One bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and cinema, 600 m to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex One bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and cinema, 600 m to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex One bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and cinema, 600 m to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$75,741
The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreation areas: swimming pool, gazebos, hammam, sauna, basketball court, cinema, etc. There is a building with 1-bedroom apartments in the complex. Features of the flats Features: Suspended ceiling Kitchen set Hall cupboard…
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Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Ulusoy Residence Oba complex for residence permit.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Ulusoy Residence Oba complex for residence permit.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Ulusoy Residence Oba complex for residence permit.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Ulusoy Residence Oba complex for residence permit.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Ulusoy Residence Oba complex for residence permit.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Ulusoy Residence Oba complex for residence permit.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Ulusoy Residence Oba complex for residence permit.
Oba, Turkey
from
$166,516
Finishing options Finished
Suitable for a residence permit - we can list the price at USD 200,000 in Tapu. Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) 120 m² on the 4th floor in the Ulusoy Residence Oba complex. Layout: Kitchen-living room Spacious entrance area 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Glazed balcony U…
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Residential complex Apartments 2+1 in the Aqua Marin complex with a discount of 13,000 EUR.
Residential complex Apartments 2+1 in the Aqua Marin complex with a discount of 13,000 EUR.
Residential complex Apartments 2+1 in the Aqua Marin complex with a discount of 13,000 EUR.
Residential complex Apartments 2+1 in the Aqua Marin complex with a discount of 13,000 EUR.
Residential complex Apartments 2+1 in the Aqua Marin complex with a discount of 13,000 EUR.
Show all Residential complex Apartments 2+1 in the Aqua Marin complex with a discount of 13,000 EUR.
Residential complex Apartments 2+1 in the Aqua Marin complex with a discount of 13,000 EUR.
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$89,124
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Apartments - cheaper than similar apartments from the developer by 13,000 EUR. ► Two-bedroom apartments (2 + 1) on the 5th floor - 76,000 EUR with a sea view from the developer 91,000 EUR. Our Aqua Marin project with the infrastructure of a 5 * hotel will be located 300 meters fro…
Agency
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Residential complex Residential complex with gazebos, sauna and swimming pool, 2 minutes to the beach, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with gazebos, sauna and swimming pool, 2 minutes to the beach, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with gazebos, sauna and swimming pool, 2 minutes to the beach, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with gazebos, sauna and swimming pool, 2 minutes to the beach, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with gazebos, sauna and swimming pool, 2 minutes to the beach, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with gazebos, sauna and swimming pool, 2 minutes to the beach, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with gazebos, sauna and swimming pool, 2 minutes to the beach, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$89,724
A residential complex in a gated community with many amenities including swimming pool, gazebos, sauna and hammam. The new project consists of 3 blocks. In one block there are two-room flats, in the other two - three-room flats. Can be paid in instalments with a minimum down payment of 50% a…
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Apartment building Nobby Garden
Apartment building Nobby Garden
Apartment building Nobby Garden
Apartment building Nobby Garden
Apartment building Nobby Garden
Show all Apartment building Nobby Garden
Apartment building Nobby Garden
Alanya, Turkey
from
$227,428
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 9
Nobby Garden Residential ComplexNew residential complex Nobby Garden is located in one of the quietest areas of Alanya - Avsallar. It consists of two blocks of 117 apartments.The new project Nobby Garden is a stylish residential complex with an emphasis on the measured rhythm of life and car…
Developer
Nordic Property
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Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, an underground parking and green areas, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, an underground parking and green areas, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, an underground parking and green areas, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, an underground parking and green areas, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, an underground parking and green areas, Antalya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, an underground parking and green areas, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, an underground parking and green areas, Antalya, Turkey
Kepez, Turkey
from
$373,065
The residence, which has a construction area of ​​14,085 m2, consists of 4 blocks. With its location and mixed use project features; It has been designed to make the best use of geographical and climatic conditions. Due to its location, Kepez is capable of giving a new direction to the comme…
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Residential complex Two bedroom apartment in Kavi Dreams Oba complex.
Residential complex Two bedroom apartment in Kavi Dreams Oba complex.
Residential complex Two bedroom apartment in Kavi Dreams Oba complex.
Residential complex Two bedroom apartment in Kavi Dreams Oba complex.
Residential complex Two bedroom apartment in Kavi Dreams Oba complex.
Show all Residential complex Two bedroom apartment in Kavi Dreams Oba complex.
Residential complex Two bedroom apartment in Kavi Dreams Oba complex.
Oba, Turkey
from
$173,327
Finishing options Finished
Two-bedroom apartment (2+1) in the Kavi Dreams Oba complex. The complex, located on an area of 11,000 m2, consists of six 4-storey residential blocks, a total of 180 apartments. The luxury project is located in Alanya in the prestigious Oba area, just 3 km from the city center and 950 …
Agency
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Residential complex New project with a swimming pool, a spa complex and a garden, 300 meters from the sea, in the center of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New project with a swimming pool, a spa complex and a garden, 300 meters from the sea, in the center of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New project with a swimming pool, a spa complex and a garden, 300 meters from the sea, in the center of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New project with a swimming pool, a spa complex and a garden, 300 meters from the sea, in the center of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New project with a swimming pool, a spa complex and a garden, 300 meters from the sea, in the center of Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New project with a swimming pool, a spa complex and a garden, 300 meters from the sea, in the center of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New project with a swimming pool, a spa complex and a garden, 300 meters from the sea, in the center of Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$291,311
Luxury living in the heart of Alanya, where every day is like a luxury resort. Imagine a place, where Mediterranean luxury meets the spirit of freedom, and every morning begins with the fragrance of the sea, the warm sun and the feeling, that you are in the most beautiful speck on the map. I…
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Apartment building New Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Alanya İncekum
Apartment building New Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Alanya İncekum
Apartment building New Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Alanya İncekum
Apartment building New Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Alanya İncekum
Apartment building New Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Alanya İncekum
Show all Apartment building New Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Alanya İncekum
Apartment building New Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Alanya İncekum
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$208,368
The year of construction 2026
Apartments with Rich Social Activities in Alanya İncekum İncekum, housing many natural beauties of Antalya Alanya, stands out as one of the district's most favored locations with its magnificent nature and clean sea. Okurcalar continues to rapidly develop itself as an attraction center where…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
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Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment on the seafront in the Konak Terrace complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment on the seafront in the Konak Terrace complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment on the seafront in the Konak Terrace complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment on the seafront in the Konak Terrace complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment on the seafront in the Konak Terrace complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment on the seafront in the Konak Terrace complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment on the seafront in the Konak Terrace complex.
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$105,569
Finishing options Finished
A furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1), 63 sq. m., is now available in the Konak Terrace complex. We present another exceptional project from Alanya's leading developer! Konak Terrace Homes is a new luxury residential complex with all amenities, located on the second line of the sea, …
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Residential complex New premium residence with 5-star services, 230 meters from the sea, Kestel, Turkey
Residential complex New premium residence with 5-star services, 230 meters from the sea, Kestel, Turkey
Residential complex New premium residence with 5-star services, 230 meters from the sea, Kestel, Turkey
Residential complex New premium residence with 5-star services, 230 meters from the sea, Kestel, Turkey
Residential complex New premium residence with 5-star services, 230 meters from the sea, Kestel, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New premium residence with 5-star services, 230 meters from the sea, Kestel, Turkey
Residential complex New premium residence with 5-star services, 230 meters from the sea, Kestel, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$499,890
The residence features a garden, a lounge area and a barbecue area, a kids' playground, an indoor swimming pool, a steam bath, a sauna and a massage room, a gym. Features of the flats Kitchen cabinetry Granite countertop Tile floor Location and nearby infrastructure The property is locat…
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Apartment building Nordic Sky
Apartment building Nordic Sky
Apartment building Nordic Sky
Apartment building Nordic Sky
Apartment building Nordic Sky
Show all Apartment building Nordic Sky
Apartment building Nordic Sky
Tosmur, Turkey
from
$308,860
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 9
Nordic Sky is an exquisite luxury project in the corporate style of Nordic Property Construction. It meets the needs of the most selective connoisseurs of real estate on the Alanya coast and is distinguished by the laconic architecture and comfort of an elite five-star hotel.On the plot of 6…
Developer
Nordic Property
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in a quiet and prestigious area, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in a quiet and prestigious area, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in a quiet and prestigious area, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in a quiet and prestigious area, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in a quiet and prestigious area, Antalya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in a quiet and prestigious area, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in a quiet and prestigious area, Antalya, Turkey
Aksu, Turkey
from
$171,291
The residence features landscaped gardens, walking paths, kids' playgrounds and pool, an outdoor swimming pool of 192 m2, lounge areas, a bar and a barbecue area, a fitness center, a parking, around-the-clock security, a sauna and a Turkish bath. Completion - December, 2023. Facilities and …
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Residential complex Studio at the Ilkem Rio 1 SPA complex - Mersin | Tomyuk.
Residential complex Studio at the Ilkem Rio 1 SPA complex - Mersin | Tomyuk.
Residential complex Studio at the Ilkem Rio 1 SPA complex - Mersin | Tomyuk.
Residential complex Studio at the Ilkem Rio 1 SPA complex - Mersin | Tomyuk.
Residential complex Studio at the Ilkem Rio 1 SPA complex - Mersin | Tomyuk.
Show all Residential complex Studio at the Ilkem Rio 1 SPA complex - Mersin | Tomyuk.
Residential complex Studio at the Ilkem Rio 1 SPA complex - Mersin | Tomyuk.
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$46,077
Finishing options Finished
Studio in the Ilkem Rio 1 SPA Complex We offer for sale a studio on the 4th floor of the new luxury residential complex Ilkem Rio 1, with a €10,000 discount compared to the developer's asking price. Location and Concept The complex is located in the Tomük district of Mersin, just 65…
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Residential complex New residence with large gardens and a swimming pool, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with large gardens and a swimming pool, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with large gardens and a swimming pool, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with large gardens and a swimming pool, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with large gardens and a swimming pool, Mersin, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with large gardens and a swimming pool, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with large gardens and a swimming pool, Mersin, Turkey
Kuzucubelen, Turkey
from
$348,194
We offer spacious and comfortable apartments. The residence features large gardens and citrus groves, a swimming pool and sports grounds, a mini golf course, a pet park, around-the-clock security, a kids' playground, a cinema, a fitness center. Completion - December, 2024. Location and near…
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Residential complex Spacious apartment in a complex with swimming pool in a quiet area, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartment in a complex with swimming pool in a quiet area, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartment in a complex with swimming pool in a quiet area, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartment in a complex with swimming pool in a quiet area, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$107,202
The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreation areas: swimming pool, sports grounds, etc. There is also a pier on the territory of the complex. The complex has a building with apartments with 2-3 bedrooms. Location and nearby infrastructure Mersin is a large reg…
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Residential complex One-bedroom apartment in the 5* SPA complex Albimo Loft Residence.
Residential complex One-bedroom apartment in the 5* SPA complex Albimo Loft Residence.
Residential complex One-bedroom apartment in the 5* SPA complex Albimo Loft Residence.
Residential complex One-bedroom apartment in the 5* SPA complex Albimo Loft Residence.
Residential complex One-bedroom apartment in the 5* SPA complex Albimo Loft Residence.
Show all Residential complex One-bedroom apartment in the 5* SPA complex Albimo Loft Residence.
Residential complex One-bedroom apartment in the 5* SPA complex Albimo Loft Residence.
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$106,438
Finishing options Finished
One bedroom apartment (1+1) 56 m2 on a high floor is for sale. We present to your attention a new elite investment project in the center of Mahmutlar from a reliable developer company. The new residential complex is located 550 meters from the sea, and belongs to the luxury segment, wi…
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Residential complex Residential complex in the popular tourist center of Alanya, 1 km from the sea, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in the popular tourist center of Alanya, 1 km from the sea, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in the popular tourist center of Alanya, 1 km from the sea, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in the popular tourist center of Alanya, 1 km from the sea, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in the popular tourist center of Alanya, 1 km from the sea, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex in the popular tourist center of Alanya, 1 km from the sea, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in the popular tourist center of Alanya, 1 km from the sea, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$131,090
The project consists of 63 apartments in one block. The project is in Demirtas, the most popular tourist center of Alanya, 1,000 meters from the sea. The project has 9 floors and apartments with 1-4 bedrooms. Facilities and equipment in the house Interior features of the building: American …
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and spa centers, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and spa centers, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and spa centers, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and spa centers, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and spa centers, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and spa centers, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and spa centers, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$355,400
The project consists of 2 blocks and includes 72 premium apartments with "Smart Home" system: 46 cozy and spacious apartments 1+1 (41-46 m2) and 26 designer duplexes 2+1 (82-97 m2). The perfect location in the popular area of Oba close to the sea and the center of Alanya, surrounded by the m…
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Residential complex Residential complex 600 meters from the beach and promenade, in the central part of the popular resort area, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex 600 meters from the beach and promenade, in the central part of the popular resort area, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex 600 meters from the beach and promenade, in the central part of the popular resort area, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex 600 meters from the beach and promenade, in the central part of the popular resort area, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex 600 meters from the beach and promenade, in the central part of the popular resort area, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex 600 meters from the beach and promenade, in the central part of the popular resort area, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$172,456
The residence consists of two five-storey buildings with two-, three-room apartments and duplex penthouses. The unique location combined with the high quality of construction, modern design and professional management will ensure a comfortable lifestyle. Only certified materials that meet in…
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Residential complex New gated residence with swimming pools, Aksu, Turkey
Residential complex New gated residence with swimming pools, Aksu, Turkey
Residential complex New gated residence with swimming pools, Aksu, Turkey
Residential complex New gated residence with swimming pools, Aksu, Turkey
Residential complex New gated residence with swimming pools, Aksu, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New gated residence with swimming pools, Aksu, Turkey
Residential complex New gated residence with swimming pools, Aksu, Turkey
Aksu, Turkey
from
$109,432
The residence features a parking, swimming pools for children and adults, a lounge area, around-the-clock video surveillance, security and concierge service. Facilities and equipment in the house Video intercom Air conditioning in the living room Built-in kitchen appliances (stove, hood, o…
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Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a spa center, Avsallar, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a spa center, Avsallar, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a spa center, Avsallar, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a spa center, Avsallar, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a spa center, Avsallar, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a spa center, Avsallar, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a spa center, Avsallar, Alanya, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$195,761
The residence features a parking, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, an aquapark, a mini club, a fitness room, a spa center (a Turkish bath, sauna, steam bath), a rest room, a cinema, a barbecue area, a kids' playground and a play room, around-the-clock video surveillance. Location and near…
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Residential complex Apartment on the first coastline in the Oxo Beach Residence complex.
Residential complex Apartment on the first coastline in the Oxo Beach Residence complex.
Residential complex Apartment on the first coastline in the Oxo Beach Residence complex.
Residential complex Apartment on the first coastline in the Oxo Beach Residence complex.
Residential complex Apartment on the first coastline in the Oxo Beach Residence complex.
Show all Residential complex Apartment on the first coastline in the Oxo Beach Residence complex.
Residential complex Apartment on the first coastline in the Oxo Beach Residence complex.
Kestel, Turkey
from
$172,308
Finishing options Finished
A one-bedroom apartment (1+1), 60 sq m, in the Oxo Beach Residence complex. The windows face north and east, offering city and mountain views. Oxo Beach is a luxury 5-story residential building on the Mediterranean Sea. Kestel is known for its clean, Blue Flag-certified beaches and …
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$214,638
The residence features a swimming pool, a large underground parking, a gym, a barbecue area, a kids' playground. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the heart of Antalya, 3 minutes away from the Mediterranean Sea
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Apartment building Apartments with High Rental Income in a Complex in Aksu Antalya
Apartment building Apartments with High Rental Income in a Complex in Aksu Antalya
Apartment building Apartments with High Rental Income in a Complex in Aksu Antalya
Apartment building Apartments with High Rental Income in a Complex in Aksu Antalya
Apartment building Apartments with High Rental Income in a Complex in Aksu Antalya
Show all Apartment building Apartments with High Rental Income in a Complex in Aksu Antalya
Apartment building Apartments with High Rental Income in a Complex in Aksu Antalya
Aksu, Turkey
from
$186,076
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
Investment Apartments for Sale in a Comprehensive Complex in Aksu Antalya These stylishly designed apartments in Antalya Aksu are suitable for investment. They are in an elite project close to the airport, in agreement with the international hotel chain Best Western. The project is in the Al…
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a concierge service at 100 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a concierge service at 100 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a concierge service at 100 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a concierge service at 100 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a concierge service at 100 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a concierge service at 100 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a concierge service at 100 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Kusluca, Turkey
from
$98,664
Athena Nixie Residence combines the Mediterranean dream and luxury lifestyle, and the magnificent architecture of Nişantaşı is taken to Erdemli. The project consists of 10 floors and includes 33 flats, including 13 flats with 1 bedroom and 20 flats with 2 bedrooms. Features around-the-clock…
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Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Myra Park complex, 200 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Myra Park complex, 200 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Myra Park complex, 200 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Myra Park complex, 200 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Myra Park complex, 200 meters from the sea.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Myra Park complex, 200 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Myra Park complex, 200 meters from the sea.
Kestel, Turkey
from
$176,886
Finishing options Finished
Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) 110 m² in the Myra Park complex. Layout: Kitchen-living room 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 2 Balconies Views of the complex grounds and mountains Myra Park is a beautiful residential complex with its own amenities, located 300 meters from…
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Residential complex Residence with swimming pools at 550 meters from the beach, in the center of Avsallar, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools at 550 meters from the beach, in the center of Avsallar, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools at 550 meters from the beach, in the center of Avsallar, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools at 550 meters from the beach, in the center of Avsallar, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools at 550 meters from the beach, in the center of Avsallar, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residence with swimming pools at 550 meters from the beach, in the center of Avsallar, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools at 550 meters from the beach, in the center of Avsallar, Alanya, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$233,049
The residence features a parking, an outdoor swimming pool and a kids' pool, a fitness room, a spa center (a Turkish bath, sauna, steam bath), a barbecue area, a kids' playground, around-the-clock video surveillance. Facilities and equipment in the house Kitchen cabinetry Aluminium windows…
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Apartment building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Apartment building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Apartment building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Apartment building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Apartment building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Show all Apartment building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Apartment building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$233,229
The year of construction 2026
Sea and Mountain-View Apartments in a Complex with Rich Amenities in Kargıcak Alanya Kargıcak is a quickly developing living space in Alanya, Antalya. With its social atmosphere and entertainment options, Kargıcak is a comfortable and high-quality neighborhood. The growing number of branded …
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Apartment building Apartments with High Rental Income in a Complex in Aksu Antalya
Apartment building Apartments with High Rental Income in a Complex in Aksu Antalya
Apartment building Apartments with High Rental Income in a Complex in Aksu Antalya
Apartment building Apartments with High Rental Income in a Complex in Aksu Antalya
Apartment building Apartments with High Rental Income in a Complex in Aksu Antalya
Show all Apartment building Apartments with High Rental Income in a Complex in Aksu Antalya
Apartment building Apartments with High Rental Income in a Complex in Aksu Antalya
Aksu, Turkey
from
$202,059
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
Investment Apartments for Sale in a Comprehensive Complex in Aksu Antalya These stylishly designed apartments in Antalya Aksu are suitable for investment. They are in an elite project close to the airport, in agreement with the international hotel chain Best Western. The project is in the Al…
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Apartment building Seafront Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Mersin
Apartment building Seafront Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Mersin
Apartment building Seafront Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Mersin
Apartment building Seafront Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Mersin
Apartment building Seafront Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Mersin
Show all Apartment building Seafront Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Mersin
Apartment building Seafront Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Mersin
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$163,677
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Apartments in a Project with Its Own Pier in an Advantageous Location in Erdemli Mersin Mersin is a metropolitan city on the Mediterranean coast. It is developed in terms of tourism, agriculture, and industry. Mersin has one of the longest coastlines and ports with the biggest business volum…
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Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and large spa centre, 100 meters to the sea, Tosmur, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and large spa centre, 100 meters to the sea, Tosmur, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and large spa centre, 100 meters to the sea, Tosmur, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and large spa centre, 100 meters to the sea, Tosmur, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and large spa centre, 100 meters to the sea, Tosmur, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and large spa centre, 100 meters to the sea, Tosmur, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and large spa centre, 100 meters to the sea, Tosmur, Alanya, Turkey
Tosmur, Turkey
from
$268,006
In a popular tourist area, this complex offers different types of flats: standard 1 bedroom, 2 and 5 bedroom penthouses. Features of the flats Equipment: steel entrance door, video intercom, built-in furniture in the kitchen and bathrooms, built-in wardrobe in the corridor, full package of …
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Residential complex Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Kavi Dreams Oba complex.
Residential complex Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Kavi Dreams Oba complex.
Residential complex Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Kavi Dreams Oba complex.
Residential complex Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Kavi Dreams Oba complex.
Residential complex Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Kavi Dreams Oba complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Kavi Dreams Oba complex.
Residential complex Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Kavi Dreams Oba complex.
Oba, Turkey
from
$195,465
2+1 duplex apartment, 115 m², for €168,000 in the Kavi Dreams Oba complex. The developer also has a similar 2+1 duplex apartment (unfurnished) for sale from €334,000. Apartment Layout: Luxurious new furniture and appliances Kitchen-living room 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms / 3 bathr…
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Residential complex Residential complex with furnished apartments and swimming pool with water park, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with furnished apartments and swimming pool with water park, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with furnished apartments and swimming pool with water park, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with furnished apartments and swimming pool with water park, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with furnished apartments and swimming pool with water park, Mersin, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with furnished apartments and swimming pool with water park, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with furnished apartments and swimming pool with water park, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$87,393
The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreation areas: swimming pool with aqua park, gazebos, basketball court, hammam, sauna, etc. There are 3 buildings with 1-2 bedroom apartments in the complex. Features of the flats Suspended ceiling Kitchen set Hall cupboar…
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Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and around-the-clock security, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and around-the-clock security, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and around-the-clock security, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and around-the-clock security, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and around-the-clock security, Antalya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and around-the-clock security, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and around-the-clock security, Antalya, Turkey
Dosemealti, Turkey
from
$1,57M
We offer villas with swimming pools, parking spaces and terraces. The residence features landscaped gardens and walking trails, gazebos, children's playgrounds, a fitness center, a spa area, a Turkish bath, a cafe, around-the-clock security. Completion - December, 2024. Facilities and equip…
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Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, stores and and recreation areas, with views of sea and mountains, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, stores and and recreation areas, with views of sea and mountains, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, stores and and recreation areas, with views of sea and mountains, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, stores and and recreation areas, with views of sea and mountains, Antalya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$217,901
The project has 15 apartments and 2 stores. The infrastructure of the project includes: swimming pool, playground, outdoor parking, gazebo and barbecue area, sauna, jacuzzi, fitness, lobby and reception. Location and nearby infrastructure This project is located in Antalya province, Alanya …
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Apartment building Properties with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Kestel
Apartment building Properties with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Kestel
Apartment building Properties with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Kestel
Apartment building Properties with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Kestel
Apartment building Properties with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Kestel
Show all Apartment building Properties with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Kestel
Apartment building Properties with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Kestel
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$411,553
The year of construction 2026
Properties with Panoramic Sea and City Views in Project with Full Amenities in Alanya Kestel The stylish properties are located in Kestel in Alanya. Kestel is a developing area with various amenities. The area is home to hiking paths, restaurants, cafes, and many more daily and social amenit…
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Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool close to the sea, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool close to the sea, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool close to the sea, Oba, Turkey
Oba, Turkey
from
$243,536
The residence features a swimming pool, a kids' playground, a lounge area, a parking. Completion - 2023. Features of the flats Video intercom Wireless Internet Central satellite system Tile flooring Double glazing Kitchen cabinetry Steel entrance door Location and nearby infrastructure T…
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Residential complex Residential complex with sports grounds and various amenities, 1.5 km to the sea, Mezitli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with sports grounds and various amenities, 1.5 km to the sea, Mezitli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with sports grounds and various amenities, 1.5 km to the sea, Mezitli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with sports grounds and various amenities, 1.5 km to the sea, Mezitli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with sports grounds and various amenities, 1.5 km to the sea, Mezitli, Mersin, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with sports grounds and various amenities, 1.5 km to the sea, Mezitli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with sports grounds and various amenities, 1.5 km to the sea, Mezitli, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$80,402
The project consists of 5 blocks, with flats with 1-3 bedrooms. Residential complex with a large infrastructure and various amenities, including swimming pools, a quapark, sauna, basketball, football, volleyball, tennis courts, outdoor yoga, cafe, garden for pets, artificial lake, mni-market…
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Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a parking close to the beach and the center of Alanya, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a parking close to the beach and the center of Alanya, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a parking close to the beach and the center of Alanya, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a parking close to the beach and the center of Alanya, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a parking close to the beach and the center of Alanya, Oba, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a parking close to the beach and the center of Alanya, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a parking close to the beach and the center of Alanya, Oba, Turkey
Oba, Turkey
from
$361,226
The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools for children and adults, a Turkish bath, a sauna and a jacuzzi, a fitness center, a barbecue area, bars, a parking, a gazebo, a kids' playground, a cinema, wireless Internet, around-the-clock security. Completion - September, 30, 2023.…
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Residential complex Apartment 3+1XL - the best price in Azura!
Residential complex Apartment 3+1XL - the best price in Azura!
Residential complex Apartment 3+1XL - the best price in Azura!
Residential complex Apartment 3+1XL - the best price in Azura!
Residential complex Apartment 3+1XL - the best price in Azura!
Show all Residential complex Apartment 3+1XL - the best price in Azura!
Residential complex Apartment 3+1XL - the best price in Azura!
Alanya, Turkey
from
$358,878
Finishing options Finished
AZURA WORLD in Türkler: open the door to a new life. Introducing AZURA WORLD—a grand city-within-a-city project on the Antalya coast. This is more than just a residential complex, but a holistic environment for living, recreation, and investment, where every detail has been carefully cons…
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Residential complex Residential complex with parking, fitness centre and swimming pool, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with parking, fitness centre and swimming pool, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with parking, fitness centre and swimming pool, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with parking, fitness centre and swimming pool, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with parking, fitness centre and swimming pool, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Dosemealti, Turkey
from
$226,823
The residential complex is located on a plot of 9,504 m2 on which a large part (6,400 m2) is green space. The project has flats with 2-3 bedrooms. A parking space is provided for each flat. The building has seismic resistance according to European standards. Location and nearby infrastructu…
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Apartment building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Apartment building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Apartment building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Apartment building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Apartment building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Show all Apartment building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Apartment building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$410,202
The year of construction 2026
Sea and Mountain-View Apartments in a Complex with Rich Amenities in Kargıcak Alanya Kargıcak is a quickly developing living space in Alanya, Antalya. With its social atmosphere and entertainment options, Kargıcak is a comfortable and high-quality neighborhood. The growing number of branded …
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Residential complex One-bedroom apartment in the Yenisey Yaparlı Avangard complex.
Residential complex One-bedroom apartment in the Yenisey Yaparlı Avangard complex.
Residential complex One-bedroom apartment in the Yenisey Yaparlı Avangard complex.
Residential complex One-bedroom apartment in the Yenisey Yaparlı Avangard complex.
Residential complex One-bedroom apartment in the Yenisey Yaparlı Avangard complex.
Show all Residential complex One-bedroom apartment in the Yenisey Yaparlı Avangard complex.
Residential complex One-bedroom apartment in the Yenisey Yaparlı Avangard complex.
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$101,286
Finishing options Finished
A video of the apartment is available upon request. One-bedroom apartment (1+1), 63 m², on the 4th floor with mountain views in the Yenisey Yaparlı Avangard complex. Yenisey Yaparlı Avangard is an excellent solution for those looking for high-quality, comfortable, modern real estate in…
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Villa Furnished 4+1 villa with views of Alanya and the sea.
Villa Furnished 4+1 villa with views of Alanya and the sea.
Villa Furnished 4+1 villa with views of Alanya and the sea.
Villa Furnished 4+1 villa with views of Alanya and the sea.
Villa Furnished 4+1 villa with views of Alanya and the sea.
Show all Villa Furnished 4+1 villa with views of Alanya and the sea.
Villa Furnished 4+1 villa with views of Alanya and the sea.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$490,896
Finishing options Finished
Furnished four-bedroom villa built in 2022 with views of the sea and Alanya. Rooms: 4 + 1 Floors: 3 Bedrooms: 4 Kitchen-living room: 1 Bathrooms: 4 Villa area: 359 m² Plot area: 450 m² The house is equipped with new furniture and appliances for maximum comfort, and a s…
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Residential complex Complex of villas with a panoramic view and swimming pools, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with a panoramic view and swimming pools, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with a panoramic view and swimming pools, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with a panoramic view and swimming pools, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with a panoramic view and swimming pools, Kalkan, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with a panoramic view and swimming pools, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with a panoramic view and swimming pools, Kalkan, Turkey
Kalkan, Turkey
from
$932,196
We offer villas with indoor and outdoor swimming pools, saunas and Turkish baths, fitness rooms, roof-top lounge areas and panoramic sea views. Completion - July, 2023. Features of the flats Ground floor: a living room, a kitchen, a twin bedroom. First floor: two bedrooms with balconies and…
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Residential complex Ready-for-rent residential complex with sports grounds, Tarsus, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Ready-for-rent residential complex with sports grounds, Tarsus, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Ready-for-rent residential complex with sports grounds, Tarsus, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Ready-for-rent residential complex with sports grounds, Tarsus, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Ready-for-rent residential complex with sports grounds, Tarsus, Mersin, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Ready-for-rent residential complex with sports grounds, Tarsus, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Ready-for-rent residential complex with sports grounds, Tarsus, Mersin, Turkey
Tarsus, Turkey
from
$101,959
Gated residential complex with many amenities including garden with fountains, satellite TV, sports and playgrounds, security, gazebos for recreation. The flats are ready for rent. All blocks have three bedrooms. In all blocks and on each floor on 4 flats. Suitable for citizenship. Features…
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Apartment building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Apartment building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Apartment building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Apartment building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Apartment building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Show all Apartment building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Apartment building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$714,924
The year of construction 2026
Sea and Mountain-View Apartments in a Complex with Rich Amenities in Kargıcak Alanya Kargıcak is a quickly developing living space in Alanya, Antalya. With its social atmosphere and entertainment options, Kargıcak is a comfortable and high-quality neighborhood. The growing number of branded …
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Residential complex Residential complex with water park, swimming pool, cinema and fitness centre, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with water park, swimming pool, cinema and fitness centre, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with water park, swimming pool, cinema and fitness centre, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with water park, swimming pool, cinema and fitness centre, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with water park, swimming pool, cinema and fitness centre, Mersin, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with water park, swimming pool, cinema and fitness centre, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with water park, swimming pool, cinema and fitness centre, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$89,724
The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreation areas: swimming pool, aqua park, cinema, Turkish bath, sports grounds, etc. There are 5 buildings with 1-3 bedroom apartments in the complex. Features of the flats Features: Suspended ceiling Kitchen set Hall cupbo…
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Apartment building Seafront Real Estate with Stunning Views in Mahmutlar
Apartment building Seafront Real Estate with Stunning Views in Mahmutlar
Apartment building Seafront Real Estate with Stunning Views in Mahmutlar
Apartment building Seafront Real Estate with Stunning Views in Mahmutlar
Apartment building Seafront Real Estate with Stunning Views in Mahmutlar
Show all Apartment building Seafront Real Estate with Stunning Views in Mahmutlar
Apartment building Seafront Real Estate with Stunning Views in Mahmutlar
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$765,198
The year of construction 2019
Number of floors 12
Seafront Real Estate with Mountain and Sea Views in Mahmutlar Mahmutlar attracts attention from investors and those who consider it to be a summerhouse with its natural beaches and tourist places. Real estate for sale in Alanya is situated close to cafes, restaurants, markets, shops, parks, …
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Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the sea and the city center of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the sea and the city center of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the sea and the city center of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the sea and the city center of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the sea and the city center of Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the sea and the city center of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the sea and the city center of Alanya, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$2,21M
We offer a villa with an infinity pool, a sauna, terraces, a garden, a garage, panoramic views of the historic center of Alanya, the castle, the sea, and green surroundings. Features of the flats Ground floor: an open-plan living room with a custom-made kitchen and a dining area on the grou…
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Apartment building Properties with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Kestel
Apartment building Properties with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Kestel
Apartment building Properties with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Kestel
Apartment building Properties with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Kestel
Apartment building Properties with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Kestel
Show all Apartment building Properties with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Kestel
Apartment building Properties with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Kestel
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$531,738
The year of construction 2026
Properties with Panoramic Sea and City Views in Project with Full Amenities in Alanya Kestel The stylish properties are located in Kestel in Alanya. Kestel is a developing area with various amenities. The area is home to hiking paths, restaurants, cafes, and many more daily and social amenit…
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Apartment building Quality Flats in Antalya, Altintas' Precious Viva Defne Project
Apartment building Quality Flats in Antalya, Altintas' Precious Viva Defne Project
Apartment building Quality Flats in Antalya, Altintas' Precious Viva Defne Project
Apartment building Quality Flats in Antalya, Altintas' Precious Viva Defne Project
Apartment building Quality Flats in Antalya, Altintas' Precious Viva Defne Project
Show all Apartment building Quality Flats in Antalya, Altintas' Precious Viva Defne Project
Apartment building Quality Flats in Antalya, Altintas' Precious Viva Defne Project
Aksu, Turkey
from
$220,823
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 8
Well-Designed Chic Flats in a Project in Antalya, Altintas with Rich On-Site Amenities The flats are located in Aksu, Altıntaş. Aksu is a district in Antalya with a rooted history. Altıntaş Neighborhood is one of the most prestigious residential areas and investment centers in Antalya and Tu…
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Residential complex New villa with a garden and a swimming pool close to the beach and the golf course, Kadriye, Turkey
Residential complex New villa with a garden and a swimming pool close to the beach and the golf course, Kadriye, Turkey
Residential complex New villa with a garden and a swimming pool close to the beach and the golf course, Kadriye, Turkey
Residential complex New villa with a garden and a swimming pool close to the beach and the golf course, Kadriye, Turkey
Residential complex New villa with a garden and a swimming pool close to the beach and the golf course, Kadriye, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New villa with a garden and a swimming pool close to the beach and the golf course, Kadriye, Turkey
Residential complex New villa with a garden and a swimming pool close to the beach and the golf course, Kadriye, Turkey
Serik, Turkey
from
$699,147
We offer a modern and quality villa with a swimming pool, a garden, a parking, balconies and a terrace. Completion - May, 2023. Features of the flats The house includes 4 bedrooms, a living room, an open-plan kitchen, 4 bathrooms, a dressing room, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a cellar. Faci…
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Residential complex Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Crystal Nova complex.
Residential complex Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Crystal Nova complex.
Residential complex Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Crystal Nova complex.
Residential complex Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Crystal Nova complex.
Residential complex Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Crystal Nova complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Crystal Nova complex.
Residential complex Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Crystal Nova complex.
Oba, Turkey
from
$177,555
Finishing options Finished
Furnished two-bedroom duplex (2+1), 140 m², in the 5-star Crystal Nova Hotel complex. Crystal Nova Residence occupies a 7,000 m² area and consists of four 6-story blocks with a total of 80 apartments. It is located 800 meters from the sea in the wonderful Cikcilli area, just 2 km from Ala…
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool near international schools, in a prestigious area of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool near international schools, in a prestigious area of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool near international schools, in a prestigious area of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool near international schools, in a prestigious area of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool near international schools, in a prestigious area of Antalya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool near international schools, in a prestigious area of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool near international schools, in a prestigious area of Antalya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$260,648
We offer apartments with terraces. The residence features a covered parking, a swimming pool, a garden, a security system, a fitness center, a sauna, gazeboes. Completion - April, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Satellite TV Electric blinds Underfloor heating P…
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Residential complex Residential complex with large spa centre, 350 meters to the sea, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with large spa centre, 350 meters to the sea, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with large spa centre, 350 meters to the sea, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with large spa centre, 350 meters to the sea, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with large spa centre, 350 meters to the sea, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with large spa centre, 350 meters to the sea, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with large spa centre, 350 meters to the sea, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Oba, Turkey
from
$279,659
In a popular tourist area, this low-rise development offers a variety of flat types: standard 1-2 bedroom flats and 2-3 bedroom penthouses. Features of the flats Equipment: steel entrance door, video intercom, built-in furniture in the kitchen and bathrooms, built-in wardrobe in the corrido…
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Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Crystal Towers SPA complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Crystal Towers SPA complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Crystal Towers SPA complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Crystal Towers SPA complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Crystal Towers SPA complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Crystal Towers SPA complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Crystal Towers SPA complex.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$144,515
Finishing options Finished
Suitable for a residence permit – we can specify a price of USD 200,000 on the Tapu. Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1), 65 m2, in the Crystal Towers complex. This luxury residential complex with its own infrastructure is located in the Cikcilli district of Alanya, 750 meters from t…
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a private beach close to the airport, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a private beach close to the airport, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a private beach close to the airport, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a private beach close to the airport, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a private beach close to the airport, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a private beach close to the airport, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a private beach close to the airport, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$322,773
The residence features a garage and a parking, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a fitness room, a spa center (sauna, hamam, steam bath, salt room, massage room), a conference room and a library, a bar, a barbecue area, a mini club, a kids' playground, an aquapark, a private beach, around-t…
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Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Show all Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$535,609
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 10
Sea and Pool View Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş, Alanya Demirtaş, where these luxury apartments are located, is a prominent area in Alanya known for its social amenities, beautiful beaches, and walking paths. Demirtaş stands out with its high-quality real estate projects …
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Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 in the complex Best Home 25 Cleopatra Exclusive.
Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 in the complex Best Home 25 Cleopatra Exclusive.
Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 in the complex Best Home 25 Cleopatra Exclusive.
Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 in the complex Best Home 25 Cleopatra Exclusive.
Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 in the complex Best Home 25 Cleopatra Exclusive.
Show all Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 in the complex Best Home 25 Cleopatra Exclusive.
Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 in the complex Best Home 25 Cleopatra Exclusive.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$192,375
Finishing options Finished
Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1) 60 m2, on the 2nd floor. Best Home 25 is a new premium residential complex with its own infrastructure, located in the central part of Alanya, a few minutes' walk from Cleopatra Beach and the park area. At the same time, the complex is located in t…
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Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment with SEA VIEW in the Utopia Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment with SEA VIEW in the Utopia Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment with SEA VIEW in the Utopia Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment with SEA VIEW in the Utopia Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment with SEA VIEW in the Utopia Residence complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment with SEA VIEW in the Utopia Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment with SEA VIEW in the Utopia Residence complex.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$99,000
Finishing options Finished
Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1) 70 m² with sea views in the Utopia Residence complex. Layout: Kitchen-living room Spacious bedroom Glazed balcony View of the sea and Alanya Castle Utopia Residence is a beautiful residential complex built in 2008 with its own 5-star …
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Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Cleopatra Konak Twin Towers complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Cleopatra Konak Twin Towers complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Cleopatra Konak Twin Towers complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Cleopatra Konak Twin Towers complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Cleopatra Konak Twin Towers complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Cleopatra Konak Twin Towers complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Cleopatra Konak Twin Towers complex.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$141,651
Finishing options Finished
Suitable for a residence permit - in Tapu, 200,000 USD. Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1), number 65, for sale in the Cleopatra Konak Twin Towers complex. Cleopatra Twin Towers is a residential complex with all amenities, located in the heart of Alanya, close to all necessary ameniti…
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Apartment building Ready-to-Move New Flats with Fair Prices in Çeşmeli Mersin
Apartment building Ready-to-Move New Flats with Fair Prices in Çeşmeli Mersin
Apartment building Ready-to-Move New Flats with Fair Prices in Çeşmeli Mersin
Apartment building Ready-to-Move New Flats with Fair Prices in Çeşmeli Mersin
Apartment building Ready-to-Move New Flats with Fair Prices in Çeşmeli Mersin
Show all Apartment building Ready-to-Move New Flats with Fair Prices in Çeşmeli Mersin
Apartment building Ready-to-Move New Flats with Fair Prices in Çeşmeli Mersin
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$109,061
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 10
Ready-to-Move Flats with Fair Prices in Çeşmeli Mersin Mersin is one of the port cities that draws attention with its affordable real estate investments. The city, which stands out with its unique sea and beaches, is one of the most preferred coastal cities with its easy transportation netwo…
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Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a fitness center and green areas, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a fitness center and green areas, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a fitness center and green areas, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a fitness center and green areas, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a fitness center and green areas, Antalya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a fitness center and green areas, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a fitness center and green areas, Antalya, Turkey
Kepez, Turkey
from
$676,490
The residence stands out as an innovative living project specially designed for you and offers you a comfortable urban life in Cankaya area in Masa dağı area, located in Antalya, where construction has just started. It has cooler climatic conditions compared to the city center. Terra Modern …
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' park close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' park close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' park close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' park close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' park close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' park close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' park close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$122,351
A premium residential complex with its own infrastructure. Apartment types include unique penthouse duplex apartments with garden access and panoramic sea views. In terms of location and architectural project, all flats are positioned to offer panoramic sea views. Decoration materials have b…
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Residential complex Spacious apartments in residential complex with swimming pool and gym, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartments in residential complex with swimming pool and gym, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartments in residential complex with swimming pool and gym, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartments in residential complex with swimming pool and gym, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartments in residential complex with swimming pool and gym, Avsallar, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Spacious apartments in residential complex with swimming pool and gym, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartments in residential complex with swimming pool and gym, Avsallar, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$110,698
Residential complex with panoramic views of nature and the sea. It consists of 16 apartments with different layouts: Apartments with 1 bedroom — 14 units Duplex apartments with 4 bedrooms — 2 units Down payment is 40%, and there is the possibility of installment on the remaining amount befor…
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Apartment building Seafront Real Estate with Stunning Views in Mahmutlar
Apartment building Seafront Real Estate with Stunning Views in Mahmutlar
Apartment building Seafront Real Estate with Stunning Views in Mahmutlar
Apartment building Seafront Real Estate with Stunning Views in Mahmutlar
Apartment building Seafront Real Estate with Stunning Views in Mahmutlar
Show all Apartment building Seafront Real Estate with Stunning Views in Mahmutlar
Apartment building Seafront Real Estate with Stunning Views in Mahmutlar
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$311,965
The year of construction 2019
Number of floors 12
Seafront Real Estate with Mountain and Sea Views in Mahmutlar Mahmutlar attracts attention from investors and those who consider it to be a summerhouse with its natural beaches and tourist places. Real estate for sale in Alanya is situated close to cafes, restaurants, markets, shops, parks, …
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a water park and green areas, Altintas, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a water park and green areas, Altintas, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a water park and green areas, Altintas, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a water park and green areas, Altintas, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a water park and green areas, Altintas, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a water park and green areas, Altintas, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a water park and green areas, Altintas, Turkey
Aksu, Turkey
from
$158,180
The project consists of 11 buildings with 1,437 duplex apartments with 1-5 bedrooms. Features: swimming pool fitness center sauna Turkish bath steam room kids' playgrounds water park walking paths basketball court tennis court recreation areas large green areas indoor and outdoor parking C…
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Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Show all Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$235,433
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 10
Sea and Pool View Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş, Alanya Demirtaş, where these luxury apartments are located, is a prominent area in Alanya known for its social amenities, beautiful beaches, and walking paths. Demirtaş stands out with its high-quality real estate projects …
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Residential complex New premium residence with swimming pools and a spa area near a beach, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New premium residence with swimming pools and a spa area near a beach, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New premium residence with swimming pools and a spa area near a beach, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New premium residence with swimming pools and a spa area near a beach, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New premium residence with swimming pools and a spa area near a beach, Antalya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New premium residence with swimming pools and a spa area near a beach, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New premium residence with swimming pools and a spa area near a beach, Antalya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$227,805
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the sea and the city. The residence features an underground parking, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a bar, a fitness center and a spa area, tennis, basketball and volleyball courts, a barbecue area, a kids' playground. Completion - December, 2…
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Apartment building Sea View Ready-to-Move Apartments in Tece, Mersin
Apartment building Sea View Ready-to-Move Apartments in Tece, Mersin
Apartment building Sea View Ready-to-Move Apartments in Tece, Mersin
Apartment building Sea View Ready-to-Move Apartments in Tece, Mersin
Apartment building Sea View Ready-to-Move Apartments in Tece, Mersin
Show all Apartment building Sea View Ready-to-Move Apartments in Tece, Mersin
Apartment building Sea View Ready-to-Move Apartments in Tece, Mersin
Mezitli, Turkey
from
$128,047
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 15
New Apartments with Unique Sea Views Just 200 m from the Beach in Tece, Mersin Apartments for sale in Mersin are located in Tece, only 200 m from the beach, within a stylish residential complex consisting of two blocks. Known as the pearl of the Mediterranean, Mersin has become one of Turkey…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building New Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Alanya İncekum
Apartment building New Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Alanya İncekum
Apartment building New Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Alanya İncekum
Apartment building New Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Alanya İncekum
Apartment building New Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Alanya İncekum
Show all Apartment building New Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Alanya İncekum
Apartment building New Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Alanya İncekum
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$391,409
The year of construction 2026
Apartments with Rich Social Activities in Alanya İncekum İncekum, housing many natural beauties of Antalya Alanya, stands out as one of the district's most favored locations with its magnificent nature and clean sea. Okurcalar continues to rapidly develop itself as an attraction center where…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
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Residential complex New large residence with swimming pools and green areas close to the center of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New large residence with swimming pools and green areas close to the center of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New large residence with swimming pools and green areas close to the center of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New large residence with swimming pools and green areas close to the center of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New large residence with swimming pools and green areas close to the center of Antalya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New large residence with swimming pools and green areas close to the center of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New large residence with swimming pools and green areas close to the center of Antalya, Turkey
Kepez, Turkey
from
$228,133
The residence features a security system, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a gym and a pilates studio, green areas and ponds. Completion - 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure Shopping mall - 4 km Antalya city center - 5 km Old town - 8 km Beach - 7 km Airport - 18 km
Agency
TRANIO
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Apartment building Nobby Comfort
Apartment building Nobby Comfort
Apartment building Nobby Comfort
Apartment building Nobby Comfort
Apartment building Nobby Comfort
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Apartment building Nobby Comfort
Tosmur, Turkey
from
$186,130
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Nobby Comfort is a modern residential complex with a concise design - an ideal combination of a pleasant price, convenient location, diverse infrastructure and competent functional layouts of apartments. It is ideal not only for lovers of a calm, measured lifestyle, but also for those who ca…
Developer
Nordic Property
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, an aqua park and a private beach, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, an aqua park and a private beach, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, an aqua park and a private beach, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, an aqua park and a private beach, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, an aqua park and a private beach, Avsallar, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, an aqua park and a private beach, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, an aqua park and a private beach, Avsallar, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$266,480
The residence features outdoor swimming pools, an aqua park, dancing fountains, artificial pools, a jacuzzi, a spa center, an indoor heated pool, a fitness center, a kids' club, cafes, restaurants and bars, roof-top restaurant and bar with a panoramic view, a night club, shops and a pharmacy…
Agency
TRANIO
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Residence Nordic Art 2
Residence Nordic Art 2
Residence Nordic Art 2
Residence Nordic Art 2
Residence Nordic Art 2
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Residence Nordic Art 2
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 11
The new project of premium class NORDIC ART 2 is a new generation residential residence that combines all the features of resort and investment attractive luxury real estate.Start of construction: October 2024.End of construction: December 2026.The unique location is the first coastline.The …
Developer
Nordic Property
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a conference room and a mini golf course, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a conference room and a mini golf course, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a conference room and a mini golf course, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a conference room and a mini golf course, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a conference room and a mini golf course, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a conference room and a mini golf course, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a conference room and a mini golf course, Alanya, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$174,204
The project features: Indoor/outdoor swimming pool Generator Barbecue Outdoor photo area Children's play area Gym Game room Outdoor cinema Yoga space Children's play area Sauna Massage Room Outdoor seating areas Mini golf course Trampoline playground Billiard room Conference room Bicycle pa…
Agency
TRANIO
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Residential complex Spacious apartment close to the chain stores in the center of Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartment close to the chain stores in the center of Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartment close to the chain stores in the center of Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartment close to the chain stores in the center of Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartment close to the chain stores in the center of Avsallar, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Spacious apartment close to the chain stores in the center of Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartment close to the chain stores in the center of Avsallar, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$90,306
Residential complex with panoramic views of nature. It consists of 27 apartments with different layouts: Apartments with 1 bedroom — 12 units Apartments with 2 bedrooms— 9 unit Duplex apartments with 2 bedrooms — 1 units Duplex apartments with 3 bedrooms — 4 units Down payment is 40%, and th…
Agency
TRANIO
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Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools and an underground garage at 900 meters from the beach, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools and an underground garage at 900 meters from the beach, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools and an underground garage at 900 meters from the beach, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools and an underground garage at 900 meters from the beach, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools and an underground garage at 900 meters from the beach, Antalya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools and an underground garage at 900 meters from the beach, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools and an underground garage at 900 meters from the beach, Antalya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$536,012
We offer apartments with parking spaces in the garage. The residence features a green area, an outdoor swimming pool of 600 m2 and a kids' pool of 55 m2, an underground garage, a fitness room, a sauna, a children's playground, around-the-clock security. Location and nearby infrastructure A…
Agency
TRANIO
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Villa Stylish 4+1 villa with luxury furniture and sea views.
Villa Stylish 4+1 villa with luxury furniture and sea views.
Villa Stylish 4+1 villa with luxury furniture and sea views.
Villa Stylish 4+1 villa with luxury furniture and sea views.
Villa Stylish 4+1 villa with luxury furniture and sea views.
Show all Villa Stylish 4+1 villa with luxury furniture and sea views.
Villa Stylish 4+1 villa with luxury furniture and sea views.
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$496,883
Finishing options Finished
Furnished four-bedroom villa with a pool and sea views, located in the Kargicak area, 2.5 km from the sea. Ground floor: kitchen, living room, guest bedroom with en-suite bathroom, and shared bathroom. Upper floor: three bedrooms (master bedroom with en-suite bathroom), sauna, and sh…
Agency
Smart Home
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Residential complex Modern residential complex with swimming pool, garden, parking and sauna in the center of Mersin, Türkiye
Residential complex Modern residential complex with swimming pool, garden, parking and sauna in the center of Mersin, Türkiye
Residential complex Modern residential complex with swimming pool, garden, parking and sauna in the center of Mersin, Türkiye
Residential complex Modern residential complex with swimming pool, garden, parking and sauna in the center of Mersin, Türkiye
Residential complex Modern residential complex with swimming pool, garden, parking and sauna in the center of Mersin, Türkiye
Show all Residential complex Modern residential complex with swimming pool, garden, parking and sauna in the center of Mersin, Türkiye
Residential complex Modern residential complex with swimming pool, garden, parking and sauna in the center of Mersin, Türkiye
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$139,829
The new residential complex in the Mezitli area includes two 13-storey residential buildings. There are 5 apartments on each floor. There is a swimming pool between the buildings. Wooden gazebos with sofas and armchairs are installed in the area. The common area is surrounded by greenery. Th…
Agency
TRANIO
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Apartment building Apartments with High Rental Income in a Complex in Aksu Antalya
Apartment building Apartments with High Rental Income in a Complex in Aksu Antalya
Apartment building Apartments with High Rental Income in a Complex in Aksu Antalya
Apartment building Apartments with High Rental Income in a Complex in Aksu Antalya
Apartment building Apartments with High Rental Income in a Complex in Aksu Antalya
Show all Apartment building Apartments with High Rental Income in a Complex in Aksu Antalya
Apartment building Apartments with High Rental Income in a Complex in Aksu Antalya
Aksu, Turkey
from
$549,601
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
Investment Apartments for Sale in a Comprehensive Complex in Aksu Antalya These stylishly designed apartments in Antalya Aksu are suitable for investment. They are in an elite project close to the airport, in agreement with the international hotel chain Best Western. The project is in the Al…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
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