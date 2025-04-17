Residential complex New residential complex within walking distance from the sea, Avsallar, Antalya, Türkiye

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Why this property؟
It is in a privileged location at the highest top of Asian Istanbul, with a magical view of the Marmara Sea, the Bosphorus, and the Princes' Islands.
The project area is one of the most prominent commercial areas in Istanbul, the Asian side, which includes major brands an…
-This modern luxury sea view apartment in Alanya has direct access to its private beach club. These modern apartments boast modern materials with high-end finishes, magnificent facilities, and a great ocean view. Key Features of Luxury apartments in AlanyaJust 50 meters to the private beach …
We are glad to present this Project with two years payment period. This is an opportunity to buy this apartment with starting prices and with 2 years payment plan. This is a new elite Project in Alanya, Mahmutlar located in a very nice area close local shops like süpermarkets, fish restauran…