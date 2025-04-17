  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New residential complex within walking distance from the sea, Avsallar, Antalya, Türkiye

Alanya, Turkey
from
$159,273
;
20
ID: 25095
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2426747
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya

About the complex

A modern residential complex just 900 m from the beach offers its residents good infrastructure - a swimming pool, tennis court, fitness center, playground, open parking, green areas.

Features of the flats

The apartments are sold with finishing:

  • kitchen furniture and appliances
  • fixtures in bathrooms
  • interior doors
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • natural park - 1 km
  • supermarket - 1.5 km
  • Alanya - 25 km

Location on the map

Alanya, Turkey

