  Residence with a swimming pool and a garden, Antalya, Turkey

Residence with a swimming pool and a garden, Antalya, Turkey

Mediterranean Region, Turkey
About the complex

We offer stylish apartments with a view of the mountains.

The residence features a swimming pool, a gym, a security system, a sauna, a kids' pool and a playground, a landscaped garden.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Kitchen cabinetry and appliances
  • Double glazing
  • Aluminium windows
  • Intercom
  • Internet
  • Satellite TV
  • Steel door
  • Air conditioning
  • LED lighting
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Market - 100 meters
  • Pharmacy - 500 meters
  • Restaurants - 100 meters
  • Parks - 300 meters
  • Bus stop - 50 meters
  • Beach - 2 km
  • Airport - 25 km
  • City center - 10 km
  • Shopping malls - 11 km
  • Schools - 500-900 meters
Mediterranean Region, Turkey

