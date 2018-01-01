Residence with a swimming pool and a garden, Antalya, Turkey

Alanya, Turkey

from €217,452

The Yacht Residence is a new luxury residential complex with all amenities in the center of Alanya, 250 meters from Keikubat Beach. The residence has an absolutely favorable location - this is the very center of Alanya, where the most popular cafes and restaurants, boutiques and shops, a promenade with green areas and a yacht pier are located, grocery stores and farm bazaar on Fridays, and much more. On site: an outdoor pool with a terrace for sunbathing and a water park area, a restaurant, a bar, an indoor pool, a fitness room, a sauna, a steam room, a children's playroom, a generator, a barbecue area, parking, caretaker, surveillance cameras, etc. Complex infrastructure: - Well-maintained landscaped territory; - Pool; - Children's pool; - Zone for tanning and relaxation; - Pool bar; - Lobby, reception, concierge; - Fitness room; - Sauna, hamam; - Children's playroom; - Barbecue zone; - Open parking; - Security and video surveillance 24/7.