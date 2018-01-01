Villa with two swimming pools, a garden and a kids' playground, Kalkan, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

We offer a high-quality villa with a large garden and a gazebo, an outdoor swimming pool and an indoor heated pool, a sea view, a spacious terrace and a kids' playground.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Underfloor heating
  • Fireplace
  • Alarm
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Mini market - 750 meters
  • Restaurant - 750 meters
  • Beach - 9 km
  • Bus stop - 9 km
  • Dalaman Airport - 120 km
  • Antalya Airport - 220 km
New building location
Ulugoel, Turkey

You are viewing
