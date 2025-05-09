  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Alanya
  4. Residential complex Residential complex with developed infrastructure near the city centre, Oba, Alanya, Turkey

Residential complex Residential complex with developed infrastructure near the city centre, Oba, Alanya, Turkey

Oba, Turkey
from
$313,201
27/12/2024
$313,201
17/03/2024
$272,349
;
14
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 16260
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2364114
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Oba

About the complex

In a popular tourist area, this low-rise development offers a variety of flat types: standard 1-2 bedroom flats, garden duplexes with 3-4 bedrooms and 2-bedroom penthouses.

Features of the flats

The apartment is equipped with: steel entrance door, video intercom, built-in furniture in the kitchen and bathrooms, built-in wardrobe in the corridor, full package of household appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, hob, oven, extractor hood, washing machine), air conditioning in each room, underfloor heating in the bathroom, shower cabins, electric water heater.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Outdoor swimming pool (700 m²), Jacuzzi, children's pool, outdoor cinema, relaxation areas, yoga place, glassed-in gazebo, conference hall, co-working room, library, billiards, table tennis, indoor swimming pool, Turkish bath, sauna, steam room, Jacuzzi, gym, children's playroom, cafe, shuttle to the sea, fenced territory, security 7/24.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The Oba district is the closest to the centre of Alanya. It is characterised by the local beach, which has been awarded the prestigious Blue Flag award, a seal of quality for resorts. It is also close to the picnic area, museums and historical sights of Alanya.

Location on the map

Oba, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Modern residence with a view of the sea, swimming pools and a spa center, Izmir, Turkey
Çeşme, Turkey
from
$1,27M
Residential complex Residence Avrupa Sakli Vadi with an apart-hotel and a park close to business districts of Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Turkey
from
$1,01M
Residential quarter Furnished apartment 2+1 in a unique complex Gold City
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$131,331
Residential complex Concept
Mezitli, Turkey
from
$77,837
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a green area near a metrobus station, Istanbul, Turkey
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$439,470
You are viewing
Residential complex Residential complex with developed infrastructure near the city centre, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Oba, Turkey
from
$313,201
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and an aquapark at 80 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and an aquapark at 80 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$171,684
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the sea. The residence features around-the-clock security, a swimming pool and an aquapark, restaurants and cafes, a parking, a sauna. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located one step away from the sea, in a picturesque area of Mersin
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool near international schools, in a prestigious area of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool near international schools, in a prestigious area of Antalya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$262,829
We offer apartments with terraces. The residence features a covered parking, a swimming pool, a garden, a security system, a fitness center, a sauna, gazeboes. Completion - April, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Satellite TV Electric blinds Underfloor heating P…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with gardens and a swimming pool, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with gardens and a swimming pool, Istanbul, Turkey
Maltepe, Turkey
from
$301,495
We offer apartments with large balconies and a view of green surroundings and the coast. The residence features landscaped gardens, an outdoor swimming pool, basketball courts, a gym, a sauna and a pilates studio, a games room, a walking path and kids' playgrounds. Completion - December, 202…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
03.07.2024
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
Show all publications