Residential complex Residential complex with developed infrastructure near the city centre, Oba, Alanya, Turkey

In a popular tourist area, this low-rise development offers a variety of flat types: standard 1-2 bedroom flats, garden duplexes with 3-4 bedrooms and 2-bedroom penthouses.

Features of the flats

The apartment is equipped with: steel entrance door, video intercom, built-in furniture in the kitchen and bathrooms, built-in wardrobe in the corridor, full package of household appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, hob, oven, extractor hood, washing machine), air conditioning in each room, underfloor heating in the bathroom, shower cabins, electric water heater.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Outdoor swimming pool (700 m²), Jacuzzi, children's pool, outdoor cinema, relaxation areas, yoga place, glassed-in gazebo, conference hall, co-working room, library, billiards, table tennis, indoor swimming pool, Turkish bath, sauna, steam room, Jacuzzi, gym, children's playroom, cafe, shuttle to the sea, fenced territory, security 7/24.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The Oba district is the closest to the centre of Alanya. It is characterised by the local beach, which has been awarded the prestigious Blue Flag award, a seal of quality for resorts. It is also close to the picnic area, museums and historical sights of Alanya.