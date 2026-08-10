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New buildings for sale in Muratpasa, Turkey

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Residential complex The Cruise Collection
Residential complex The Cruise Collection
Residential complex The Cruise Collection
Residential complex The Cruise Collection
Residential complex The Cruise Collection
Show all Residential complex The Cruise Collection
Residential complex The Cruise Collection
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$130,879
The year of construction 2023
The Cruise Collection is located in the Antalya development area, Altintash. Large-scale construction is planned in the area with the development of all the necessary infrastructure, which will make it a "new Antalya center". The apartments have quality finishes; fully equipped bathrooms;…
Developer
TURKREALT
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Residential complex New residence with panoramic views, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with panoramic views, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with panoramic views, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with panoramic views, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with panoramic views, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with panoramic views, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with panoramic views, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$850,628
The innovative premium project. The interiors are notable for sophistication, functionality and laconism. Due to modern technologies, apartments of the complex are full of light, and offer breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea and the Taurus Mountains. Completion - October, 2026. Loca…
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Apartment building Apartments in a Complex Near the Beach in Alanya
Apartment building Apartments in a Complex Near the Beach in Alanya
Apartment building Apartments in a Complex Near the Beach in Alanya
Apartment building Apartments in a Complex Near the Beach in Alanya
Apartment building Apartments in a Complex Near the Beach in Alanya
Show all Apartment building Apartments in a Complex Near the Beach in Alanya
Apartment building Apartments in a Complex Near the Beach in Alanya
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$203,521
The year of construction 2026
Stylish Apartments in a Complex Just 200 m from the Beach in Kargıcak Alanya Alanya is a coastal district with high living standards, developed in terms of real estate, construction, tourism, and commerce. Kargıcak, located in the east of Alanya, is a growing area known for its nature, tranq…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
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TekceTekce
Apartment building Apartments within Walking Distance of Sea in City Nest Project
Apartment building Apartments within Walking Distance of Sea in City Nest Project
Apartment building Apartments within Walking Distance of Sea in City Nest Project
Apartment building Apartments within Walking Distance of Sea in City Nest Project
Apartment building Apartments within Walking Distance of Sea in City Nest Project
Show all Apartment building Apartments within Walking Distance of Sea in City Nest Project
Apartment building Apartments within Walking Distance of Sea in City Nest Project
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$314,506
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Apartments with Payment Plan in City Nest Project with Amenities in Antalya Muratpasa The apartments are located in the Sinan neighborhood, in the Muratpasa district of Antalya. The Sinan neighborhood is becoming a new rising star of Antalya, with the many urban renovation projects done in t…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$291,311
The complex infrastructure: outdoor swimming pool kids' playground lounge area barbecue area parking kids' play room fitness center jacuzzi sauna lobby Facilities and equipment in the house Kitchen cabinetry Double glazing Steel door Location and nearby infrastructure Cikcilli is a qui…
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Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, sauna and gym, Ciplakli, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, sauna and gym, Ciplakli, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, sauna and gym, Ciplakli, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, sauna and gym, Ciplakli, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, sauna and gym, Ciplakli, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, sauna and gym, Ciplakli, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, sauna and gym, Ciplakli, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$227,223
Residential complex with panoramic views of nature and the sea. It consists of 16 apartments with different layouts: Apartments with 1 bedroom — 8 units Apartments with 2 bedrooms — 4 units Duplex apartments with 2 bedrooms — 2 units Duplex apartments with 3 bedrooms — 2 units Down payment i…
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Apartment building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Apartment building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Apartment building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Apartment building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Apartment building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Show all Apartment building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Apartment building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$714,924
The year of construction 2026
Sea and Mountain-View Apartments in a Complex with Rich Amenities in Kargıcak Alanya Kargıcak is a quickly developing living space in Alanya, Antalya. With its social atmosphere and entertainment options, Kargıcak is a comfortable and high-quality neighborhood. The growing number of branded …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Apartment building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Apartment building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Apartment building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Apartment building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Show all Apartment building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Apartment building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$233,229
The year of construction 2026
Sea and Mountain-View Apartments in a Complex with Rich Amenities in Kargıcak Alanya Kargıcak is a quickly developing living space in Alanya, Antalya. With its social atmosphere and entertainment options, Kargıcak is a comfortable and high-quality neighborhood. The growing number of branded …
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$1,15M
We offer villas with parking spaces, swimming pools (36 m2 - 49 m2), barbecue areas, jacuzzis. Completion - May, 2024. Features of the flats Tile flooring Kitchen cabinetry Double glazing Granite countertops Steel entrance door Underfloor heating Grohe sanitary ware Location and nearby i…
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Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool close to the beaches and the city center of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool close to the beaches and the city center of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool close to the beaches and the city center of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool close to the beaches and the city center of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool close to the beaches and the city center of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool close to the beaches and the city center of Antalya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$166,138
The modern complex is close to the sea, consists of 70 apartments with 1-2 bedrooms, and is ideal for investment. Features: high-quality construction swimming pool fitness room basketball court indoor and outdoor parking Facilities and equipment in the house Underfloor heating "Smart Hom…
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Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a tennis court, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a tennis court, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a tennis court, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a tennis court, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a tennis court, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a tennis court, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a tennis court, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$320,442
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the sea. The residence features a large swimming pool, a tennis court, an indoor swimming pool, a hamam, a sauna, a fitness center. Facilities and equipment in the house Steel doors Video intercom Suspended ceilings and spot hidden lighting Equi…
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Residential complex Residential complex in the popular tourist center of Alanya, 1 km from the sea, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in the popular tourist center of Alanya, 1 km from the sea, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in the popular tourist center of Alanya, 1 km from the sea, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in the popular tourist center of Alanya, 1 km from the sea, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in the popular tourist center of Alanya, 1 km from the sea, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex in the popular tourist center of Alanya, 1 km from the sea, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in the popular tourist center of Alanya, 1 km from the sea, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$131,090
The project consists of 63 apartments in one block. The project is in Demirtas, the most popular tourist center of Alanya, 1,000 meters from the sea. The project has 9 floors and apartments with 1-4 bedrooms. Facilities and equipment in the house Interior features of the building: American …
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Apartment building Properties with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Kestel
Apartment building Properties with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Kestel
Apartment building Properties with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Kestel
Apartment building Properties with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Kestel
Apartment building Properties with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Kestel
Show all Apartment building Properties with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Kestel
Apartment building Properties with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Kestel
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$198,671
The year of construction 2026
Properties with Panoramic Sea and City Views in Project with Full Amenities in Alanya Kestel The stylish properties are located in Kestel in Alanya. Kestel is a developing area with various amenities. The area is home to hiking paths, restaurants, cafes, and many more daily and social amenit…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building Seafront Real Estate with Stunning Views in Mahmutlar
Apartment building Seafront Real Estate with Stunning Views in Mahmutlar
Apartment building Seafront Real Estate with Stunning Views in Mahmutlar
Apartment building Seafront Real Estate with Stunning Views in Mahmutlar
Apartment building Seafront Real Estate with Stunning Views in Mahmutlar
Show all Apartment building Seafront Real Estate with Stunning Views in Mahmutlar
Apartment building Seafront Real Estate with Stunning Views in Mahmutlar
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$765,198
The year of construction 2019
Number of floors 12
Seafront Real Estate with Mountain and Sea Views in Mahmutlar Mahmutlar attracts attention from investors and those who consider it to be a summerhouse with its natural beaches and tourist places. Real estate for sale in Alanya is situated close to cafes, restaurants, markets, shops, parks, …
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a gym and a parking on the seafront, Kestel, Alanya, Türkiye
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a gym and a parking on the seafront, Kestel, Alanya, Türkiye
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a gym and a parking on the seafront, Kestel, Alanya, Türkiye
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a gym and a parking on the seafront, Kestel, Alanya, Türkiye
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a gym and a parking on the seafront, Kestel, Alanya, Türkiye
Show all Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a gym and a parking on the seafront, Kestel, Alanya, Türkiye
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a gym and a parking on the seafront, Kestel, Alanya, Türkiye
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$221,396
A premium residential project located on the first coastline in the picturesque area of Kestel. This unique complex is designed for those who dream of waking up to the sound of waves and enjoying stunning sea views from their windows. The complex consists of a single block with 40 spacious a…
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Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and a kids' playground in the prestigious area of Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and a kids' playground in the prestigious area of Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and a kids' playground in the prestigious area of Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and a kids' playground in the prestigious area of Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and a kids' playground in the prestigious area of Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and a kids' playground in the prestigious area of Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and a kids' playground in the prestigious area of Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$205,083
The complex consists of 20 flats and duplex apartments. Features: swimming pool kids' pool lounge areas barbecue area kids' playground and play room parking fitness room lobby sauna jacuzzi 24/7 security Completion - June, 2027 Features of the flats lacquered kitchen cabinetry star galax…
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool near international schools, in a prestigious area of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool near international schools, in a prestigious area of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool near international schools, in a prestigious area of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool near international schools, in a prestigious area of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool near international schools, in a prestigious area of Antalya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool near international schools, in a prestigious area of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool near international schools, in a prestigious area of Antalya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$260,648
We offer apartments with terraces. The residence features a covered parking, a swimming pool, a garden, a security system, a fitness center, a sauna, gazeboes. Completion - April, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Satellite TV Electric blinds Underfloor heating P…
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Residential complex Residential complex one kilometre from the sea, in an ecologically clean resort area Konakli, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex one kilometre from the sea, in an ecologically clean resort area Konakli, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex one kilometre from the sea, in an ecologically clean resort area Konakli, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex one kilometre from the sea, in an ecologically clean resort area Konakli, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex one kilometre from the sea, in an ecologically clean resort area Konakli, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex one kilometre from the sea, in an ecologically clean resort area Konakli, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex one kilometre from the sea, in an ecologically clean resort area Konakli, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$131,673
Residential complex with developed infrastructure, just one kilometre from the sea. There are 40 flats in the house, of which: 30 flats with 1 bedroom, 10 duplexes with 2 bedrooms. Facilities and equipment in the house Other facilities: basketball court, gazebos, hammam, sauna, recreation r…
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Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Show all Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$235,433
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 10
Sea and Pool View Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş, Alanya Demirtaş, where these luxury apartments are located, is a prominent area in Alanya known for its social amenities, beautiful beaches, and walking paths. Demirtaş stands out with its high-quality real estate projects …
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Residential complex 2+1 apartment in the center of Antalya at a low price!
Residential complex 2+1 apartment in the center of Antalya at a low price!
Residential complex 2+1 apartment in the center of Antalya at a low price!
Residential complex 2+1 apartment in the center of Antalya at a low price!
Residential complex 2+1 apartment in the center of Antalya at a low price!
Show all Residential complex 2+1 apartment in the center of Antalya at a low price!
Residential complex 2+1 apartment in the center of Antalya at a low price!
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$170,376
Finishing options Finished
The complex is located in the center of Antalya, on the city's main tourist street, Işıklar. The complex is meticulously designed down to the last detail: unique design, panoramic windows, and a smart home system. With its own infrastructure and a professional management company, the ent…
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Smart Home
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Apartment building Live Rich in Antalya Apartments for Sale in Luviya Project
Apartment building Live Rich in Antalya Apartments for Sale in Luviya Project
Apartment building Live Rich in Antalya Apartments for Sale in Luviya Project
Apartment building Live Rich in Antalya Apartments for Sale in Luviya Project
Apartment building Live Rich in Antalya Apartments for Sale in Luviya Project
Show all Apartment building Live Rich in Antalya Apartments for Sale in Luviya Project
Apartment building Live Rich in Antalya Apartments for Sale in Luviya Project
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$778,060
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 10
Live Rich in Antalya Luxury Apartments in Luviya Project Luxury apartments are located in Topçular neighborhood of Muratpaşa. Thanks to its proximity to Termesos Boulevard, the area offers easy transportation opportunities and continues to be a center of attraction for those who want to inve…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools and a restaurant at 150 meters from the sea, in the center of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools and a restaurant at 150 meters from the sea, in the center of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools and a restaurant at 150 meters from the sea, in the center of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools and a restaurant at 150 meters from the sea, in the center of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools and a restaurant at 150 meters from the sea, in the center of Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools and a restaurant at 150 meters from the sea, in the center of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools and a restaurant at 150 meters from the sea, in the center of Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$279,659
The residence features a parking, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a kids' pool, a fitness room, a spa center (sauna, steam bath), a restaurant and a bar, a barbecue area, a kids' playground and a play room, around-the-clock video surveillance. Facilities and equipment in the house Steel…
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Apartment building Apartments in a Complex Near the Beach in Alanya
Apartment building Apartments in a Complex Near the Beach in Alanya
Apartment building Apartments in a Complex Near the Beach in Alanya
Apartment building Apartments in a Complex Near the Beach in Alanya
Apartment building Apartments in a Complex Near the Beach in Alanya
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Apartment building Apartments in a Complex Near the Beach in Alanya
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$351,758
The year of construction 2026
Stylish Apartments in a Complex Just 200 m from the Beach in Kargıcak Alanya Alanya is a coastal district with high living standards, developed in terms of real estate, construction, tourism, and commerce. Kargıcak, located in the east of Alanya, is a growing area known for its nature, tranq…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building Live Rich in Antalya Apartments for Sale in Luviya Project
Apartment building Live Rich in Antalya Apartments for Sale in Luviya Project
Apartment building Live Rich in Antalya Apartments for Sale in Luviya Project
Apartment building Live Rich in Antalya Apartments for Sale in Luviya Project
Apartment building Live Rich in Antalya Apartments for Sale in Luviya Project
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Apartment building Live Rich in Antalya Apartments for Sale in Luviya Project
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$309,741
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 10
Live Rich in Antalya Luxury Apartments in Luviya Project Luxury apartments are located in Topçular neighborhood of Muratpaşa. Thanks to its proximity to Termesos Boulevard, the area offers easy transportation opportunities and continues to be a center of attraction for those who want to inve…
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a private beach close to the airport, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a private beach close to the airport, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a private beach close to the airport, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a private beach close to the airport, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a private beach close to the airport, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a private beach close to the airport, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a private beach close to the airport, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$322,773
The residence features a garage and a parking, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a fitness room, a spa center (sauna, hamam, steam bath, salt room, massage room), a conference room and a library, a bar, a barbecue area, a mini club, a kids' playground, an aquapark, a private beach, around-t…
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Apartment building New Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Alanya İncekum
Apartment building New Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Alanya İncekum
Apartment building New Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Alanya İncekum
Apartment building New Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Alanya İncekum
Apartment building New Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Alanya İncekum
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Apartment building New Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Alanya İncekum
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$364,931
The year of construction 2026
Apartments with Rich Social Activities in Alanya İncekum İncekum, housing many natural beauties of Antalya Alanya, stands out as one of the district's most favored locations with its magnificent nature and clean sea. Okurcalar continues to rapidly develop itself as an attraction center where…
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Apartment building Beachfront Apartments for Sale in Mahmutlar Alanya
Apartment building Beachfront Apartments for Sale in Mahmutlar Alanya
Apartment building Beachfront Apartments for Sale in Mahmutlar Alanya
Apartment building Beachfront Apartments for Sale in Mahmutlar Alanya
Apartment building Beachfront Apartments for Sale in Mahmutlar Alanya
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Apartment building Beachfront Apartments for Sale in Mahmutlar Alanya
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$244,780
The year of construction 2026
Apartments for Sale in a Beachfront Complex in Mahmutlar, Alanya Mahmutlar region, known as the holiday location of Alanya, has recently grown and developed rapidly. With its quality services, it has become the first choice of foreign and local people. The region attracts the eyes with its r…
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Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Show all Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$394,350
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 10
Sea and Pool View Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş, Alanya Demirtaş, where these luxury apartments are located, is a prominent area in Alanya known for its social amenities, beautiful beaches, and walking paths. Demirtaş stands out with its high-quality real estate projects …
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Residential complex Residential complex in the city center and 600 meters from the beach, close to the chain stores, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in the city center and 600 meters from the beach, close to the chain stores, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in the city center and 600 meters from the beach, close to the chain stores, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in the city center and 600 meters from the beach, close to the chain stores, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in the city center and 600 meters from the beach, close to the chain stores, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex in the city center and 600 meters from the beach, close to the chain stores, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in the city center and 600 meters from the beach, close to the chain stores, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$250,528
The complex consists of two blocks which have 88 apartments with different layouts: 1-bedroom apartments - 45 units 2-bedroom apartments - 34 units Duplex apartments with 2 bedrooms - 9 units There is possibility of 40% installment payments until construction completed. Facilities and equip…
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Apartment building Sea View Apartments with Rich Amenities in Antalya Muratpaşa
Apartment building Sea View Apartments with Rich Amenities in Antalya Muratpaşa
Apartment building Sea View Apartments with Rich Amenities in Antalya Muratpaşa
Apartment building Sea View Apartments with Rich Amenities in Antalya Muratpaşa
Apartment building Sea View Apartments with Rich Amenities in Antalya Muratpaşa
Show all Apartment building Sea View Apartments with Rich Amenities in Antalya Muratpaşa
Apartment building Sea View Apartments with Rich Amenities in Antalya Muratpaşa
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$1,20M
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 10
Apartments with Indoor Parking and Sauna Antalya Muratpaşa The apartments are located in the Gençlik Neighborhood in Muratpaşa, one of the central and prestigious districts of Antalya. The area stands out for its proximity to the beach and key recreational areas like Karaalioğlu Park, offeri…
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Apartment building Apartments in a Complex Near the Beach in Alanya
Apartment building Apartments in a Complex Near the Beach in Alanya
Apartment building Apartments in a Complex Near the Beach in Alanya
Apartment building Apartments in a Complex Near the Beach in Alanya
Apartment building Apartments in a Complex Near the Beach in Alanya
Show all Apartment building Apartments in a Complex Near the Beach in Alanya
Apartment building Apartments in a Complex Near the Beach in Alanya
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$251,497
The year of construction 2026
Stylish Apartments in a Complex Just 200 m from the Beach in Kargıcak Alanya Alanya is a coastal district with high living standards, developed in terms of real estate, construction, tourism, and commerce. Kargıcak, located in the east of Alanya, is a growing area known for its nature, tranq…
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a spa center and a private beach close to the airport, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a spa center and a private beach close to the airport, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a spa center and a private beach close to the airport, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a spa center and a private beach close to the airport, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a spa center and a private beach close to the airport, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a spa center and a private beach close to the airport, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a spa center and a private beach close to the airport, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$268,006
The residence features an indoor parking, an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness room, a spa center (sauna, hamam, steam bath, salt room, massage room), kids' playgrounds, a private beach, around-the-clock video surveillance, concierge service. Construction start - 30.09.2023. Completion - 30.1…
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and spa centers, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and spa centers, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and spa centers, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and spa centers, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and spa centers, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and spa centers, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and spa centers, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$355,400
The project consists of 2 blocks and includes 72 premium apartments with "Smart Home" system: 46 cozy and spacious apartments 1+1 (41-46 m2) and 26 designer duplexes 2+1 (82-97 m2). The perfect location in the popular area of Oba close to the sea and the center of Alanya, surrounded by the m…
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Residential complex Apartments in complex with developed infrastructure, 900 m from the sea, Demirtas, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments in complex with developed infrastructure, 900 m from the sea, Demirtas, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments in complex with developed infrastructure, 900 m from the sea, Demirtas, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments in complex with developed infrastructure, 900 m from the sea, Demirtas, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments in complex with developed infrastructure, 900 m from the sea, Demirtas, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Apartments in complex with developed infrastructure, 900 m from the sea, Demirtas, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments in complex with developed infrastructure, 900 m from the sea, Demirtas, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$143,908
The project in one of the most popular tourist locations in Alanya, with well-developed infrastructure and modern architecture. The project will consist of one building with 30 apartments. The project of 6 floors, apartments with 1 bedroom and duplexes with 2-3 bedrooms
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Apartment building Live Rich in Antalya Apartments for Sale in Luviya Project
Apartment building Live Rich in Antalya Apartments for Sale in Luviya Project
Apartment building Live Rich in Antalya Apartments for Sale in Luviya Project
Apartment building Live Rich in Antalya Apartments for Sale in Luviya Project
Apartment building Live Rich in Antalya Apartments for Sale in Luviya Project
Show all Apartment building Live Rich in Antalya Apartments for Sale in Luviya Project
Apartment building Live Rich in Antalya Apartments for Sale in Luviya Project
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$416,070
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 10
Live Rich in Antalya Luxury Apartments in Luviya Project Luxury apartments are located in Topçular neighborhood of Muratpaşa. Thanks to its proximity to Termesos Boulevard, the area offers easy transportation opportunities and continues to be a center of attraction for those who want to inve…
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Residential complex New residence at 100 meters from the sea, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence at 100 meters from the sea, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence at 100 meters from the sea, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence at 100 meters from the sea, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence at 100 meters from the sea, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence at 100 meters from the sea, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence at 100 meters from the sea, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$448,619
The new residential project is created not onto to ensure comfortable and modern living, but also give you the unique opportunity to enjoy the splendor of the Mediterranean coast. The complex offer a wide range of apartments with different areas and layouts - from cozy apartments with 1 bedr…
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Apartment building Properties with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Kestel
Apartment building Properties with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Kestel
Apartment building Properties with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Kestel
Apartment building Properties with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Kestel
Apartment building Properties with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Kestel
Show all Apartment building Properties with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Kestel
Apartment building Properties with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Kestel
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$411,553
The year of construction 2026
Properties with Panoramic Sea and City Views in Project with Full Amenities in Alanya Kestel The stylish properties are located in Kestel in Alanya. Kestel is a developing area with various amenities. The area is home to hiking paths, restaurants, cafes, and many more daily and social amenit…
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Apartment building Sea View Apartments with Rich Amenities in Antalya Muratpaşa
Apartment building Sea View Apartments with Rich Amenities in Antalya Muratpaşa
Apartment building Sea View Apartments with Rich Amenities in Antalya Muratpaşa
Apartment building Sea View Apartments with Rich Amenities in Antalya Muratpaşa
Apartment building Sea View Apartments with Rich Amenities in Antalya Muratpaşa
Show all Apartment building Sea View Apartments with Rich Amenities in Antalya Muratpaşa
Apartment building Sea View Apartments with Rich Amenities in Antalya Muratpaşa
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$1,48M
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 10
Apartments with Indoor Parking and Sauna Antalya Muratpaşa The apartments are located in the Gençlik Neighborhood in Muratpaşa, one of the central and prestigious districts of Antalya. The area stands out for its proximity to the beach and key recreational areas like Karaalioğlu Park, offeri…
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Residential complex Residential complex with a variety of infrastructure and recreation areas, 800 metres to the sea, Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with a variety of infrastructure and recreation areas, 800 metres to the sea, Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with a variety of infrastructure and recreation areas, 800 metres to the sea, Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with a variety of infrastructure and recreation areas, 800 metres to the sea, Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with a variety of infrastructure and recreation areas, 800 metres to the sea, Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with a variety of infrastructure and recreation areas, 800 metres to the sea, Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with a variety of infrastructure and recreation areas, 800 metres to the sea, Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$198,092
The project is a low-rise complex in the city centre, overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. The complex has spacious 1-2 bedroom flats with access to the swimming pool. The project also includes 3 shops nearby. Facilities and equipment in the house Outdoor facilities: Water park area for child…
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Residential complex New residence in central Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence in central Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence in central Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence in central Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence in central Antalya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence in central Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence in central Antalya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$156,725
The residence features a two-level parking, around-the-clock security and video surveillance. Completion - September, 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Laminated flooring PVC windows Air conditioning Steel door Kitchen cabinetry and built-in FRANKE TEKA or BOSCH appliances (oven,…
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Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Show all Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$211,766
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 10
Sea and Pool View Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş, Alanya Demirtaş, where these luxury apartments are located, is a prominent area in Alanya known for its social amenities, beautiful beaches, and walking paths. Demirtaş stands out with its high-quality real estate projects …
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Apartment building Seafront Real Estate with Stunning Views in Mahmutlar
Apartment building Seafront Real Estate with Stunning Views in Mahmutlar
Apartment building Seafront Real Estate with Stunning Views in Mahmutlar
Apartment building Seafront Real Estate with Stunning Views in Mahmutlar
Apartment building Seafront Real Estate with Stunning Views in Mahmutlar
Show all Apartment building Seafront Real Estate with Stunning Views in Mahmutlar
Apartment building Seafront Real Estate with Stunning Views in Mahmutlar
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$311,965
The year of construction 2019
Number of floors 12
Seafront Real Estate with Mountain and Sea Views in Mahmutlar Mahmutlar attracts attention from investors and those who consider it to be a summerhouse with its natural beaches and tourist places. Real estate for sale in Alanya is situated close to cafes, restaurants, markets, shops, parks, …
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a fitness room, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a fitness room, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a fitness room, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a fitness room, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a fitness room, Antalya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a fitness room, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a fitness room, Antalya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$446,682
We offer apartments with views of the sea, the mountains, and the valley. The residence features a landscaped garden and a swimming pool, a fitness room, a sauna, an underground parking, around-the-clock security. Completion - 30/03/2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Underfloor he…
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Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools and an underground garage at 900 meters from the beach, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools and an underground garage at 900 meters from the beach, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools and an underground garage at 900 meters from the beach, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools and an underground garage at 900 meters from the beach, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools and an underground garage at 900 meters from the beach, Antalya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools and an underground garage at 900 meters from the beach, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools and an underground garage at 900 meters from the beach, Antalya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$536,012
We offer apartments with parking spaces in the garage. The residence features a green area, an outdoor swimming pool of 600 m2 and a kids' pool of 55 m2, an underground garage, a fitness room, a sauna, a children's playground, around-the-clock security. Location and nearby infrastructure A…
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and spa centers on the first sea line, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and spa centers on the first sea line, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and spa centers on the first sea line, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and spa centers on the first sea line, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and spa centers on the first sea line, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and spa centers on the first sea line, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and spa centers on the first sea line, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$512,708
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the sea. The residence features three large swimming pools, a swimming pool with a lounge area and two kids' pools, a bar, a barbecue area, a football field, basketball and tennis courts, a covered parking, two spa centers with indoor pools, fitne…
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Apartment building New Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Alanya İncekum
Apartment building New Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Alanya İncekum
Apartment building New Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Alanya İncekum
Apartment building New Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Alanya İncekum
Apartment building New Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Alanya İncekum
Show all Apartment building New Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Alanya İncekum
Apartment building New Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Alanya İncekum
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$208,368
The year of construction 2026
Apartments with Rich Social Activities in Alanya İncekum İncekum, housing many natural beauties of Antalya Alanya, stands out as one of the district's most favored locations with its magnificent nature and clean sea. Okurcalar continues to rapidly develop itself as an attraction center where…
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a spa complex, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a spa complex, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a spa complex, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a spa complex, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a spa complex, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a spa complex, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a spa complex, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$93,220
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the sea and the mountains. The residence features a spa complex, an outdoor swimming pool with water slides, an indoor pool and a kids' pool, a parking, a barbecue area with pergolas, around-the-clock security and video surveillance, tennis and ba…
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Residential complex New premium residence with 5-star services, 230 meters from the sea, Kestel, Turkey
Residential complex New premium residence with 5-star services, 230 meters from the sea, Kestel, Turkey
Residential complex New premium residence with 5-star services, 230 meters from the sea, Kestel, Turkey
Residential complex New premium residence with 5-star services, 230 meters from the sea, Kestel, Turkey
Residential complex New premium residence with 5-star services, 230 meters from the sea, Kestel, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New premium residence with 5-star services, 230 meters from the sea, Kestel, Turkey
Residential complex New premium residence with 5-star services, 230 meters from the sea, Kestel, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$499,890
The residence features a garden, a lounge area and a barbecue area, a kids' playground, an indoor swimming pool, a steam bath, a sauna and a massage room, a gym. Features of the flats Kitchen cabinetry Granite countertop Tile floor Location and nearby infrastructure The property is locat…
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Apartment building New Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Alanya İncekum
Apartment building New Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Alanya İncekum
Apartment building New Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Alanya İncekum
Apartment building New Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Alanya İncekum
Apartment building New Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Alanya İncekum
Show all Apartment building New Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Alanya İncekum
Apartment building New Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Alanya İncekum
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$134,694
The year of construction 2026
Apartments with Rich Social Activities in Alanya İncekum İncekum, housing many natural beauties of Antalya Alanya, stands out as one of the district's most favored locations with its magnificent nature and clean sea. Okurcalar continues to rapidly develop itself as an attraction center where…
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Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a view of the sea in a prestigious area, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a view of the sea in a prestigious area, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a view of the sea in a prestigious area, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a view of the sea in a prestigious area, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a view of the sea in a prestigious area, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a view of the sea in a prestigious area, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a view of the sea in a prestigious area, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$256,354
We offer apartments with a panoramic sea view. The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools with jacuzzis, a kids' pool, a fitness center, a sauna, a steam bath and a massage room, games rooms, a cafe, barbecue areas, a parking, around-the-clock security. Features of the flats …
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Residential complex New premium residence with swimming pools and a spa area near a beach, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New premium residence with swimming pools and a spa area near a beach, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New premium residence with swimming pools and a spa area near a beach, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New premium residence with swimming pools and a spa area near a beach, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New premium residence with swimming pools and a spa area near a beach, Antalya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New premium residence with swimming pools and a spa area near a beach, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New premium residence with swimming pools and a spa area near a beach, Antalya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$227,805
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the sea and the city. The residence features an underground parking, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a bar, a fitness center and a spa area, tennis, basketball and volleyball courts, a barbecue area, a kids' playground. Completion - December, 2…
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Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Show all Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$337,681
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 10
Sea and Pool View Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş, Alanya Demirtaş, where these luxury apartments are located, is a prominent area in Alanya known for its social amenities, beautiful beaches, and walking paths. Demirtaş stands out with its high-quality real estate projects …
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Residential complex Furnished apartments near the beach and restaurant, in the centre of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished apartments near the beach and restaurant, in the centre of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished apartments near the beach and restaurant, in the centre of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished apartments near the beach and restaurant, in the centre of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished apartments near the beach and restaurant, in the centre of Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Furnished apartments near the beach and restaurant, in the centre of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished apartments near the beach and restaurant, in the centre of Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$302,964
In a popular tourist area, this low-rise development offers a variety of flat types: standard 1-2 bedroom flats, 2 and 4 bedroom penthouses. Features of the flats The apartment is equipped with: steel entrance door, intercom, built-in furniture in the kitchen and bathroom, full set of Sieme…
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Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$3,79M
The complex is a collection of 16 premium villas in the modern style. Located on a hill, these elegant houses open breathtaking views of the city and the Mediterranean Sea. The luxury villas with 3+1 and 6+1 layouts will be on spacious plots with areas from 560 m2 to 1,000 m2. All the villas…
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Apartment building Apartments in a Complex Near the Beach in Alanya
Apartment building Apartments in a Complex Near the Beach in Alanya
Apartment building Apartments in a Complex Near the Beach in Alanya
Apartment building Apartments in a Complex Near the Beach in Alanya
Apartment building Apartments in a Complex Near the Beach in Alanya
Show all Apartment building Apartments in a Complex Near the Beach in Alanya
Apartment building Apartments in a Complex Near the Beach in Alanya
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$318,707
The year of construction 2026
Stylish Apartments in a Complex Just 200 m from the Beach in Kargıcak Alanya Alanya is a coastal district with high living standards, developed in terms of real estate, construction, tourism, and commerce. Kargıcak, located in the east of Alanya, is a growing area known for its nature, tranq…
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a fitness center in a prestigious area of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a fitness center in a prestigious area of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a fitness center in a prestigious area of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a fitness center in a prestigious area of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a fitness center in a prestigious area of Antalya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a fitness center in a prestigious area of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a fitness center in a prestigious area of Antalya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$399,925
We offer apartments with terraces. The residence features a covered parking, a swimming pool, a garden, a security system, a fitness center, a sauna, gazeboes. Completion - April, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Satellite TV Electric blinds Underfloor heating P…
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Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, stores and and recreation areas, with views of sea and mountains, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, stores and and recreation areas, with views of sea and mountains, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, stores and and recreation areas, with views of sea and mountains, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, stores and and recreation areas, with views of sea and mountains, Antalya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$217,901
The project has 15 apartments and 2 stores. The infrastructure of the project includes: swimming pool, playground, outdoor parking, gazebo and barbecue area, sauna, jacuzzi, fitness, lobby and reception. Location and nearby infrastructure This project is located in Antalya province, Alanya …
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Residential complex New guarded residence in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded residence in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded residence in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded residence in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded residence in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded residence in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded residence in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$314,616
The residence features around-the-clock security and video surveillance, a large parking. Completion - July, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Intercom Equipped kitchen Siemens kitchen cabinetry (hob, oven, hood) Air conditioning in every bedroom Location and nearby infrastruct…
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a garden and a cinema, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a garden and a cinema, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a garden and a cinema, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a garden and a cinema, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a garden and a cinema, Antalya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a garden and a cinema, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a garden and a cinema, Antalya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$301,088
The residence features swimming pools, gyms, sports grounds, a sauna and a hamam, a cinema, an underground parking, a landscaped garden, kids' playgrounds. Completion - December, 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Built-in kitchen cabinetry Kitchen appliances (coo…
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Apartment building Properties with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Kestel
Apartment building Properties with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Kestel
Apartment building Properties with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Kestel
Apartment building Properties with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Kestel
Apartment building Properties with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Kestel
Show all Apartment building Properties with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Kestel
Apartment building Properties with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Kestel
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$531,738
The year of construction 2026
Properties with Panoramic Sea and City Views in Project with Full Amenities in Alanya Kestel The stylish properties are located in Kestel in Alanya. Kestel is a developing area with various amenities. The area is home to hiking paths, restaurants, cafes, and many more daily and social amenit…
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Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Show all Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$124,770
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 10
Sea and Pool View Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş, Alanya Demirtaş, where these luxury apartments are located, is a prominent area in Alanya known for its social amenities, beautiful beaches, and walking paths. Demirtaş stands out with its high-quality real estate projects …
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Residential complex Residential complex with views of the Mediterranean Sea, the Toros Mountains and the ancient fortress of Alanya, Kestel, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with views of the Mediterranean Sea, the Toros Mountains and the ancient fortress of Alanya, Kestel, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with views of the Mediterranean Sea, the Toros Mountains and the ancient fortress of Alanya, Kestel, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with views of the Mediterranean Sea, the Toros Mountains and the ancient fortress of Alanya, Kestel, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with views of the Mediterranean Sea, the Toros Mountains and the ancient fortress of Alanya, Kestel, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with views of the Mediterranean Sea, the Toros Mountains and the ancient fortress of Alanya, Kestel, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with views of the Mediterranean Sea, the Toros Mountains and the ancient fortress of Alanya, Kestel, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$279,659
The residence consists of 4 buildings with two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments and duplexes. The unique location combined with the high quality of construction, modern design and professional management will ensure a comfortable lifestyle. Only certified materials meeting international …
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Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and terraces, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and terraces, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and terraces, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and terraces, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and terraces, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and terraces, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and terraces, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$1,28M
We offer villas with green areas, swimming pools, barbecue areas, terraces and jacuzzis. Completion - June, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Granite flooring Kitchen cabinetry Double glazing Granite kitchen countertops Steel entrance door Underfloor heating Location and nearby…
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$214,638
The residence features a swimming pool, a large underground parking, a gym, a barbecue area, a kids' playground. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the heart of Antalya, 3 minutes away from the Mediterranean Sea
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Residential complex New business-class residence in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New business-class residence in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New business-class residence in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New business-class residence in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New business-class residence in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New business-class residence in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New business-class residence in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$256,354
ANTA Home Neon is a bright and modern residence. The apartments, amenities amd management company - everything is carefully thought out here to provide the increasing demand for short-term and long-term lease. Features underground garage gated territory fitness center shop, cafe and restaur…
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Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a garden, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a garden, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a garden, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a garden, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a garden, Antalya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a garden, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a garden, Antalya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$223,839
We offer stylish apartments with a view of the mountains. The residence features a swimming pool, a gym, a security system, a sauna, a kids' pool and a playground, a landscaped garden. Facilities and equipment in the house Kitchen cabinetry and appliances Double glazing Aluminium windows I…
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Apartment building Sea View Apartments in Central Mahmutlar, Alanya
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in Central Mahmutlar, Alanya
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in Central Mahmutlar, Alanya
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in Central Mahmutlar, Alanya
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in Central Mahmutlar, Alanya
Show all Apartment building Sea View Apartments in Central Mahmutlar, Alanya
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in Central Mahmutlar, Alanya
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$166,369
The year of construction 2024
Apartments for Sale in Complex with Pool Near All Amenities in Mahmutlar, Alanya Mahmutlar, a rising area of Alanya, is highly preferred by both locals and foreigners for residence and vacation. Known for its famous brands, wide walking paths, and pristine sea, it offers residents a lifestyl…
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Apartment building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Apartment building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Apartment building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Apartment building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Apartment building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Show all Apartment building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Apartment building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$597,723
The year of construction 2026
Sea and Mountain-View Apartments in a Complex with Rich Amenities in Kargıcak Alanya Kargıcak is a quickly developing living space in Alanya, Antalya. With its social atmosphere and entertainment options, Kargıcak is a comfortable and high-quality neighborhood. The growing number of branded …
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, lounge areas and a cinema at 300 meters from the beach, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, lounge areas and a cinema at 300 meters from the beach, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, lounge areas and a cinema at 300 meters from the beach, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, lounge areas and a cinema at 300 meters from the beach, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, lounge areas and a cinema at 300 meters from the beach, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, lounge areas and a cinema at 300 meters from the beach, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, lounge areas and a cinema at 300 meters from the beach, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$1,11M
The residential complex consists of 5 buildings with 16 apartments. Each flat has a terrace of 60 m2 or a studio of 25 m2. The terraces will be equipped with a summer kitchen, a jacuzzi, a winter garden, a barbecue. The studios will be equipped with kitchen cabinetry and a bathroom. The comp…
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Residential complex New project with a swimming pool, a spa complex and a garden, 300 meters from the sea, in the center of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New project with a swimming pool, a spa complex and a garden, 300 meters from the sea, in the center of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New project with a swimming pool, a spa complex and a garden, 300 meters from the sea, in the center of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New project with a swimming pool, a spa complex and a garden, 300 meters from the sea, in the center of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New project with a swimming pool, a spa complex and a garden, 300 meters from the sea, in the center of Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New project with a swimming pool, a spa complex and a garden, 300 meters from the sea, in the center of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New project with a swimming pool, a spa complex and a garden, 300 meters from the sea, in the center of Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$291,311
Luxury living in the heart of Alanya, where every day is like a luxury resort. Imagine a place, where Mediterranean luxury meets the spirit of freedom, and every morning begins with the fragrance of the sea, the warm sun and the feeling, that you are in the most beautiful speck on the map. I…
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Residential complex Residential complex with many facilities and services, 200 m to the sea, Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with many facilities and services, 200 m to the sea, Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with many facilities and services, 200 m to the sea, Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with many facilities and services, 200 m to the sea, Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with many facilities and services, 200 m to the sea, Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with many facilities and services, 200 m to the sea, Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with many facilities and services, 200 m to the sea, Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$315,199
This comfort-class residence with a rich infrastructure is a great opportunity for investors who want to buy modern real estate at bargain prices. In the heart of a large and very popular area of Alanya - Kestel, at a distance of 200 meters from the coastline. The complex will be distinguish…
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Residential complex Residential complex near the chain stores in a quiet area, Alanya, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex near the chain stores in a quiet area, Alanya, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex near the chain stores in a quiet area, Alanya, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex near the chain stores in a quiet area, Alanya, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex near the chain stores in a quiet area, Alanya, Antalya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex near the chain stores in a quiet area, Alanya, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex near the chain stores in a quiet area, Alanya, Antalya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$119,438
Residential complex with panoramic views of nature. It consists of 35 apartments with different layouts: Apartments with 1 bedroom — 17 units Duplex apartments with 2 bedrooms — 4 units Apartments with 3 bedrooms — 14 units Down payment is 40%, and there is the possibility of installment on …
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Residential complex Residential complex in the city center, 300 meters from the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in the city center, 300 meters from the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in the city center, 300 meters from the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in the city center, 300 meters from the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in the city center, 300 meters from the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex in the city center, 300 meters from the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in the city center, 300 meters from the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$124,681
The residential complex has a total of 36 units with different layouts: 1-bedroom apartments - 12 units 2-bedroom apartments - 14 units Duplex apartments with 2 bedrooms - 10 units Down payment is 40% and there is possibility of installment on the remaining amount until the construction comp…
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Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Show all Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$535,609
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 10
Sea and Pool View Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş, Alanya Demirtaş, where these luxury apartments are located, is a prominent area in Alanya known for its social amenities, beautiful beaches, and walking paths. Demirtaş stands out with its high-quality real estate projects …
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view at 500 meters from the sea, in the prestigious area of Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view at 500 meters from the sea, in the prestigious area of Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view at 500 meters from the sea, in the prestigious area of Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view at 500 meters from the sea, in the prestigious area of Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view at 500 meters from the sea, in the prestigious area of Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view at 500 meters from the sea, in the prestigious area of Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view at 500 meters from the sea, in the prestigious area of Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$320,442
The stylish and thought-out premium complex is created to those, who appreciate luxury and are used to regular life. The project features: tropical garden with lawns barbecue areas panoramic swimming pool panoramic view of the sea and the mountains Completion - May, 2025. Location and nea…
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Apartment building Live Rich in Antalya Apartments for Sale in Luviya Project
Apartment building Live Rich in Antalya Apartments for Sale in Luviya Project
Apartment building Live Rich in Antalya Apartments for Sale in Luviya Project
Apartment building Live Rich in Antalya Apartments for Sale in Luviya Project
Apartment building Live Rich in Antalya Apartments for Sale in Luviya Project
Show all Apartment building Live Rich in Antalya Apartments for Sale in Luviya Project
Apartment building Live Rich in Antalya Apartments for Sale in Luviya Project
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$1,14M
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 10
Live Rich in Antalya Luxury Apartments in Luviya Project Luxury apartments are located in Topçular neighborhood of Muratpaşa. Thanks to its proximity to Termesos Boulevard, the area offers easy transportation opportunities and continues to be a center of attraction for those who want to inve…
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Residential complex Modern low-rise residence with swimming pools at 750 meters from the sea, Kestel, Turkey
Residential complex Modern low-rise residence with swimming pools at 750 meters from the sea, Kestel, Turkey
Residential complex Modern low-rise residence with swimming pools at 750 meters from the sea, Kestel, Turkey
Residential complex Modern low-rise residence with swimming pools at 750 meters from the sea, Kestel, Turkey
Residential complex Modern low-rise residence with swimming pools at 750 meters from the sea, Kestel, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Modern low-rise residence with swimming pools at 750 meters from the sea, Kestel, Turkey
Residential complex Modern low-rise residence with swimming pools at 750 meters from the sea, Kestel, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$365,887
The residence features swimming pools for children and adults, a gym, a sauna and a steam bath, lounge areas, wireless Internet, around-the-clock video surveillance. Completion - September, 30, 2023. Features of the flats Central satellite system Double-glazed PVC windows Spot lighting Ste…
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and an water park close to the beach and golf courses, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and an water park close to the beach and golf courses, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and an water park close to the beach and golf courses, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and an water park close to the beach and golf courses, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and an water park close to the beach and golf courses, Antalya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and an water park close to the beach and golf courses, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and an water park close to the beach and golf courses, Antalya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$159,174
The residence features a covered parking, a water park, a Turkish bath, a tennis court, an outdoor swimming pool, a gym, a sauna, a kids' playground, a landscaped green area, walking and jogging paths, lounge areas. Completion - 1st quarter of 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Am…
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Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, sports grounds and a private beach close to the airport, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, sports grounds and a private beach close to the airport, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, sports grounds and a private beach close to the airport, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, sports grounds and a private beach close to the airport, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, sports grounds and a private beach close to the airport, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, sports grounds and a private beach close to the airport, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, sports grounds and a private beach close to the airport, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$241,206
The residence features a garage and a parking, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, tennis and basketball courts, a fitness room, a spa center (sauna, steam bath), a conference room and a library, aan aquapark, a cafe and a bar, a barbecue area, a mini club, a kids' playground, a private beach…
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Apartment building New Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Alanya İncekum
Apartment building New Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Alanya İncekum
Apartment building New Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Alanya İncekum
Apartment building New Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Alanya İncekum
Apartment building New Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Alanya İncekum
Show all Apartment building New Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Alanya İncekum
Apartment building New Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Alanya İncekum
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$391,409
The year of construction 2026
Apartments with Rich Social Activities in Alanya İncekum İncekum, housing many natural beauties of Antalya Alanya, stands out as one of the district's most favored locations with its magnificent nature and clean sea. Okurcalar continues to rapidly develop itself as an attraction center where…
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Apartment building Beachfront Apartments for Sale in Mahmutlar Alanya
Apartment building Beachfront Apartments for Sale in Mahmutlar Alanya
Apartment building Beachfront Apartments for Sale in Mahmutlar Alanya
Apartment building Beachfront Apartments for Sale in Mahmutlar Alanya
Apartment building Beachfront Apartments for Sale in Mahmutlar Alanya
Show all Apartment building Beachfront Apartments for Sale in Mahmutlar Alanya
Apartment building Beachfront Apartments for Sale in Mahmutlar Alanya
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$822,882
The year of construction 2026
Apartments for Sale in a Beachfront Complex in Mahmutlar, Alanya Mahmutlar region, known as the holiday location of Alanya, has recently grown and developed rapidly. With its quality services, it has become the first choice of foreign and local people. The region attracts the eyes with its r…
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a conference room and a private beach close to the airport, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a conference room and a private beach close to the airport, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a conference room and a private beach close to the airport, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a conference room and a private beach close to the airport, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a conference room and a private beach close to the airport, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a conference room and a private beach close to the airport, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a conference room and a private beach close to the airport, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$332,095
The residence features a garage and a parking, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a fitness room, a spa center (sauna, hamam, steam bath, salt room, massage room), a conference room and a library, a bar, a barbecue area, a mini club, a kids' playground, a private beach, around-the-clock vide…
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Apartment building Beachfront Apartments for Sale in Mahmutlar Alanya
Apartment building Beachfront Apartments for Sale in Mahmutlar Alanya
Apartment building Beachfront Apartments for Sale in Mahmutlar Alanya
Apartment building Beachfront Apartments for Sale in Mahmutlar Alanya
Apartment building Beachfront Apartments for Sale in Mahmutlar Alanya
Show all Apartment building Beachfront Apartments for Sale in Mahmutlar Alanya
Apartment building Beachfront Apartments for Sale in Mahmutlar Alanya
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$370,827
The year of construction 2026
Apartments for Sale in a Beachfront Complex in Mahmutlar, Alanya Mahmutlar region, known as the holiday location of Alanya, has recently grown and developed rapidly. With its quality services, it has become the first choice of foreign and local people. The region attracts the eyes with its r…
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Residential complex Modern luxury residence with swimming pools, a gym and a kids' playground, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Modern luxury residence with swimming pools, a gym and a kids' playground, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Modern luxury residence with swimming pools, a gym and a kids' playground, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Modern luxury residence with swimming pools, a gym and a kids' playground, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Modern luxury residence with swimming pools, a gym and a kids' playground, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Modern luxury residence with swimming pools, a gym and a kids' playground, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Modern luxury residence with swimming pools, a gym and a kids' playground, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$301,798
The beautiful residence features a landscaped garden, swimming pools for children and adults, an outdoor fitness center, barbecue areas, security, a gym, a sauna and a steam bath, a lounge, a kids' playground, a parking. Completion - 21/09/2023. Location and nearby infrastructure The proper…
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Apartment building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Apartment building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Apartment building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Apartment building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Apartment building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Show all Apartment building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Apartment building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$410,202
The year of construction 2026
Sea and Mountain-View Apartments in a Complex with Rich Amenities in Kargıcak Alanya Kargıcak is a quickly developing living space in Alanya, Antalya. With its social atmosphere and entertainment options, Kargıcak is a comfortable and high-quality neighborhood. The growing number of branded …
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Villa Villa in Antalya
Villa Villa in Antalya
Villa Villa in Antalya
Villa Villa in Antalya
Villa Villa in Antalya
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$976,299
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
-Antalya, Kaş Location -Kalkan district -Stunning sea view -9 villas -4 villas for sale -Each villa is located on a plot of 500 m2 -Villa area 300 m2 -4+1 villa -1 open saloon with kitchen -4 bedrooms -1 toilet -4 bathrooms -1 sauna -Underfloor heating sy…
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Residential complex Project in Alanya-Antalya Location
Residential complex Project in Alanya-Antalya Location
Residential complex Project in Alanya-Antalya Location
Residential complex Project in Alanya-Antalya Location
Residential complex Project in Alanya-Antalya Location
Show all Residential complex Project in Alanya-Antalya Location
Residential complex Project in Alanya-Antalya Location
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$127,225
The year of construction 2024
RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX PAYALLAR, ALANYA, ANTALYA - Türkiye Our Residence project is located on 1426 square meters in Payallar, a beautiful place in Alanya, and consists of 1 block and 5 floors. Our apartments have a forest view. Our project, which promises a comfortable life with outdoor living…
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Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
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