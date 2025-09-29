Residential complex One-bedroom apartment 500 meters from the sea.

One-bedroom apartment (1+1) with an area of ​​65 sq m.

A modern residential complex consisting of a single 10-story block located 350 meters away in the Erdemli district.

All apartments will be delivered turnkey, with finished furniture, built-in kitchen units, fully equipped bathrooms, interior doors, etc.

The Erdemli district is actively developing, filling with the latest complexes, and increasingly attracting investors. It boasts a wide coastline, parks and promenades nearby, and shops and supermarkets are within walking distance.

Infrastructure:

Outdoor swimming pool

Water slides

Sauna

Turkish hammam

Gym

Gazebos

BBQ area

Children's playground

Parking

Power generator

24/7 video surveillance

24/7 security

Landscaped grounds

For more information about this project, please call or email us.