  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Erdemli
  4. Residential complex One-bedroom apartment 500 meters from the sea.

Residential complex One-bedroom apartment 500 meters from the sea.

Erdemli, Turkey
from
$54,171
BTC
0.6443569
ETH
33.7735026
USDT
53 558.3348576
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 32801
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 12457
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 03/11/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Erdemli

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

One-bedroom apartment (1+1) with an area of ​​65 sq m.

A modern residential complex consisting of a single 10-story block located 350 meters away in the Erdemli district.

All apartments will be delivered turnkey, with finished furniture, built-in kitchen units, fully equipped bathrooms, interior doors, etc.

The Erdemli district is actively developing, filling with the latest complexes, and increasingly attracting investors. It boasts a wide coastline, parks and promenades nearby, and shops and supermarkets are within walking distance.

Infrastructure:

  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Water slides
  • Sauna
  • Turkish hammam
  • Gym
  • Gazebos
  • BBQ area
  • Children's playground
  • Parking
  • Power generator
  • 24/7 video surveillance
  • 24/7 security
  • Landscaped grounds

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Location on the map

Erdemli, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Transportation
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Furnished two-bedroom apartment in Yekta In + complex.
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$138,352
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$335,510
Apartment building Istanbul Basaksehir apartment Compound
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$169,327
Apartment building Kucukcekmece Istanbul Apartment Compound
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$179,784
Residential complex New eco-friendly residence with swimming pools, gardens and a shopping mall, Bodrum, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$298,452
You are viewing
Residential complex One-bedroom apartment 500 meters from the sea.
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$54,171
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence on the first sea line, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence on the first sea line, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence on the first sea line, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence on the first sea line, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence on the first sea line, Izmir, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence on the first sea line, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence on the first sea line, Izmir, Turkey
Konak, Turkey
from
$641,982
We offer apartments with a panoramic sea view. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located on the first sea line
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Luxury residence with a private beach, swimming pools and aqua parks, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with a private beach, swimming pools and aqua parks, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with a private beach, swimming pools and aqua parks, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with a private beach, swimming pools and aqua parks, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with a private beach, swimming pools and aqua parks, Antalya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Luxury residence with a private beach, swimming pools and aqua parks, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with a private beach, swimming pools and aqua parks, Antalya, Turkey
Kepez, Turkey
from
$82,572
The residence features swimming pools, a spa center, aqua parks, a private sandy beach, restaurants, a kids' club and adventure parks, a fitness center, pilates and yoga studios, sports grounds, a forest. Completion - 2024
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Soli Star
Residential complex Soli Star
Residential complex Soli Star
Residential complex Soli Star
Residential complex Soli Star
Show all Residential complex Soli Star
Residential complex Soli Star
Mezitli, Turkey
from
$60,550
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 14
LCD: Soli Star. Address: Turkey ,. Mersin, Mister Soli. Investment project in the Mezitli region (Soli), 600 m. of the Mediterranean Sea. In the 1 block complex, the house is gasified. Mersin Marina is only 15 minutes away. by public transport. College is only 25 minutes away. by publ…
Developer
ILKEM YAPI
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Maintenance of Real Estate in Turkey for Foreigners: What You Need to Know About Taxes, Utilities, and Insurance
29.09.2025
Maintenance of Real Estate in Turkey for Foreigners: What You Need to Know About Taxes, Utilities, and Insurance
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
21.07.2025
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
Show all publications