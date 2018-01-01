  1. Realting.com
  Two bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and tennis court, 500 metres to the sea and beaches, Mersin, Turkey

Two bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and tennis court, 500 metres to the sea and beaches, Mersin, Turkey

Toroslar, Turkey
€77,000
About the complex

The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreation areas: swimming pool, gazebos, hammam, sauna, basketball court, tennis court, etc.

There are 3 buildings with 2-bedroom apartments in the complex.

Features of the flats

Features:

  • Suspended ceiling
  • Kitchen set
  • Hall cupboard
  • Furniture in the bathroom
  • Steel reinforced door
  • Double-glazed windows
  • Painted walls with water-resistant paint
  • Class 1 sanitary fittings
  • Class 1 shower cubicle
Location and nearby infrastructure

Mersin is a large regional centre located in the south-east of Turkey, on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, the 11th largest city in Turkey in terms of population (about 2 million people). It is an industrial centre and the largest coastal city in Turkey, with a coastline of 321 km. It combines beautiful places for beach holidays and immersion in harmony with nature.

You are viewing
