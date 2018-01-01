Ready to move in apartment complex with sports grounds and swimming pool, Mersin, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreational areas: swimming pool, sports grounds, gazebos, garden, etc.

There are 2 buildings with 1-2 bedroom apartments in the complex.

Features of the flats

Characteristics of the flats:

  • Suspended ceiling
  • Kitchen set
  • Hall cupboard
  • Furniture in the bathroom
  • Steel reinforced door
  • Double-glazed windows
  • Painted walls with water-resistant paint
  • Class 1 sanitary fittings
  • Class 1 shower cubicle
Location and nearby infrastructure

Mersin is a large regional centre located in the south-east of Turkey, on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, the 11th largest city in Turkey in terms of population (about 2 million people). It is an industrial centre and the largest coastal city in Turkey, with a coastline of 321 km. It combines beautiful places for beach holidays and immersion in harmony with nature.

New building location
Toroslar, Turkey

