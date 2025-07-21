  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Akseki
  4. Apartment in a new building Investment Flats in Antalya Near Hospital

Apartment in a new building Investment Flats in Antalya Near Hospital

Kepez, Turkey
from
$377,890
;
34
Leave a request
ID: 27934
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Akseki
  • Village
    Kepez

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2024
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    6

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Flats from a New Project in Antalya Kepez

The flats are located in the Göçerler Neighborhood, Kepez, Antalya. The region hosts many elite projects in Kepez and has increased its value even more with the construction of the City Hospital.

They are located 100 m from the nearest bus stop, 5.5 km from the bus station, 5.9 km from the zoo, 7 km from Özdilek Mall, 11 km from Konyaaltı beaches, and 18 km from the airport.

The project has a total construction area of 14,085 m² and consists of 4 blocks. The project has a fully automatic frequency-controlled elevator, building entrance hall, central satellite system, special landscaping areas, central heating system, generator system, indoor car park, sprinkler and fire extinguishing systems, sensor lighting, ventilation system, water softening system, swimming pool, children's pool, a gym, sauna, outdoor children's playground, 24/7 closed circuit camera system, private complex entrance, and security building. The project has been designed to make the most of the geographical and climatic conditions due to its location and mixed-use project features. The project is capable of giving a new direction to the commercial life of the Kepez, Masa Mountain region.

The 2-bedroom flats have a living room, kitchen, bathroom and balcony.

The flats for sale in Antalya have heat and sound insulation, steel doors, exterior PVC joinery, ceramic floor covering, sanitary ware, multi or VRF system air conditioning, central heating, hot water system, built-in set, first-class kitchen cabinets, cloakroom, aluminum stairs, and balcony railings.


AYT-03672

Location on the map

Kepez, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$214,638
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$261,643
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools and a green area close to the coast, Izmir, Turkey
Konak, Turkey
from
$316,358
Residential complex Beautiful low-rise residence with a swimming pool in a picturesque area, Bodrum, Turkey
Milas, Turkey
from
$425,314
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Izmir, Turkey
Konak, Turkey
from
$196,219
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Investment Flats in Antalya Near Hospital
Kepez, Turkey
from
$377,890
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Show all Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$121,255
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 10
Sea and Pool View Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş, Alanya Demirtaş, where these luxury apartments are located, is a prominent area in Alanya known for its social amenities, beautiful beaches, and walking paths. Demirtaş stands out with its high-quality real estate projects …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter The Voyage Residence Avsallar
Residential quarter The Voyage Residence Avsallar
Alanya, Turkey
from
$145,300
The year of construction 2022
A Luxury class residential complex is located in the picturesque Alanya suburb of Avsallar. The seven-story building covers an area of 2,300 square meters, in total including 49 apartments of various designs. The apartments are renovated, there are integrated appliances. Heating system and b…
Developer
TURKREALT
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartments with sea views in the tranquil Büyükçekmece district, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with sea views in the tranquil Büyükçekmece district, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with sea views in the tranquil Büyükçekmece district, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with sea views in the tranquil Büyükçekmece district, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with sea views in the tranquil Büyükçekmece district, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Apartments with sea views in the tranquil Büyükçekmece district, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with sea views in the tranquil Büyükçekmece district, Istanbul, Turkey
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
from
$516,321
The project consists of two buildings built on an area of 4,000 m2, 80% of which is covered by green space, and includes 120 flats of different layouts, ranging from one-bedroom flats with one living room to two-bedroom apartments with two living rooms and four bedrooms. The project includes…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
21.07.2025
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
Show all publications