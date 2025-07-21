Apartment in a new building Investment Flats in Antalya Near Hospital

Flats from a New Project in Antalya Kepez

The flats are located in the Göçerler Neighborhood, Kepez, Antalya. The region hosts many elite projects in Kepez and has increased its value even more with the construction of the City Hospital.

They are located 100 m from the nearest bus stop, 5.5 km from the bus station, 5.9 km from the zoo, 7 km from Özdilek Mall, 11 km from Konyaaltı beaches, and 18 km from the airport.

The project has a total construction area of 14,085 m² and consists of 4 blocks. The project has a fully automatic frequency-controlled elevator, building entrance hall, central satellite system, special landscaping areas, central heating system, generator system, indoor car park, sprinkler and fire extinguishing systems, sensor lighting, ventilation system, water softening system, swimming pool, children's pool, a gym, sauna, outdoor children's playground, 24/7 closed circuit camera system, private complex entrance, and security building. The project has been designed to make the most of the geographical and climatic conditions due to its location and mixed-use project features. The project is capable of giving a new direction to the commercial life of the Kepez, Masa Mountain region.

The 2-bedroom flats have a living room, kitchen, bathroom and balcony.

The flats for sale in Antalya have heat and sound insulation, steel doors, exterior PVC joinery, ceramic floor covering, sanitary ware, multi or VRF system air conditioning, central heating, hot water system, built-in set, first-class kitchen cabinets, cloakroom, aluminum stairs, and balcony railings.

