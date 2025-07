Suitable for Turkish Citizenship - tapu 400,000 USD.

Exclusive package offer - two apartments 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 for 290,000 EUR.

There is a license for short-term rent (ideal for investment!)

Elite City 2 is a new residential complex with all amenities, located in the center of Alanya, surrounded by all the city infrastructure, 700 m from the sea and the sandy beach of Cleopatra.

Completion date: completed in 2024.

Infrastructure:

Outdoor pool

Modern fitness room

Sauna for complete relaxation

Indoor parking

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.