Four bedroom flats in complex with swimming pool and parking, Mersin, Turkey

Toroslar, Turkey
from
€97,000
;
8
About the complex

The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreation areas: swimming pool, gazebos, sports grounds, etc.

The project has 5 flats on each floor. One block consists of 14 floors. Flats with 3 bedrooms.

Features of the flats

Features:

  • Suspended ceiling
  • Kitchen set
  • Hall cupboard
  • Furniture in the bathroom
  • Steel reinforced door
  • Double-glazed windows
  • Painted walls with water-resistant paint
  • Class 1 sanitary fittings
  • Class 1 shower cubicle
Location and nearby infrastructure

Mersin is a large regional centre located in the south-east of Turkey, on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, the 11th largest city in Turkey in terms of population (about 2 million people). It is an industrial centre and the largest coastal city in Turkey, with a coastline of 321 km. It combines beautiful places for beach holidays and immersion in harmony with nature.

New building location
Toroslar, Turkey

PERA BLUE is a new residential complex in the center of stunning modern Istanbul. The complex is built of five blocks on the territory of 1696 sq.m. It has a modern laconic architectural design. Here you can feel the real comfort of life and the functionality of the complex. The apartments in the complex are presented with spacious modern layouts with bewitching panoramic views of Istanbul and Bosphorus. 2 + 1, 2 + 2, 3 + 1 - from 87 to 154 sq.m. The modern complex has a large green territory, landscape design and multifunctional infrastructure. In walking distance. Internal infrastructure: - Playground; - Barbecue; - Outdoor pool; - Sauna; - Hamam; - Protected area. - Gym; - Parking; - 24 hour security. External infrastructure: - Educational institutions; - Medical facilities; - Beauty salon; - Restaurants; - Cafe; - Bank branches; - Metro.
