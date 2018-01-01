Four bedroom flats in complex with swimming pool and parking, Mersin, Turkey

The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreation areas: swimming pool, gazebos, sports grounds, etc.

The project has 5 flats on each floor. One block consists of 14 floors. Flats with 3 bedrooms.

Features of the flats

Features:

Suspended ceiling

Kitchen set

Hall cupboard

Furniture in the bathroom

Steel reinforced door

Double-glazed windows

Painted walls with water-resistant paint

Class 1 sanitary fittings

Class 1 shower cubicle

Location and nearby infrastructure

Mersin is a large regional centre located in the south-east of Turkey, on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, the 11th largest city in Turkey in terms of population (about 2 million people). It is an industrial centre and the largest coastal city in Turkey, with a coastline of 321 km. It combines beautiful places for beach holidays and immersion in harmony with nature.