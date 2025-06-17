Furnished one bedroom apartment (1+1), 60 m2 with sea view in Yekta Towers Residence.

YektaTowers is a residential complex with the amenities of a 5* hotel, located in a quiet area in the resort town of Mahmutlar, perfect for both recreation and permanent residence 400 meters from the sea.

Near the complex there are many cafes, restaurants, shops, supermarkets, parks with playgrounds, there are bank branches and ATMs, a post office, medical care. Four times a week there are food and clothing markets.

Infrastructure:

Landscaping area with landscape design

Common areas - improved finishing with high-quality materials

Marble-lined stairs

Modern elevators

Concierge service

Outdoor swimming pool

Aqua park

Indoor heated pool

Satellite TV

Wi-Fi Internet

Fitness center

Sauna

Turkish bath

Steam room

Billiards

Table tennis

Children's playroom

Tennis court

Children's playground

BBQ area with gazebos

Generator

24/7 security

Complex caretaker

Outdoor parking

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.