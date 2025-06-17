Furnished one bedroom apartment (1+1), 60 m2 with sea view in Yekta Towers Residence.
YektaTowers is a residential complex with the amenities of a 5* hotel, located in a quiet area in the resort town of Mahmutlar, perfect for both recreation and permanent residence 400 meters from the sea.
Near the complex there are many cafes, restaurants, shops, supermarkets, parks with playgrounds, there are bank branches and ATMs, a post office, medical care. Four times a week there are food and clothing markets.
Infrastructure:
