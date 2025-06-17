  1. Realting.com
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$135,464
14
ID: 26658
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 07/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Mahmutlar

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Furnished one bedroom apartment (1+1), 60 m2 with sea view in Yekta Towers Residence.

YektaTowers is a residential complex with the amenities of a 5* hotel, located in a quiet area in the resort town of Mahmutlar, perfect for both recreation and permanent residence 400 meters from the sea.

Near the complex there are many cafes, restaurants, shops, supermarkets, parks with playgrounds, there are bank branches and ATMs, a post office, medical care. Four times a week there are food and clothing markets.

Infrastructure:

  • Landscaping area with landscape design
  • Common areas - improved finishing with high-quality materials
  • Marble-lined stairs
  • Modern elevators
  • Concierge service
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Aqua park
  • Indoor heated pool
  • Satellite TV
  • Wi-Fi Internet
  • Fitness center
  • Sauna
  • Turkish bath
  • Steam room
  • Billiards
  • Table tennis
  • Children's playroom
  • Tennis court
  • Children's playground
  • BBQ area with gazebos
  • Generator
  • 24/7 security
  • Complex caretaker
  • Outdoor parking

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Mahmutlar, Turkey

