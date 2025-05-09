  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Erdemli
  4. Residential complex LAVINYA PREMIUM

Residential complex LAVINYA PREMIUM

Erdemli, Turkey
from
$83,374
BTC
0.9917180
ETH
51.9801785
USDT
82 430.6511970
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
14
Leave a request
Interactive catalog
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 4619
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 50
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 11/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Erdemli

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Frame-block
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    16

About the complex

Lavinya Premium ( Mersin / Erdemli, Tomuk district )

100 meters from the sea!!!

Price: from 73,000 euros. Initial installment: 50%, then installment until June 2024.
Deadline: December 2024
Apartments 1 + 1 ( gross 70-75 sq.m. )
Apartments 2 + 1 ( gross 100-108 sq.m. )
Apartments 3 + 1 ( gross 160 sq.m. )
Also presented are apartments 1 + 1 duplexes, as well as apartments 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 with terraces.

External infrastructure: basketball, tennis and children's playgrounds, water park pool, cafeteria, parking, barbecue area, generator, arbors, walking paths, bicycle parking,
Internal infrastructure: hammam, sauna, indoor pool, gym, cinema.
Note: from the sea 100m, ceramic floors in the hallway, bathroom and balconies, laminate in rooms, wardrobe in the hallway, kitchen set of mdf, in the bathroom ( shower, sink, ceramic floor and wall cover, lighting devices, air conditioning, drywall ceilings, steel door, panoramic windows to the floor of aluminum, fire system, 24/7 security, video surveillance.


The construction company ALIOĞLU INŞAAT began its activities in 1998. We are building houses in Mersin

Work experience:

- thousands of built and sold apartments

- in 2022, the construction of more than 800 apartments was launched

We guarantee:

-best quality

-surrender of objects on time

-percentage of up to 2 years

- full support of the transaction from consultation to obtaining TAPU

-guaranteed period after delivery of the house 2 years

-free inspection of our facilities

The lucky owners of our apartments were residents from all over the world: Russia, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Belarus, Canada, the USA, Great Britain, etc.

Our office is located at: Turkey, Mersin / Erdemli, Tomyuk District, ul. Khoja Ahmet Yesevi, d.5

Location on the map

Erdemli, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex ЖИЛОЙ КОМПЛЕКС
Alanya, Turkey
from
$324,371
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, green areas and a spa area near a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$845,141
Residential complex New buy-to-let apartments in a residential complex with a wide range of services, Kägithane, Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Turkey
from
$600,293
Residential complex Four bedroom flats in complex with swimming pool and parking, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$110,785
Apartment building TOKUŞ PREMİUM ALANYA
Alanya, Turkey
Price on request
You are viewing
Residential complex LAVINYA PREMIUM
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$83,374
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Fatih, Turkey
from
$859,749
The residence features a shopping mall, cafes and restaurants, a garage and a parking, green areas, sports grounds, a Turkish bath and a sauna, walking paths, an indoor swimming pool, a kids' playground, security and video surveillance. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is loc…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartments in the Best Home 35 Aria complex.
Residential complex Apartments in the Best Home 35 Aria complex.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$159,177
Finishing options Finished
Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1) 58 m2, with VEKO kitchen appliances. The price includes a full package of household appliances: washing machine, dishwasher, hob, oven, extractor hood, refrigerator, water heater, air conditioners in each room, as well as heated floors in the bathroom…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex New luxury residence with a swimming pool, a green area and sports grounds in the central area of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New luxury residence with a swimming pool, a green area and sports grounds in the central area of Istanbul, Turkey
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$329,903
The residence features a football field, basketball and tennis courts, a fitness center, kids' playgrounds, a cafe and a restaurant, a green area, a gazebo, a barbecue area, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a parking, a security system. Completion - December, 20…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
03.07.2024
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
Show all publications