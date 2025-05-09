Residential complex LAVINYA PREMIUM

Lavinya Premium ( Mersin / Erdemli, Tomuk district )

100 meters from the sea!!!

Price: from 73,000 euros. Initial installment: 50%, then installment until June 2024.

Deadline: December 2024

Apartments 1 + 1 ( gross 70-75 sq.m. )

Apartments 2 + 1 ( gross 100-108 sq.m. )

Apartments 3 + 1 ( gross 160 sq.m. )

Also presented are apartments 1 + 1 duplexes, as well as apartments 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 with terraces.



External infrastructure: basketball, tennis and children's playgrounds, water park pool, cafeteria, parking, barbecue area, generator, arbors, walking paths, bicycle parking,

Internal infrastructure: hammam, sauna, indoor pool, gym, cinema.

Note: from the sea 100m, ceramic floors in the hallway, bathroom and balconies, laminate in rooms, wardrobe in the hallway, kitchen set of mdf, in the bathroom ( shower, sink, ceramic floor and wall cover, lighting devices, air conditioning, drywall ceilings, steel door, panoramic windows to the floor of aluminum, fire system, 24/7 security, video surveillance.



The construction company ALIOĞLU INŞAAT began its activities in 1998. We are building houses in Mersin

Work experience:

- thousands of built and sold apartments

- in 2022, the construction of more than 800 apartments was launched

We guarantee:

-best quality

-surrender of objects on time

-percentage of up to 2 years

- full support of the transaction from consultation to obtaining TAPU

-guaranteed period after delivery of the house 2 years

-free inspection of our facilities

The lucky owners of our apartments were residents from all over the world: Russia, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Belarus, Canada, the USA, Great Britain, etc.

Our office is located at: Turkey, Mersin / Erdemli, Tomyuk District, ul. Khoja Ahmet Yesevi, d.5