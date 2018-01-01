Residential complex with water park, swimming pool, cinema and fitness centre, Mersin, Turkey

The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreation areas: swimming pool, aqua park, cinema, Turkish bath, sports grounds, etc.

There are 5 buildings with 1-3 bedroom apartments in the complex.

Features of the flats

Features:

Suspended ceiling

Kitchen set

Hall cupboard

Furniture in the bathroom

Steel reinforced door

Double-glazed windows

Painted walls with water-resistant paint

Class 1 sanitary fittings

Class 1 shower cubicle

Location and nearby infrastructure

Mersin is a large regional centre located in the south-east of Turkey, on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, the 11th largest city in Turkey in terms of population (about 2 million people). It is an industrial centre and the largest coastal city in Turkey, with a coastline of 321 km. It combines beautiful places for beach holidays and immersion in harmony with nature.

Erdemli district is one of the most promising areas of Mersin with urban infrastructure, tourist atmosphere and luxurious beaches, as well as many modern new buildings and residential complexes. In the very centre of Erdemli there is a wide promenade with beaches and a large number of cafes and restaurants overlooking the sea.