  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential complex with water park, swimming pool, cinema and fitness centre, Mersin, Turkey

Residential complex with water park, swimming pool, cinema and fitness centre, Mersin, Turkey

Toroslar, Turkey
from
€77,000
;
12
Leave a request
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreation areas: swimming pool, aqua park, cinema, Turkish bath, sports grounds, etc.

There are 5 buildings with 1-3 bedroom apartments in the complex.

Features of the flats

Features:

  • Suspended ceiling
  • Kitchen set
  • Hall cupboard
  • Furniture in the bathroom
  • Steel reinforced door
  • Double-glazed windows
  • Painted walls with water-resistant paint
  • Class 1 sanitary fittings
  • Class 1 shower cubicle
Location and nearby infrastructure

Mersin is a large regional centre located in the south-east of Turkey, on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, the 11th largest city in Turkey in terms of population (about 2 million people). It is an industrial centre and the largest coastal city in Turkey, with a coastline of 321 km. It combines beautiful places for beach holidays and immersion in harmony with nature.

Erdemli district is one of the most promising areas of Mersin with urban infrastructure, tourist atmosphere and luxurious beaches, as well as many modern new buildings and residential complexes. In the very centre of Erdemli there is a wide promenade with beaches and a large number of cafes and restaurants overlooking the sea.

New building location
Toroslar, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residence Loft in Istanbul
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€257,111
Residential complex Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya proekte - rayon Avsallar
Incekum, Turkey
from
€120,000
Apartment building Kvartira vashey mechty
Toroslar, Turkey
from
€65,000
Residential complex MEHAL GROUP - VELIKOLEPNYY PROEKT V BAShAKShEHIR
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
€249,686
Residential complex ROYAL TERACCE
Mersin, Turkey
from
€95,000
You are viewing
Residential complex with water park, swimming pool, cinema and fitness centre, Mersin, Turkey
Toroslar, Turkey
from
€77,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
€990,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas with parking spaces, swimming pools (36 m2 - 49 m2), barbecue areas, jacuzzis. Completion - May, 2024. Features of the flats Tile flooring Kitchen cabinetry Double glazing Granite countertops Steel entrance door Underfloor heating Grohe sanitary ware Location and nearby infrastructure Hospital - 3.8 km Center of Alanya - 8.7 km Sea - 5 km Airport - 35 km
Residential complex Residential complex with many facilities and services, 200 m to the sea, Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with many facilities and services, 200 m to the sea, Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€270,500
Agency: TRANIO
This comfort-class residence with a rich infrastructure is a great opportunity for investors who want to buy modern real estate at bargain prices. In the heart of a large and very popular area of Alanya - Kestel, at a distance of 200 meters from the coastline. The complex will be distinguished by its bright and modern architecture, quality building materials and convenient apartment layouts. Facilities and equipment in the house Other amenities: darts, game console, billiards, sunbathing area, generator, video surveillance system, bike parking lots, and gazebo. Location and nearby infrastructure Kestel is a beautiful and well-appointed coastal town with a very developed social, commercial and transport infrastructure. There are many areas for walking, many restaurants and cafes, stores and supermarkets, many outdoor areas for sports. There are also banks, exchange offices, pharmacies, private and public medical facilities, schools and kindergarten.
Residential complex Novye kvartiry s vidom na more v prestizhnom rayone Beylikdyuzyu
Residential complex Novye kvartiry s vidom na more v prestizhnom rayone Beylikdyuzyu
Avanos, Turkey
from
€206,414
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Beilikjuju District. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 73.44 to 298.88 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Realting.com
Go