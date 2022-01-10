  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex with water park, swimming pool and sports grounds, 700 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey

Residential complex with water park, swimming pool and sports grounds, 700 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey

About the complex

The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreation areas: swimming pool, aqua park, gazebos, basketball court, etc.

There is a building with 1-2 bedroom apartments in the complex.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Mersin is a large regional centre located in the south-east of Turkey, on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, the 11th largest city in Turkey in terms of population (about 2 million people). It is an industrial centre and the largest coastal city in Turkey, with a coastline of 321 km. It combines beautiful places for beach holidays and immersion in harmony with nature.

LCD Greens Alanya / Oba The complex will be built to high standards and qualities at the premium level in construction and decoration.  COMPLEX STATUS: 1.8 meters to the sea 1 km from the State Hospital 400 meters to the Antalya-Mersin highway 1.3 km to the Metro hypermarket 4 km. from the center of Alanya  50 meters from YAŞAM TASARIM OKULLARI School 35 km from Alanya International Airport – Gazipasha 135 km from Antalya International Airport There will be 1 block, 5 floors on the territory. The plot area is 2,050 sq.m., a total of 40 apartments. TYPE OF APARTMENTS: 34 apartments - 1 + 1 - 48 sq.m. Neto with a balcony.  Duplexes on the last floors: 2 apartments 2 + 1   4 apartments 4 + 1 – 150 sq.m. with balconies INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE COMPLEX: outdoor pool 165 sq.m. with a jacuzzi area children's outdoor pool sauna salt sauna Lobby gym  showers, locker rooms in the common area children's park closed children's playroom cafeteria zone relaxation room, TV area gazebos in the area with a barbecue area viewer of the complex + gardener security 7/24 and video surveillance cameras  open car parking  electric generator fenced closed territory   IN THE COST OF QUARTER INCLUDED: Input steel door  Interior doors  Kitchen headset with countertop  Floor – ceramic tiles Walls painted with ecological paint Sliding balcony doors, aluminum profile Double high quality PVC windows. Basic and point lighting Equipped bathroom with plumbing, furniture and shower Air conditioning findings TV cable Electric sockets in all rooms and on balconies   Start date: 10/01/2022 Completion date: 08/30/2024   Prices from 140,000 euros Initial installment - 50% . Balance - interest-free installment before completion of construction
If you want to live in a quiet and peaceful place and at the same time enjoy a cup of coffee with a beautiful view of the sea, pay attention to this offer, maybe this is the apartment of your dreams. We are pleased to present you this 3-room fully furnished apartment with two bedrooms, with a total area of ​​125m², with furniture, appliances and sea views. The layout also provides for a spacious living room combined with an American-style kitchen, a bathroom, a guest bathroom, an entrance hall and two spacious balconies, which, if desired, can be glazed. The apartments are located in the Mahmutlar district, on the 10th floor of a 12-storey residential block, in a closed, well-groomed area with a comfortable infrastructure. The residence has a large swimming pool, a beautiful landscaped garden and car parking. The balconies offer a pleasant view of the complex and the Mediterranean Sea. Within walking distance are chain stores, fish and vegetable shops, cafes, restaurants, a public transport stop with good transport interchange, and only 1500 meters from the sea. Infrastructure of the complex:Outdoor swimming poolChildren's swimming poolWell-groomed closed territoryparkingBarbecue area      
The residential complex consists of 3 blocks. It has a closed, landscaped area. The total area of ​​the complex is 2800m2. SPA-center:- Indoor heated pool- Massage rooms- Steam room- Sauna- Turkish bath (Hamam)- Fitness room with professional equipment- Lounge for residents of the complex- Dressing rooms - Swimming pool with children's section- Terrace by the pool- Sun loungers by the pool- Children playground- Barbecue area- Landscape garden
