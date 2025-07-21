  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Erdemli
  Apartment in a Complex with Pool Near the Beach in Mersin Çeşmeli

Apartment in a new building Apartment in a Complex with Pool Near the Beach in Mersin Çeşmeli

Erdemli, Turkey
from
$90,647
;
26
ID: 27649
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Erdemli

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    2023
  • Number of floors
    11

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Apartment Within Walking Distance to the Beach in Çeşmeli

Mersin is one of the prominent cities for real estate investment. It offers attractive options for both living and vacationing along the Mediterranean coast. The city’s mild climate, long beaches, and deep blue sea enhance the quality of life, while its developed transportation network makes daily life convenient.

The apartment for sale in Mersin draws attention with its location within walking distance to the sea. It is situated 300 meters from local restaurants, 15 km from Novacity Shopping Mall, 15 km from Erdemli State Hospital, 24 km from Mersin Marina, 30 km from Forum Mersin Shopping Mall, and 88 km from the Çukurova International Airport.

The Sun Maria 1 complex, built on a 4,877 m² land, offers a modern and stylish architecture. The complex provides many social amenities, including an outdoor swimming pool, open parking lot, children's playground, gazebo, generator, and security cameras.

This 2-bedroom apartment combines comfort and aesthetics. It features carefully selected details such as a suspended ceiling, first-class kitchen cabinets, a wardrobe, bathroom cabinets, high-quality kitchen countertops, steel entrance door, PVC windows, imported silicone-based paint, premium bathroom fixtures, shower cabin, and balcony railings.


COV-00234

Location on the map

Erdemli, Turkey
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

You are viewing
