The residence features a security system, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a gym and a pilates studio, green areas and ponds.
Completion - 2025.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Shopping mall - 4 km
Antalya city center - 5 km
Old town - 8 km
Beach - 7 km
Airport - 18 km
The residence features swimming pools, a spa center, aqua parks, a private sandy beach, restaurants, a kids' club and adventure parks, a fitness center, pilates and yoga studios, sports grounds, a forest.
Completion - 2024
The residence, which has a construction area of 14,085 m2, consists of 4 blocks. With its location and mixed use project features; It has been designed to make the best use of geographical and climatic conditions. Due to its location, Kepez is capable of giving a new direction to the comme…
The residence stands out as an innovative living project specially designed for you and offers you a comfortable urban life in Cankaya area in Masa dağı area, located in Antalya, where construction has just started. It has cooler climatic conditions compared to the city center. Terra Modern …