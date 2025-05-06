  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Akseki

New buildings for sale in Akseki

Residential complex New large residence with swimming pools and green areas close to the center of Antalya, Turkey
Kepez, Turkey
from
$222,257
The residence features a security system, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a gym and a pilates studio, green areas and ponds. Completion - 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure Shopping mall - 4 km Antalya city center - 5 km Old town - 8 km Beach - 7 km Airport - 18 km
Residential complex Luxury residence with a private beach, swimming pools and aqua parks, Antalya, Turkey
Kepez, Turkey
from
$82,958
The residence features swimming pools, a spa center, aqua parks, a private sandy beach, restaurants, a kids' club and adventure parks, a fitness center, pilates and yoga studios, sports grounds, a forest. Completion - 2024
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, an underground parking and green areas, Antalya, Turkey
Kepez, Turkey
from
$374,814
The residence, which has a construction area of ​​14,085 m2, consists of 4 blocks. With its location and mixed use project features; It has been designed to make the best use of geographical and climatic conditions. Due to its location, Kepez is capable of giving a new direction to the comme…
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a fitness center and green areas, Antalya, Turkey
Kepez, Turkey
from
$679,662
The residence stands out as an innovative living project specially designed for you and offers you a comfortable urban life in Cankaya area in Masa dağı area, located in Antalya, where construction has just started. It has cooler climatic conditions compared to the city center. Terra Modern …
