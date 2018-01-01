Residential complex with swimming pool, sauna and gym, Ciplakli, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

Residential complex with panoramic views of nature and the sea. It consists of 16 apartments with different layouts:

Apartments with 1 bedroom — 8 units

Apartments with 2 bedrooms — 4 units

Duplex apartments with 2 bedrooms — 2 units

Duplex apartments with 3 bedrooms — 2 units

Down payment is 40%, and there is the possibility of installment on the remaining amount before the construction completed.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Ciplakli is located two kilometers from Alanya. It is a well-developed area to live in, with all the urban infrastructure, but it came to the fore with its nature and clean oxygen. It is an environmentally friendly area with the world famous Cleopatra beach. The freshest fruits, vegetables and natural products can be found in the stores as well as in the markets open on certain days of the week. In the center of Alanya there are 5 hospitals and clinics, 15 pharmacies, 8 veterinary clinics and dental clinics. There are also branches of international freight companies within walking distance of project. This is a very popular area for investment as well as for a quiet everyday life in nature.

The project is only 3 km from the center of Alanya and 2.5 km from the beach. In addition, the project is within walking distance to chain stores such as Migros, Carrefour, A101 and Bim.

