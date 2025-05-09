  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Two bedroom apartment in Kavi Home Oba complex.

Oba, Turkey
from
$207,909
11
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26423
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Oba

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Suitable for obtaining a residence permit.

Two-bedroom apartment (2+1) 120 m2 in the Kavi Home Oba complex.

Kitchen-living room
Two bedrooms
Two bathrooms

Kavi Home is a premium residential complex located in Alanya, surrounded by green gardens in the prestigious Oba area, just 4 km from the center of Alanya, within walking distance of all the necessary infrastructure, the city hospital and large shopping centers such as Alanium, Metro and Kochtas.

Infrastructure:

Outdoor Pool
Children's Pool
Recreation Area
Indoor Pool
Fitness
Sauna and Hamam
Children's Playground
Basketball
Gazebo
BBQ
Parking
Concierge
Underground Parking
24/7 Security

A large selection of 1+1 and 2+1 apartments throughout Alanya!
For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Oba, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
You are viewing
Residential complex Two bedroom apartment in Kavi Home Oba complex.
Oba, Turkey
from
$207,909
Realting.com
Go
