Residential complex Two bedroom apartment in Kavi Home Oba complex.

Two-bedroom apartment (2+1) 120 m2 in the Kavi Home Oba complex.
Kitchen-living room
Two bedrooms
Two bathrooms
Kavi Home is a premium residential complex located in Alanya, surrounded by green gardens in the prestigious Oba area, just 4 km from the center of Alanya, within walking distance of all the necessary infrastructure, the city hospital and large shopping centers such as Alanium, Metro and Kochtas.
Infrastructure:
Outdoor Pool
Children's Pool
Recreation Area
Indoor Pool
Fitness
Sauna and Hamam
Children's Playground
Basketball
Gazebo
BBQ
Parking
Concierge
Underground Parking
24/7 Security
