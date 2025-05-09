Residential complex Two bedroom apartment in Kavi Home Oba complex.

Suitable for obtaining a residence permit.

Two-bedroom apartment (2+1) 120 m2 in the Kavi Home Oba complex.

Kitchen-living room

Two bedrooms

Two bathrooms

Kavi Home is a premium residential complex located in Alanya, surrounded by green gardens in the prestigious Oba area, just 4 km from the center of Alanya, within walking distance of all the necessary infrastructure, the city hospital and large shopping centers such as Alanium, Metro and Kochtas.

Infrastructure:

Outdoor Pool

Children's Pool

Recreation Area

Indoor Pool

Fitness

Sauna and Hamam

Children's Playground

Basketball

Gazebo

BBQ

Parking

Concierge

Underground Parking

24/7 Security

A large selection of 1+1 and 2+1 apartments throughout Alanya!

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.