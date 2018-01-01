New beachfront residence with a private beach and a 5-star hotel in a picturesque area, Turkler, Alanya, Turkey

Ciplakli, Turkey
57 m²
1
Completion date: 2023
Project area 8600 square meters. Distance from the sea 2.5 km
Alanya, Upper Oba
4 residential buildings: A, B, C, D
Start of construction: May 2022.
Reliability: 4 floors
End of construction: July 2023.
Total number of apartments: 136
Building A: 36 apartments
Building B: 36 apartments
23 apartments: 1 + 1
13 apartments: 2 + 1
16 apartments: 1 + 1
17 apartments: 2 + 1
3 apartments 3 + 1
0 floor
1 + 1: 129.9, 134.9, 144 thousand. Euro
2 + 1: 249.9 ( duplex with lawn ), 299.9 ( duplex with lawn ) thousand euros
0 floor
1 + 1: 136, 144 thousand. Euro
2 + 1: 178, 188, 299 ( duplex with lawn ) thousand euros
1st floor
1 + 1: 135, 138, 147, 149.9 thousand. Euro
1st floor
1 + 1: 138, 147, 149 thousand. Euro
2 + 1: 179, 192 thousand. Euro
2nd floor
1 + 1: 137, 139.9, 149.9, 154 thousand. Euro
2nd floor
1 + 1: 139.9, 154 thousand. Euro
2 + 1: 182, 195 thousand. Euro
3rd floor ( duplex )
2 + 1: 207, 214.5, 222, 233 thousand. Euro
3rd floor ( duplex )
2 + 1: 214, 222, 233 thousand. Euro
3 + 1: 255, 278 thousand. Euro
There are 6 private underground garages in building A.
Cost of 1 private garage: 24.9 thousand. Euro
Building B has 5 private underground garages
Cost of 1 private garage: 24.9 thousand. Euro
Building C: 36 apartments
Building D: 28 apartments
27 apartments: 1 + 1
9 apartments: 2 + 1
15 apartments: 1 + 1
11 apartments: 2 + 1
2 apartments 3 + 1
0 floor
1 + 1: 129.9, 134.9, 144, 147 thousand. Euro
0 floor
1 + 1: 129.9, 144 thousand. Euro
2 + 1: 222 thousand. Euro
1st floor
1 + 1: 135, 137, 138, 147, 149.9 thousand. Euro
1st floor
1 + 1: 135, 147 thousand. Euro
2 + 1: 225 thousand. Euro
2nd floor
1 + 1: 137, 139.9, 154 thousand. Euro
2nd floor
1 + 1: 137, 149.9 thousand. Euro
2 + 1: 229 thousand. Euro
3rd floor ( duplex )
2 + 1: 207, 214, 222, 233 thousand. Euro
3rd floor ( duplex )
2 + 1: 207, 222 thousand. Euro
3 + 1: 334 thousand. Euro
There are 6 private underground garages in building C
Cost of 1 private garage: 24.9 thousand. Euro
In building D. there are 3 private underground garages
Cost of 1 private garage: 24.9 thousand. Euro
Housing infrastructure
In apartments:
Children's playroom
Recreation room
Gym
Warehouse
Sauna
Hamam
Business Center
TV room
Coffee shop
Tennis court
Outdoor pool
Internal pool
Electric generator
20 private underground garages
Open parking
Green area
Security system
Steel entrance door
Ceramogranite tiles
Doors for American interior rooms
Kitchen set
Water heater
Hydraulic system
Lower cost:
1 + 1: 129.9 thousand. Euro, area 57 square meters. meter
2 + 1: 177 thousand. Euro, surface 84 square meters. meter
3 + 1 duplex: 255 thousand. Euro, surface 165 square meters. meter
Higher cost:
1 + 1: 154 thousand. Euro, zone 57 and 58 square meters. meter
2 + 1 duplex with grass: 299.9 thousand. Euro, surface 96 square meters. meter
3 + 1 duplex: 334 thousand. Euro, surface 195 square meters. meter
Exclusive design:
2 + 1 duplex with grass: 249.9 thousand. Euro, zone 92, 93 and 96 square meters. meter