  2. Turkey
  3. New beachfront residence with a private beach and a 5-star hotel in a picturesque area, Turkler, Alanya, Turkey

New beachfront residence with a private beach and a 5-star hotel in a picturesque area, Turkler, Alanya, Turkey

Tuerkler, Turkey
from
€220,000
;
20
About the complex

The residence features large gardens with lawns and walking paths, aqua parks for children and adults, cafes, sports grounds, swimming pools, an amusement park, boutiques, kids' playgrounds.

There is also a 5-star hotel with swimming pools, restaurants, a spa center, a fitness room, a cinema, a conference room.

Completion - May, 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is surrounded by orange gardens and located in a prestigious area, where you'll find numerous 5-star hotels, within walking distance of the sea.

  • Alanya city center - 15 km
  • Antalya Airport - 110 km
  • Mahmutlar city center - 30 km
Tuerkler, Turkey

