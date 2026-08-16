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New buildings for sale in Konyaalti, Turkey

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Residential quarter PRODAETSYA VILLA POLNOSTYU MEBELIROVAnnaya
Residential quarter PRODAETSYA VILLA POLNOSTYU MEBELIROVAnnaya
Residential quarter PRODAETSYA VILLA POLNOSTYU MEBELIROVAnnaya
Residential quarter PRODAETSYA VILLA POLNOSTYU MEBELIROVAnnaya
Residential quarter PRODAETSYA VILLA POLNOSTYU MEBELIROVAnnaya
Show all Residential quarter PRODAETSYA VILLA POLNOSTYU MEBELIROVAnnaya
Residential quarter PRODAETSYA VILLA POLNOSTYU MEBELIROVAnnaya
Konyaalti, Turkey
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Agency
Cadde Gayrimenkul & Yatırım Danışmanlık
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