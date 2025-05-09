  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Alanya
  4. Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in Cleopatra Konak Twin Towers complex.

Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in Cleopatra Konak Twin Towers complex.

Alanya, Turkey
Price on request
Payment with cryptocurrency
;
19
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26230
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Suitable for a residence permit - in Tapu 200,000 USD.
Furnished apartment with two bedrooms (2 + 1), 85 m2.

Cleopatra Twin Towers is a residential complex with all amenities, located in the very center of Alanya, close to all the necessary infrastructure, just 650 m from the most famous Cleopatra beach.

The center with shops, shopping centers, night clubs, dynamic resort life is 700 m.

The complex consists of two 10-storey residential blocks with an adjacent closed area and excellent infrastructure.

Completion date: delivered in 2020.

Infrastructure:

Tropical garden, landscape design
Outdoor swimming pool with aqua park
Children's pool
Sunbathing and relaxation area with sun loungers
Pool bar
Lobby, reception
Caretaker, gardener
Indoor heated pool
Fitness center with gym
Sauna
Roman steam room
Massage rooms
Cafe, vitamin bar
Children's playroom
BBQ area
Children's playground
Satellite TV
Wireless Internet
Generator
Indoor parking
Outdoor parking
Security and video surveillance 24/7

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Alanya, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Residential complex with courtyard in the historic part of the city, Beyoglu, Istanbul, Turkey
Beyoglu, Turkey
from
$693,172
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools and kids' playgrounds, Kocaeli, Turkey
Başiskele, Turkey
from
$113,030
Residence PROJECT ATAŞEHİR 2+1 3+1 4+1
Atasehir, Turkey
from
$450,000
Residential complex ROYAL TERRACE
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$59,449
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views, Kalkan, Turkey
Kalkan, Turkey
from
$1,35M
You are viewing
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in Cleopatra Konak Twin Towers complex.
Alanya, Turkey
Price on request
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Villas with private pools and parking spaces, in the tranquil and picturesque town of Gulluk, Milas, Turkey
Residential complex Villas with private pools and parking spaces, in the tranquil and picturesque town of Gulluk, Milas, Turkey
Gulluk, Turkey
from
$595,431
There are several villas in the project, located in the small fishing town of Gulluk. 8km from Bodrum/Milas Airport. 40km from Bodrum city. Each house has swimming pools, parking spaces, terraces for relaxation, living room and kitchen, 2-4 bedrooms, 2-3 bathrooms. Some have laundry faciliti…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Sunshine Complex
Residential complex Sunshine Complex
Didim, Turkey
from
$192,555
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 4
4-Bedroom Fully Furnished Duplex Apartment - Ideal both for a holiday home or Investment in Didim Turkey. 4-bedroom duplex in a perfect complex, ready to live, in Didim Efeler Mahallesi. Value for money properties in Didim Turkey. Close to all amenities. Didim is one of the holiday cen…
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
Residential complex ELZA REZIDENCE
Residential complex ELZA REZIDENCE
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$62,752
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 14
Key Features of LCD ELZA REZIDENCE ▪ Ľ Address: Turkey, Mersin, Mezitli, Tej ▪ ĽAda №: 197 ▪ ĽParsel №: 5 ▪ Ľ Area of the construction site ( m ² ): 3650 ▪ ĽComplex connected to central gas system ▪ Ľ Start of construction: construction started ▪ Ľ End of construction: July 2022 ▪ Ľ Number …
Developer
ILKEM YAPI
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
03.07.2024
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
Show all publications