Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in Cleopatra Konak Twin Towers complex.

Suitable for a residence permit - in Tapu 200,000 USD.
Furnished apartment with two bedrooms (2 + 1), 85 m2.
Cleopatra Twin Towers is a residential complex with all amenities, located in the very center of Alanya, close to all the necessary infrastructure, just 650 m from the most famous Cleopatra beach.
The center with shops, shopping centers, night clubs, dynamic resort life is 700 m.
The complex consists of two 10-storey residential blocks with an adjacent closed area and excellent infrastructure.
Completion date: delivered in 2020.
Infrastructure:
Tropical garden, landscape design
Outdoor swimming pool with aqua park
Children's pool
Sunbathing and relaxation area with sun loungers
Pool bar
Lobby, reception
Caretaker, gardener
Indoor heated pool
Fitness center with gym
Sauna
Roman steam room
Massage rooms
Cafe, vitamin bar
Children's playroom
BBQ area
Children's playground
Satellite TV
Wireless Internet
Generator
Indoor parking
Outdoor parking
Security and video surveillance 24/7
For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.