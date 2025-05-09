Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in Cleopatra Konak Twin Towers complex.

Suitable for a residence permit - in Tapu 200,000 USD.

Furnished apartment with two bedrooms (2 + 1), 85 m2.

Cleopatra Twin Towers is a residential complex with all amenities, located in the very center of Alanya, close to all the necessary infrastructure, just 650 m from the most famous Cleopatra beach.

The center with shops, shopping centers, night clubs, dynamic resort life is 700 m.

The complex consists of two 10-storey residential blocks with an adjacent closed area and excellent infrastructure.

Completion date: delivered in 2020.

Infrastructure:

Tropical garden, landscape design

Outdoor swimming pool with aqua park

Children's pool

Sunbathing and relaxation area with sun loungers

Pool bar

Lobby, reception

Caretaker, gardener

Indoor heated pool

Fitness center with gym

Sauna

Roman steam room

Massage rooms

Cafe, vitamin bar

Children's playroom

BBQ area

Children's playground

Satellite TV

Wireless Internet

Generator

Indoor parking

Outdoor parking

Security and video surveillance 24/7

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.