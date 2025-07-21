Residential complex Furnished apartment 2+1 in the SPA complex Crystal Park under residence permit.

Suitable for a residence permit - in Tapu we can indicate 200,000 USD.

Furnished apartment with two bedrooms (2 + 1) 120 m2, on the 3rd floor in the Crystal Park complex.

A luxury residential complex with its own infrastructure, located in the Cikcilli area of Alanya, 800 meters from the sea.

There is everything you need for a comfortable life - within walking distance of shops, restaurants, cafes, shopping centers and hypermarkets "Alanium", "Kochtash", "Metro", a hospital and public transport stops

Infrastructure:

Landscaped area

Large swimming pool

Heated indoor swimming pool

Aqua park

Bowling

Cinema

Sauna, steam room, Turkish bath (hamam)

Massage rooms

Sports and fitness center

Tennis court

Basketball and volleyball courts

Aerobics and Pilates room

Billiards and table tennis

Squash

Children's club and playground

Parking

Game room with TVs and consoles

Restaurants (a la carte and fast food)

Central television satellite system with most European and Russian channels

Electricity generator (on power outage)

Panoramic lifts

BBQ areas with pergolas (gazebos)

Hairdressing salon

Wireless internet in common areas

Gardeners and caretakers

Shops

24/7 security

Video surveillance

Indoor and outdoor parking

Complex maintenance

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.