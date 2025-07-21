  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex Furnished apartment 2+1 in the SPA complex Crystal Park under residence permit.

Residential complex Furnished apartment 2+1 in the SPA complex Crystal Park under residence permit.

Alanya, Turkey
from
$249,261
ID: 27209
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Suitable for a residence permit - in Tapu we can indicate 200,000 USD.
Furnished apartment with two bedrooms (2 + 1) 120 m2, on the 3rd floor in the Crystal Park complex.

A luxury residential complex with its own infrastructure, located in the Cikcilli area of Alanya, 800 meters from the sea.

There is everything you need for a comfortable life - within walking distance of shops, restaurants, cafes, shopping centers and hypermarkets "Alanium", "Kochtash", "Metro", a hospital and public transport stops

Infrastructure:

  • Landscaped area
  • Large swimming pool
  • Heated indoor swimming pool
  • Aqua park
  • Bowling
  • Cinema
  • Sauna, steam room, Turkish bath (hamam)
  • Massage rooms
  • Sports and fitness center
  • Tennis court
  • Basketball and volleyball courts
  • Aerobics and Pilates room
  • Billiards and table tennis
  • Squash
  • Children's club and playground
  • Parking
  • Game room with TVs and consoles
  • Restaurants (a la carte and fast food)
  • Central television satellite system with most European and Russian channels
  • Electricity generator (on power outage)
  • Panoramic lifts
  • BBQ areas with pergolas (gazebos)
  • Hairdressing salon
  • Wireless internet in common areas
  • Gardeners and caretakers
  • Shops
  • 24/7 security
  • Video surveillance
  • Indoor and outdoor parking
  • Complex maintenance

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Alanya, Turkey

