Residential complex Furnished apartment 2+1 in the SPA complex Crystal Park under residence permit.

Suitable for a residence permit - in Tapu we can indicate 200,000 USD.
Furnished apartment with two bedrooms (2 + 1) 120 m2, on the 3rd floor in the Crystal Park complex.
A luxury residential complex with its own infrastructure, located in the Cikcilli area of Alanya, 800 meters from the sea.
There is everything you need for a comfortable life - within walking distance of shops, restaurants, cafes, shopping centers and hypermarkets "Alanium", "Kochtash", "Metro", a hospital and public transport stops
Infrastructure:
