  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Mezitli
  4. Residential complex Apartments in the SPA complex Aqua Marin, 300 meters from the sea.

Residential complex Apartments in the SPA complex Aqua Marin, 300 meters from the sea.

Mezitli, Turkey
from
$52,405
BTC
0.6233526
ETH
32.6725766
USDT
51 812.4762098
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
12
Leave a request
ID: 27520
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 28/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Mezitli

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Apartments - cheaper than similar apartments from the developer by 18,000 EUR.

► One-bedroom apartments (1 + 1) on the 2nd floor - 45,000 EUR from the developer 63,000 EUR
► Two-bedroom apartments (2 + 1) on the 5th floor - 76,000 EUR with a sea view from the developer 91,000 EUR.

Our project with the infrastructure of a 5 * hotel will be located 300 meters from the sea, in one of the most attractive parts of our region - in the Tomuk area.

The residential complex will consist of one 15-storey block.

All apartments will be delivered with a turnkey finishing, built-in kitchen set, built-in furniture in the bathroom, fully equipped toilets, interior doors, etc.

All necessary institutions, such as a clinic, bank, school, bus station, etc., are within walking distance.

Completion date: 3rd quarter of 2025.

Apartment layout:

  • One-bedroom apartments (1+1) area - 65 m2
  • Two-bedroom apartments (2+1) area - 120 m2

Infrastructure:

  • Outdoor pool
  • Water slides
  • Sauna
  • Turkish hammam
  • Gym
  • Gazebos
  • Children's playground
  • Basketball court
  • Parking
  • Electric generator
  • 24/7 security
  • Landscaped territory of the complex

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Mezitli, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building UNITED SUITES
Oba, Turkey
from
$81,588
Residential complex Modern Finance Center Towers
Atasehir, Turkey
from
$533,941
Residential quarter New Alanya Property with Luxury Hotel Facilities
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$145,211
Residential complex New residence with around-the-clock security close to the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$124,355
Apartment building Istanbul Avcilar Apartments Project
Avcilar, Turkey
from
$45,557
You are viewing
Residential complex Apartments in the SPA complex Aqua Marin, 300 meters from the sea.
Mezitli, Turkey
from
$52,405
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Luxury apartments in Gokturk area.
Residential complex Luxury apartments in Gokturk area.
Residential complex Luxury apartments in Gokturk area.
Residential complex Luxury apartments in Gokturk area.
Residential complex Luxury apartments in Gokturk area.
Show all Residential complex Luxury apartments in Gokturk area.
Residential complex Luxury apartments in Gokturk area.
Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$460,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Check with our specialists for availability and prices of apartments. The complex is located in the ELITE Gokturk microdistrict, which belongs to the Eyup district. This project is one of the most outstanding examples of creativity and architectural approach. You will become not only t…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of quality villas with gardens close to the lake and highways, Kocaeli, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of quality villas with gardens close to the lake and highways, Kocaeli, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of quality villas with gardens close to the lake and highways, Kocaeli, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of quality villas with gardens close to the lake and highways, Kocaeli, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of quality villas with gardens close to the lake and highways, Kocaeli, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Complex of quality villas with gardens close to the lake and highways, Kocaeli, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of quality villas with gardens close to the lake and highways, Kocaeli, Turkey
İzmit, Turkey
from
$733,794
We offer villas with gardens and parking spaces. The residence features views of the lake and forests, around-the-clock security, a communal swimming pool, a sports ground, a Turkish bath, a sauna, lounge areas. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart home" system Location and nearb…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Residence in Alanya
Residential complex Residence in Alanya
Residential complex Residence in Alanya
Residential complex Residence in Alanya
Residential complex Residence in Alanya
Show all Residential complex Residence in Alanya
Residential complex Residence in Alanya
Demirtaş, Turkey
from
$134,604
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 11
Жилой комплекс Bravo Tower расположен в экологически чистом районе Демирташ. Демирташ находится в 25 км от Алании и в 15 км от международного аэропорта Газипаша.  Район Демирташ представляет собой широкую долину, окруженную Торосскими горами с выходом к широким песчаным пляжам. В северной ча…
Agency
ALANYA INVESTMENT
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
21.07.2025
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
Show all publications