  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Muratpasa
  4. Apartment in a new building Sea View Apartments in Central Mahmutlar, Alanya

Apartment in a new building Sea View Apartments in Central Mahmutlar, Alanya

Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$294,307
;
27
Leave a request
ID: 27668
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Muratpasa
  • City
    Antalya

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2024

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Apartments for Sale in Complex with Pool Near All Amenities in Mahmutlar, Alanya

Mahmutlar, a rising area of Alanya, is highly preferred by both locals and foreigners for residence and vacation. Known for its famous brands, wide walking paths, and pristine sea, it offers residents a lifestyle that feels like a permanent holiday. The pleasant atmosphere makes it loved by locals and popular with visitors alike.

The project is centrally located in Mahmutlar, Alanya. Apartments for sale in Alanya are within walking distance to all daily and social amenities. It is 280 meters from shopping centers, 650 meters from the sea, 8 km from Alanya State Hospital, 15 km from Alanya city center, and 27 km from Gazipaşa Airport.

Built on a 7,205 m² plot, the project consists of 2 blocks with a total of 288 apartments. The complex offers many social facilities including indoor and outdoor swimming pools, open parking areas, barbecue and seating areas, security, camera system, doorman, generator, water pressure system, sauna, fitness center, Turkish bath, children’s playground, billiards, table tennis, and elevators.

The apartments are constructed masterfully and feature quality materials such as MDF kitchen cabinets, MDF interior doors, steel entrance doors, granite kitchen countertops, spot and LED lighting with suspended ceilings, and ceramic flooring.


AYT-04617

Location on the map

Muratpasa, Turkey
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Furnished 3 bedroom penthouse with seperate kitchen
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$173,506
Residential complex Complex with a commercial center close to the airport and the center of Aksu, Turkey
Aksu, Turkey
from
$221,396
Residential quarter Bargain Priced Alanya Apartments in excellent location
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$144,143
Residential complex Exclusive PREMIUM CLASS residential complex in the center of Istanbul.
Merkez Caddesi, Turkey
from
$690,000
Residential complex Cozy residence with swimming pools at 150 meters from the beach, Kestel, Turkey
Kestel, Turkey
from
$314,616
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Sea View Apartments in Central Mahmutlar, Alanya
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$294,307
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a tennis court, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a tennis court, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a tennis court, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a tennis court, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a tennis court, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a tennis court, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a tennis court, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$320,442
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the sea. The residence features a large swimming pool, a tennis court, an indoor swimming pool, a hamam, a sauna, a fitness center. Facilities and equipment in the house Steel doors Video intercom Suspended ceilings and spot hidden lighting Equi…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a mini golf course at 350 meters from the sea, Konaklı, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a mini golf course at 350 meters from the sea, Konaklı, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a mini golf course at 350 meters from the sea, Konaklı, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a mini golf course at 350 meters from the sea, Konaklı, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a mini golf course at 350 meters from the sea, Konaklı, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a mini golf course at 350 meters from the sea, Konaklı, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a mini golf course at 350 meters from the sea, Konaklı, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$337,950
The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a jacuzzi, a fitness center, a kids' playground and a games room, a mini golf course, around-the-clock video surveillance, a parking, play and lounge areas, a library. Completion - December, 31, 2023. Location and nearby infrastructu…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential quarter A promising project from a well-known developer in Tosmur
Residential quarter A promising project from a well-known developer in Tosmur
Residential quarter A promising project from a well-known developer in Tosmur
Residential quarter A promising project from a well-known developer in Tosmur
Residential quarter A promising project from a well-known developer in Tosmur
Show all Residential quarter A promising project from a well-known developer in Tosmur
Residential quarter A promising project from a well-known developer in Tosmur
Alanya, Turkey
from
$288,287
By purchasing apartments in this residential complex, you choose a convenient infrastructure, a high level of ecology and safety, as well as a landscaped courtyard where you can play sports and relax with the whole family. The project offers a variety of layout options for you to choose from…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
21.07.2025
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
Show all publications