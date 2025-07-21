  1. Realting.com
  Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya

Apartment in a new building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya

Muratpasa, Turkey
$211,901
38
ID: 27641
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Muratpasa
  • City
    Antalya

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    10

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Sea and Pool View Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş, Alanya

Demirtaş, where these luxury apartments are located, is a prominent area in Alanya known for its social amenities, beautiful beaches, and walking paths. Demirtaş stands out with its high-quality real estate projects and proximity to the airport, making it a preferred area for both local and international buyers. Situated in the eastern part of Alanya, the area continues to develop rapidly.

Alanya apartments for sale are located 3.2 km from the beach, 6 km from Sapadere Canyon, 8 km from Mahmutlar center, 17.5 km from Gazipaşa-Alanya Airport, 18 km from Alanya Training and Research Hospital, and 21 km from Alanya city center.

Built on a 20,500 m² land area, the project consists of 3 blocks. The complex features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, an aquapark pool, a children’s pool, barbecue areas, outdoor fitness areas, foot billiards, an amphitheater, a winter garden, a jacuzzi, children’s playgrounds, a beach volleyball court, football pitch, basketball court, tennis court, mini golf, relaxation areas, walking paths, a bicycle path, a charging station, a botanical garden, a pool bar, parking areas, giant chess, gazebos, a lobby reception, a children’s playroom, a fitness center, a cinema room, table tennis, a massage room, a Turkish bath, sauna, steam room, Russian sauna, market, laundry facilities, car rental service, shuttle service to the beach, and cleaning services.

The apartments will be delivered with floor coverings, lighting fixtures, bathroom and kitchen cabinets, as well as stair and balcony railings. Additionally, infrastructure for electricity, heating, and water systems will also be in place.


AYT-04637

Muratpasa, Turkey
