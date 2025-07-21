Residential complex Apartments 100 meters from the sea in the complex Best Home 37 - The Legend.

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
2-Bed Holiday Home For Sale in Yesilkent- High Rent Income in Didim
2-bedroom apartment with shared swimming pool in a private complex in Yesilkent– 2nd Home in Turkey. Beautiful 2nd home in Didim Turkey. Spacious apartment for sale in Didim, found very centrally in beautiful Yesilkent a…
We offer apartments with a panoramic sea view.
The residence features a garage and a parking, a conference room, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a fitness room, a spa center (sauna, hamam, steam bath, salt room, massage room), a mini club, a cinema, a kids' playground, a cafe and a restau…
In total, 9 buildings are being renovated in the project. In one of them there will be a hotel, in the others — apartments, offices and shops. For residents of the apartments hotel service is available: cleaning, dry cleaning and concierge. The building has a swimming pool, a gym, a cinema, …