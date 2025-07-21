  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Apartments 100 meters from the sea in the complex Best Home 37 - The Legend.

Residential complex Apartments 100 meters from the sea in the complex Best Home 37 - The Legend.

Alanya, Turkey
from
$216,733
20
ID: 27214
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 03/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

PREMIUM CLASS project just 100 meters from the sandy beach and in the center of Alanya.

One bedroom apartment (1+1), 55 m2, for sale.

  • Unfurnished - 187,000 EUR
  • Furnished - 192,000 EUR

The price includes:

  • Furniture
  • Air conditioning in each room
  • Floor heating in bathrooms
  • Full set of Siemens appliances: (refrigerator, dishwasher, induction hob, oven, extractor hood, washing machine),

Infrastructure:

  • Private beach
  • Three outdoor swimming pools
  • Children's pool
  • Children's playground
  • Indoor heated swimming pool
  • Exclusive SPA center (hammam, steam, sauna, massage rooms, relaxation area, VIP SPA)
  • Gym
  • Children's playroom
  • Cinema
  • Billiards
  • Underground parking
  • 24/7 security

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Alanya, Turkey

