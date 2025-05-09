Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 to 2+1 in the PREMEUM CLASS complex Victory Garden Oba.

Furnished apartments for sale in Victory Garden Oba complex:
One bedroom (1+1) with an area of 58 m2 - 155,000 EUR
Two bedrooms (2+1) with an area of 110 m2 - 230,000 EUR
Victory Garden Oba is a new residential complex of PREMIUM CLASS with all the amenities, located in the prestigious Oba area of Alanya, surrounded by all the necessary infrastructure and only 800 meters from the sea and beaches.
In the immediate vicinity of the complex there are private and public educational institutions and kindergartens. Shops, supermarkets, a farmers market and a Metro hypermarket.
The complex consists of 7 buildings of 4 floors each, located on an area of 14,900 m2, a total of 178 apartments.
Completion of construction: delivered in 2023.
Infrastructure:
Landscaped green area
Landscaped garden
Outdoor swimming pool with water slides
Pool bar
Sunbathing and relaxation area
Lifts
Fitness center
Indoor swimming pool
Hamam
Wet steam room
Sauna
Massage
Mini-club
Cinema
Cafe
Public wireless Internet
Satellite TV system
BBQ area
Tennis court
Generator
Caretaker
Ramp for wheelchairs
Parking
Automatic lighting
Fenced area
Security and video surveillance 7/24
Excellent location:
Metro hypermarket - 250 meters
Grocery stores - 20 meters
Kindergarten - 100 meters
Cafes, restaurants within walking distance.
For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.