  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Cozy residence with swimming pools at 150 meters from the beach, Kestel, Turkey

Cozy residence with swimming pools at 150 meters from the beach, Kestel, Turkey

Yaylali, Turkey
from
€270,000
;
18
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The residence features swimming pools for children and adults, a sauna, a fitness center, barbecue areas, a gazebo, wireless Internet, around-the-clock security.

Features of the flats
  • Central satellite system
  • PVC Windows with double glazing
  • Steel entrance door
  • Air conditioning
  • Kitchen cabinetry
  • Granite worktop
  • Tile flooring
  • Underfloor heating
  • Shower cabins
  • Electric water heaters
  • Video intercom
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Beach - 150 meters
  • Alanya city centre - 2 km
  • Nearest airport - 30 km
  • Antalya airport - 125 km
New building location
Yaylali, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence with around-the-clock security and conference rooms close to a highway and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€511,010
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v Mahmutlare - Alaniya
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€161,000
Residential quarter Cozy apartment in a luxury complex in Alanya
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€181,000
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a gym and a cinema, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€753,266
Residential complex Sovremennyy proekt v populyarnom turisticheskom rayone Iskele
Avanos, Turkey
from
€126,583
You are viewing
Cozy residence with swimming pools at 150 meters from the beach, Kestel, Turkey
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€270,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residence Prestizhnyy ZhK v samom elitnom rayone Stambula
Residence Prestizhnyy ZhK v samom elitnom rayone Stambula
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€754,404
Agency: FOA INVEST
A prestigious complex development facility located in the center of one of the main business sites of the European part of Istanbul - Maslak, Saryer. LCD offers owners living, commercial and commercial spaces for a comfortable and active business life.  The Avrupa Otoyolu motorway, which is part of the E80 Class A trans-European motorway, is located next to the complex. The track connects the city of Lisbon ( Portugal ) with the city of Gyurbulak, ( Turkish-Iranian border ). The route passes through 11 countries. External infrastructure: Avrupa Otoyolu motorway, İtü-Ayazağa İstasyonu and Atatürk Oto Sanayi Vodafone metro station, Istanbul Technical University, Bosphorus University, Sultan Mehmed Fatih bridge, Ilgiz Museum of Modern Art, Istigie Park shopping center, Amirgan Park, Belgrade Forest, Ataturk City Park, Sipahi Ocağı Binicilik Kulübü equestrian club.  The main advantages: High investment profitability - the project will generate rental income of 8-9% per annum. The complex is located in the business center of Istanbul Proximity to the main transport arteries Innovative design and architecture The complex consists of two towers of 42 floors each: 445 apartments, 16 penthouses, a 10-story complex with a hotel and a business center, as well as office premises.   The facility offers investors and tenants a choice of layout 1 + 0, 1 + 1, 1,5 + 1, 2 + 1 and 3,5 + 1, the area of which varies from 69 to 269 square meters.  The complex uses an innovative concept of organizing office space, aimed at increasing the efficiency of business activity. There are also fully equipped home offices to choose from - for those who want to combine home comfort and business life. Internal infrastructure: art center, cinema, indoor pool, playground, fitness center, hammam, spa, shopping center, restaurants / cafes, Life Concierge automated system, controlled by artificial intelligence, 24-hour security.
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v ZhK premium-klassa - Mahmutlar
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v ZhK premium-klassa - Mahmutlar
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€167,500
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Mahmutlar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 45 to 176 square meters. The distance to the sea is 400 meters. We immediately note that Mahmutlar is the most popular area. According to new data, the population of Mahmutlar is growing the fastest, and is more than 53 thousand people, and in the season 3-4 times more. This area is as built up as possible, the most popular among foreigners and always № 1 in the Alanya real estate market in demand for apartments. And the explanation for this is simple: in Mahmutlar, the perfect combination of price, quality, as well as a large number of offers for any budget.  At the same time, one should not forget that in the new houses of Mahmutlar excellent infrastructure, as well as the infrastructure of the district as a whole, is at the highest level. Mahmutlar infrastructure: in addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, in Mahmutlar, soon the large Mahmutlar AVM shopping center with an area of 20,000 m2 will operate on the site of the Saturday market, a cultural center on a plot of 10 thousand m2, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones, as well as various commercial facilities on the actively built-up part of Ataturk Street.
Residential complex Dizaynerskaya kvartira s udobnoy lokaciey
Residential complex Dizaynerskaya kvartira s udobnoy lokaciey
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€112,337
Area 50–180 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2024
Minimum down payment. Comfortable interest-free installment! Exclusive prices and real estate not available to other agencies. Anemon is a new residential complex from the developer As-Er Inşaat. The complex is located in Alanya, Mahmutlar district. The Mahmutlar district is located on the southeast coast of Turkey, 12 km east of the center of Alanya. This area is part of Alanya and is famous for its beaches, restaurants, bazaars and beautiful views. The territory of the complex is equipped and has a developed infrastructure. Apartments have a high-quality and modern design. To the sea 800 meters, direct departure to the center of Mahmutlar, excellent location Infrastructure: — Sauna — Hamam — Jacuzzi — Pool — Billiards — Gym — Security — Conversation Call or write to us for more information!
Realting.com
Go