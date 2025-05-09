Residential complex Apartments with direct sea view in the Novus Sky complex.

Short-term rental license!

One-bedroom apartments (1+1) 70 m2, southern facade, with sea view in the Novus Sky complex.

The complex is located in Alanya in the Mahmutlar area, on Barbaros Street, 120 meters from the sea.

There is everything you need for recreation and permanent residence nearby, shops, cafes, restaurants, a public transport stop is within walking distance from the complex.

All apartments are rented with high-quality finishing, plumbing, kitchen set.

The residential complex is being built on a territory of 3,300 m2, consists of two 12-storey blocks.

Main characteristics:

The apartments are finished with gypsum plaster

Decorated suspended ceilings

Floor covering with ceramics and marble

Double walls with sound and heat insulation

Interior doors

Armored entrance doors

Windows with double glazing, PVC

Internet and central satellite system

Built-in kitchen with granite countertop

Built-in furniture in bathrooms, washbasin, suspended toilet, shower cabin

Boiler

Aluminum railings + glass

Infrastructure:

Outdoor adult and children's pools

Indoor pool

Relaxation gazebos and barbecue area

Children's playground

Covered parking

Fitness room

Sauna

Turkish bath (hamam)

Generator

Fenced and guarded territory

24-hour video surveillance

Caretaker

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.