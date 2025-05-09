  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Alanya
  4. Residential complex Apartments with direct sea view in the Novus Sky complex.

Residential complex Apartments with direct sea view in the Novus Sky complex.

Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$153,913
BTC
1.8307691
ETH
95.9584376
USDT
152 171.7839329
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
15
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26228
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Mahmutlar

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Short-term rental license!

One-bedroom apartments (1+1) 70 m2, southern facade, with sea view in the Novus Sky complex.

The complex is located in Alanya in the Mahmutlar area, on Barbaros Street, 120 meters from the sea.

There is everything you need for recreation and permanent residence nearby, shops, cafes, restaurants, a public transport stop is within walking distance from the complex.

All apartments are rented with high-quality finishing, plumbing, kitchen set.

The residential complex is being built on a territory of 3,300 m2, consists of two 12-storey blocks.

Main characteristics:

The apartments are finished with gypsum plaster
Decorated suspended ceilings
Floor covering with ceramics and marble
Double walls with sound and heat insulation
Interior doors
Armored entrance doors
Windows with double glazing, PVC
Internet and central satellite system
Built-in kitchen with granite countertop
Built-in furniture in bathrooms, washbasin, suspended toilet, shower cabin
Boiler
Aluminum railings + glass

Infrastructure:

Outdoor adult and children's pools
Indoor pool
Relaxation gazebos and barbecue area
Children's playground
Covered parking
Fitness room
Sauna
Turkish bath (hamam)
Generator
Fenced and guarded territory
24-hour video surveillance
Caretaker

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Mahmutlar, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view at 500 meters from the sea, in the prestigious area of Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$308,950
Residential complex Excellent location read to move in apartments
Fatih, Turkey
from
$225,000
Residential quarter Cheap two bedroom apartment with furniture and appliance
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$136,669
Residential complex ROYAL TERRACE
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$59,449
Residential quarter New project under construction in Alanya, Avsallar area
Alanya, Turkey
from
$104,637
You are viewing
Residential complex Apartments with direct sea view in the Novus Sky complex.
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$153,913
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence with a fitness room and kids' playgrounds in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a fitness room and kids' playgrounds in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$381,199
We offer apartments with balconies. The residence features a fitness room, a basketball ground, a garage and a parking, walking and bike paths, kids' playgrounds, a barbecue area, gardens. Completion - July, 2023. Facilities and equipment in the house Underfloor heating Built-in kitchen ap…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, 250 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, 250 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$224,691
A project consisting of 2 blocks. The project has flats with 2 bedrooms. Residential complex in 2 minutes walk from the sea, with gazebos and recreation areas. Possible 50% prepayment and instalments for 9 months. Location and nearby infrastructure Erdemli district is one of the most promis…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a parking close to the beach and the center of Alanya, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a parking close to the beach and the center of Alanya, Oba, Turkey
Oba, Turkey
from
$348,271
The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools for children and adults, a Turkish bath, a sauna and a jacuzzi, a fitness center, a barbecue area, bars, a parking, a gazebo, a kids' playground, a cinema, wireless Internet, around-the-clock security. Completion - September, 30, 2023.…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
03.07.2024
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
Show all publications