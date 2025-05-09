Residential complex Apartments with direct sea view in the Novus Sky complex.

Short-term rental license!
One-bedroom apartments (1+1) 70 m2, southern facade, with sea view in the Novus Sky complex.
The complex is located in Alanya in the Mahmutlar area, on Barbaros Street, 120 meters from the sea.
There is everything you need for recreation and permanent residence nearby, shops, cafes, restaurants, a public transport stop is within walking distance from the complex.
All apartments are rented with high-quality finishing, plumbing, kitchen set.
The residential complex is being built on a territory of 3,300 m2, consists of two 12-storey blocks.
Main characteristics:
The apartments are finished with gypsum plaster
Decorated suspended ceilings
Floor covering with ceramics and marble
Double walls with sound and heat insulation
Interior doors
Armored entrance doors
Windows with double glazing, PVC
Internet and central satellite system
Built-in kitchen with granite countertop
Built-in furniture in bathrooms, washbasin, suspended toilet, shower cabin
Boiler
Aluminum railings + glass
Infrastructure:
Outdoor adult and children's pools
Indoor pool
Relaxation gazebos and barbecue area
Children's playground
Covered parking
Fitness room
Sauna
Turkish bath (hamam)
Generator
Fenced and guarded territory
24-hour video surveillance
Caretaker
