New complex of villas with swimming pools and terraces, Alanya, Turkey

A comfortable residential project is located in the elite and developing area of Alanya - Kestel, where there are beaches, mountains and green forests. The complex is located near the street, beach and the Dim River. This residential project, consisting of 5 floors and 20 apartments, offers living quarters from 1 + 1 to 4 + 2. The project is a small cozy residential complex with a comfort infrastructure.
The distance to the sea will be 750 meters, to the center of Alanya 6 km, and to the airport of Gazipasha 35 km.
Completion is expected in September 2023. Hurry up to buy real estate on favorable terms!
Residents of this complex can enjoy excellent views of the Sea of Marmara and the center of Istanbul. It is located in the Fikirtepe area of the Asian part of Istanbul.
A distinctive feature of the — location is excellent transport accessibility. Within walking distance there are two metro stations, a metro bus stop and the D-100 motorway, which allows you to get to any part of Istanbul in a convenient way. Getting to the airport is also easy.
Within walking distance are a park, many shops and restaurants. There are several public and private hospitals, educational institutions and other social facilities in the area.
The object consists of three cases with a height of 7 to 24 floors. They have 467 apartments and 96 commercial premises. A shopping complex is located right on the territory, which is especially convenient for shopping enthusiasts. Schedules from 1 + 1 to 4 + 1 in several versions with one or two bathrooms are available for selection. The area of apartments varies from 77.74 to 366.83 square meters. Finishing is done in a stylish, modern design using quality materials.
The internal infrastructure includes outdoor and indoor pools, a fitness room, a sauna and hammams, indoor and outdoor parking. For children on the territory there are several playgrounds.
The Fikirtepe district is developing intensively, and the cost of housing in it is growing. This makes the object attractive not only for life, but also for investment.
Stay Property offers new apartments in Payallar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 49 to 109 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1200 meters. Thanks to the plan for the active development of the numerous free lands of the region, soon there will be a new luxurious Alanya. In 2022-2023, the construction of an previously unprecedented number of residences began in Payallar, and all of them are characterized by complete infrastructure, spacious areas. In general, it is a developed area where there is its own extensive infrastructure, but most of the development is represented by simple Turkish houses. Residents are engaged in tourism, there are many hotels by the sea. Primary and secondary schools, lyceum, hospital, clinic, dentistry, supermarkets, gas stations, ATMs, pharmacies work. In the neighboring village of Konakly on the seashore there is a municipal forest park with barbecue facilities. In Payallar there will soon be a new promenade 4 km long, with recreation areas, parks, a bicycle path, a playground. A modern hospital is being built on a plot of 13.4 hectares. The area is 10 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 100 km away.