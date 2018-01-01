  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. New complex of villas with swimming pools and terraces, Alanya, Turkey

New complex of villas with swimming pools and terraces, Alanya, Turkey

Alanya, Turkey
from
€1,10M
;
20
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer villas with green areas, swimming pools, barbecue areas, terraces and jacuzzis.

Completion - June, 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Granite flooring
  • Kitchen cabinetry
  • Double glazing
  • Granite kitchen countertops
  • Steel entrance door
  • Underfloor heating
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Sea - 3.9 km
  • Center of Alanya - 3.5 km
  • Hospital - 5 km
  • Airport - 45 km
New building location
Alanya, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v proekte klassa lyuks - Tosmur Alaniya
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€256,500
Residential quarter Sea View Apartment in Close to Beach
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€132,000
Residential complex ALFIRDAUS RESIDENCE
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€250,000
Residential complex Butik-proekt v horoshey lokacii rayona Demirtash
Avanos, Turkey
from
€108,000
Residential complex Modern residence with swimming pools and a spa in a business area, close to the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€345,423
You are viewing
New complex of villas with swimming pools and terraces, Alanya, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
€1,10M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Kvartiry komfort-klassa v rayone Kestel
Residential complex Kvartiry komfort-klassa v rayone Kestel
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€176,000
Completion date: 2023
A comfortable residential project is located in the elite and developing area of Alanya - Kestel, where there are beaches, mountains and green forests. The complex is located near the street, beach and the Dim River. This residential project, consisting of 5 floors and 20 apartments, offers living quarters from 1 + 1 to 4 + 2. The project is a small cozy residential complex with a comfort infrastructure. The distance to the sea will be 750 meters, to the center of Alanya 6 km, and to the airport of Gazipasha 35 km. Completion is expected in September 2023. Hurry up to buy real estate on favorable terms!
Residential complex Stilnyy ZhK v aziatskoy chasti Stambula
Residential complex Stilnyy ZhK v aziatskoy chasti Stambula
Kadikoey, Turkey
from
€240,466
Completion date: 2023
Agency: FOA INVEST
Residents of this complex can enjoy excellent views of the Sea of Marmara and the center of Istanbul. It is located in the Fikirtepe area of the Asian part of Istanbul. A distinctive feature of the — location is excellent transport accessibility. Within walking distance there are two metro stations, a metro bus stop and the D-100 motorway, which allows you to get to any part of Istanbul in a convenient way. Getting to the airport is also easy. Within walking distance are a park, many shops and restaurants. There are several public and private hospitals, educational institutions and other social facilities in the area. The object consists of three cases with a height of 7 to 24 floors. They have 467 apartments and 96 commercial premises. A shopping complex is located right on the territory, which is especially convenient for shopping enthusiasts. Schedules from 1 + 1 to 4 + 1 in several versions with one or two bathrooms are available for selection. The area of apartments varies from 77.74 to 366.83 square meters.  Finishing is done in a stylish, modern design using quality materials. The internal infrastructure includes outdoor and indoor pools, a fitness room, a sauna and hammams, indoor and outdoor parking. For children on the territory there are several playgrounds. The Fikirtepe district is developing intensively, and the cost of housing in it is growing.  This makes the object attractive not only for life, but also for investment.
Residential complex Super predlozhenie pod investicii v rayone Payallar
Residential complex Super predlozhenie pod investicii v rayone Payallar
Avanos, Turkey
from
€103,950
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Payallar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 49 to 109 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1200 meters. Thanks to the plan for the active development of the numerous free lands of the region, soon there will be a new luxurious Alanya. In 2022-2023, the construction of an previously unprecedented number of residences began in Payallar, and all of them are characterized by complete infrastructure, spacious areas. In general, it is a developed area where there is its own extensive infrastructure, but most of the development is represented by simple Turkish houses. Residents are engaged in tourism, there are many hotels by the sea. Primary and secondary schools, lyceum, hospital, clinic, dentistry, supermarkets, gas stations, ATMs, pharmacies work. In the neighboring village of Konakly on the seashore there is a municipal forest park with barbecue facilities. In Payallar there will soon be a new promenade 4 km long, with recreation areas, parks, a bicycle path, a playground. A modern hospital is being built on a plot of 13.4 hectares. The area is 10 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 100 km away.
Realting.com
Go